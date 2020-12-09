Monday/Tuesday roundup: Anna runs away late from Fort Loramie

ANNA — Anna sped things up in the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game against Fort Loramie on Tuesday and ran away to a 70-52 victory on its home court.

The teams were tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Fort Loramie scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to take control and led 34-24 at halftime.

The Rockets opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run and continued to speed away. They led 50-46 at the end of the third quarter and secured the win with a 20-6 scoring edge in the fourth.

Isaiah Masteller and Ben Kovacs each scored 22 points for the Rockets (2-1, 1-1 SCAL) while Isaac Ambos scored 12.

Lane Frilling led Fort Loramie (3-1, 2-1) with 12 points while Caleb Maurer and Nolan Berning each scored nine.

Fairlawn 75, Russia 48

The Jets built a 23-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and ran away from there to a big SCAL win on Tuesday in Russia.

Fairlawn used a 21-11 scoring edge in the second quarter to push its lead to 44-23 at halftime and outscored the Raiders 22-15 in the third quarter.

Jackson Jones led Fairlawn (2-1, 2-0 SCAL) with 21 points while Skyler Piper and Ashton Piper each scored 19.

Zane Shappie led Russia (2-3, 1-2) with 14 points while Ben Bohman scored eight.

Jackson Center 67, Houston 15

The Tigers dominated Houston in an SCAL game on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center built a 23-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 15-3 scoring edge in the second to take a 38-3 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored the Wildcats 13-8 in the third quarter and 16-6 in the fourth.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center (2-2, 1-2) with 18 points while Camdyn Reese scored nine and Jacob Vetter added eight.

Xaviar Balensiefer led the Wildcats (0-4, 0-3) with five points.

• Girls basketball

Riverside 56, Ridgemont 42

The Pirates picked up a Northwest Central Conference win in their first game since the program was shut down for a week due to COVID-19 exposure.

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside (3-0, 2-0 NWCC) with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Olivia Perk scored eight points and had 17 rebounds while Jade Copas scored nine points and had 11 rebounds. Kirsten Schlumbohm scored nine points and had five assists.

MONDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Greenville at Sidney, postponed

Sidney’s home Miami Valley League crossover game that was scheduled for Monday was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns on Greenville’s teams.

It’s the second time the Green Wave has postponed the matchup, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 21.

The makeup date has not yet been set but will likely be after New Year’s Day.

Fairlawn 48, Triad 43

The Jets earned their first victory of the season in a nonconference game on Monday in North Lewisburg.

The teams were tied 9-9 at the end of the first quarter. Fairlawn used an 11-9 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 20-18 halftime lead and led 30-28 at the end of the third. The squad finished with an 18-15 scoring edge in the fourth.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (1-4, 0-3 SCAL) with 22 points while Camri Cundiff, Alexis Graves and Ashley Roush each scored eight.

New Bremen 66, Lincolnview 42

After a close first quarter, the Cardinals ran away to earn a nonconference win on Monday in New Bremen.

Each squad scored 11 points in the first quarter. After New Bremen took a 21-19 lead in the second, it finished on an 8-2 run to take a 29-21 lead into halftime.

The Cardinals pushed their lead to 43-33 by the end of the third quarter and finished the game with a 23-9 scoring edge in the fourth.

Elli Roetgerman led New Bremen with 26 points while Kaylee Freund scored 17 points and had a team-high 13 rebounds and eight steals. Madison Cordonnier and Aliyah Truman each added nine points.

The Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 MAC) shot 25 for 58 (43 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Lincolnview 38-31.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

