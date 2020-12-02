Redskins, Tigers headline upcoming SCORES, WMVR coverage

The Fort Loramie boys have dropped four basketball games in the last two years to Jackson Center by an average of just over three points per contest. The Tigers have won five straight in the series.

ScoresBroadcast.com will be present on Friday night as this healthy, closely fought rivalry continues. WMVR, 105.5 TAM FM, will simulcast the Redskins-Tigers tilt. The online and radio pregame segment starts at 6:55 PM.

For the 14th straight basketball season on SCORES — the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System — Lacal Equipment in Jackson Center spotlights the academic and athletic success of a couple student athletes during the intermission break of the online coverage.

At Tuesday’s Anna at Botkins girls game, Lacal recognized a pair of 4.0 GPA basketball players, sophomore Taylor Poeppelman of Anna and senior Makenna Maurer of Botkins. Each was a major contributor on the court on Tuesday evening.

Osgood Bank, with locations in Osgood and Chickasaw in Mercer County and also in Fort Loramie and Indian Lake, is a new SCORES sponsor. American Architectural Glass, Inc., in Fort Loramie underwrites the games’ halftime reports and is featured for its work in expanding the B-Deck at Ohio Stadium in Columbus and for its eye-catching glass installation at the new FC Cincinnati soccer practice facility. Clancy’s restaurant in Sidney sponsors the Stars of the Game segment.

Online and radio coverage continues to move closer to 6:55 p.m. on evening game nights. For the second straight year, the time gap between junior varsity and varsity contests has been reduced to 15 minutes.

Friday’s match-up takes on added importance because Jackson Center lost its home opener in the Shelby County Athletic League to Botkins on November 27. The Tigers finished second to Anna in the league last season with a record of 9-3. Fort Loramie and Botkins were locked in a third place tie with marks of 7-5.

ScoresBroadcast.com also originates coverage of the Fort Loramie at Anna girls game this Saturday at 12:55 p.m. Radio simulcasts the contest.

Anna beat Botkins on the road on Tuesday. The Fort Loramie girls rolled up 87 points in its Tuesday league triumph. The Rockets and Redskins were still alive in girls Division III and IV state tournaments last March and were set to compete in Final Fours in Columbus when the health crisis postponed the event.

The boys teams from each school collide on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Rockets-Redskins weeknight clash tips off at about 7:30. Webcast and simulcast time is 6:55.

Site and gymnasium selection for webcast coverage of games is based, in part, on the schools’ adherence to virus protocols.

Jack Kramer and Chuck McBee are the “masked” announcers for the free online service, which archives most all contests.

