Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie girls pull away late from Anna

ANNA — After a close first half, Fort Loramie dominated Anna in the second half to earn a 43-19 Shelby County Athletic League victory on Saturday.

The Redskins and Rockets were tied 10-10 in the first half, and Anna used a 6-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 16-15 halftime lead.

Fort Loramie (5-0, 4-0 SCAL) started using a full-court press in the second half, which prevented the Rockets from getting into a flow. Anna (2-2, 1-1) managed six shot attempts in the third quarter and didn’t score, while the Redskins scored 12 points to take a 27-16 lead.

Fort Loramie shot 6 for 13 from the field in the fourth quarter to power a 16-3 scoring advantage. Anna shot 1 for 7 in the fourth.

Dana Rose led Fort Loramie with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Kenzie Hoelscher scored nine points and had five rebounds. Caitlyn Gasson scored six points and had four steals.

Kayli Brewer led Anna with eight points while Ella Doseck scored seven.

Russia 60, Fairlawn 27

Russia (4-1, 2-1 SCAL) dominated from the start and earned an SCAL victory on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Ashley Scott scored seven points in the first quarter to help the squad take a 20-5 lead. The Raiders used a 14-2 scoring edge in the second to push their lead to 34-7 at halftime and finished with a 14-10 advantage in the third and 12-10 advantage in the fourth.

Scott and Reese Goubeaux each scored 12 points while Kate Sherman scored 11 and Simone Puthoff scored eight.

Alexis Graves led Fairlawn (1-4, 0-3) with 11 points while Lonna Heath added eight.

Houston 37, Jackson Center 27

The Wildcats won an SCAL game on Saturday in Jackson Center. Houston improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in SCAL play while Jackson Center dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in league play.

No statistics or other information was reported.

Lehman Catholic 46, Northridge 24

Lehman Catholic cruised to a 46-24 nonconference win over Northridge on Saturday in Sidney.

The Cavaliers (2-1) led 10-4, 22-10 and 35-20 at the quarter breaks.

Anna Cianciolo scored 15 points and had four assists and three steals. Mara O’Leary scored eight points and had seven rebounds while Heidi Toner scored six points.

• Boys basketball

Jackson Center 57, Coldwater 32

The Tigers earned their first victory of the season on Saturday by steamrolling Coldwater in Jackson Center.

The Cavaliers took a 10-7 lead by the end of the first quarter but Jace Mullenhour scored eight points in the second quarter and Aiden Reichert scored six to help lead an 18-4 scoring edge that gave Jackson Center a 25-14 halftime lead.

The Tigers outscored Coldwater 17-13 in the third quarter and 15-5 in the fourth.

Reichert led Jackson Center (1-2, 0-2 SCAL) with 19 points while Mullenhour scored 13. Carson Regula scored 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half.

Fort Loramie 49, New Knoxville 36

The Redskins gradually pulled away to a nonconference victory on Saturday in New Knoxville.

Fort Loramie led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and used an 11-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-17 halftime lead. The Redskins outscored the Rangers 12-7 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the fourth.

Caeleb Meyer led Fort Loramie (3-0, 2-0 SCAL) with 16 points while Collin Moore added 13 and Caleb Maurer scored eight.

Botkins 42, Marion Local 30

The Trojans stayed undefeated by earning a nonconference win on Saturday in Maria Stein.

Botkins led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter and used a 15-10 scoring edge in the second to push their lead to 21-13 by halftime. Marion Local used a 12-8 scoring edge in the third to pull within 29-25, but the Trojans finished with a 13-5 advantage in the fourth.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led Botkins (3-0, 2-0 SCAL) with 12 points while Jacob Pleiman scored 10 and Dylan Topp scored eight.

Russia 56, Arcanum 36

The Raiders earned a nonconference win on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Hayden Quinter scored eight points in the first quarter to help Russia take a 16-13 lead and added five points in the second to help power a 12-7 advantage that pushed the lead to 28-20 at halftime.

The Raiders finished with a 14-11 scoring edge in the third quarter and a 14-5 edge in the fourth.

“I was very pleased with how we played tonight, especially our defensive effort,” Russia coach Dave Borchers said. “Hayden Quinter shot the ball very well and Ben Bohman had a strong effort off the bench.”

Quinter led Russia (2-2, 1-1 SCAL) with 19 points while Bohman scored 10.

Ansonia 43, Houston 30

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Ansonia.

The Tigers led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter, 22-14 at halftime and 38-21 at the end of the third.

Jake Leist led Houston (0-3, 0-2 SCAL) with 10 points.

West Liberty-Salem 55, Fairlawn 53

The Jets (1-1, 1-0 SCAL) lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

West Liberty-Salem led 26-22 at halftime and 34-32 at the end of the third quarter.

No scoring or other information was reported.

Lehman Catholic 55, Newton 49

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Newton.

The squads were tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter but Lehman used a 15-12 scoring edge in the second to take a 27-24 halftime lead. The Cavaliers outscored the Indians 16-12 in the third quarter and were outscored 13-12 in the fourth.

Luke Frantz led Lehman (3-0, 1-0 NWCC) with 19 points while Justin Chapman scored 14 and Michael McFarland scored 13.

Versailles 49, Covington 29

The Tigers earned their first victory of the season on Saturday by beating Covington in a nonconference game in Versailles.

Covington led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Buccaneers trailed 10-6 early in the second quarter before battling back to tie it 18-18 at halftime.

The Tigers used a 21-3 scoring edge in the third quarter to take a 39-21 lead heading into the fourth and finished with a 10-8 scoring edge in the fourth.

“We had a slow start to the game but our kids really fought on the defensive end in the second half,” Versailles coach Travis Swank said. “We gave up just 11 points in the second half — great defensive effort in the third quarter.”

Jaydon Litten led Versailles (1-2, 0-1 MAC) with 19 points, including five 3-pointers in the second half. Eli McEldowney scored eight and Chase McEldowney scored seven.

