SCORES and WMVR to air key hoops contests Thursday, Friday, Saturday

The Route 66 rivalry continues for three area girls basketball teams in the next few days, and ScoresBroadcast.com and WMVR will provide the coverage.

On Thursday night, the New Bremen girls travel to Minster for the second straight season to meet the Wildcats, who advanced to the Division IV state semifinal last March before the health crisis halted the tournament.

The online webcast and radio simulcast begin at 6:55 p.m. Tip-off is at 7:25.

Fort Loramie and Minster will tangle on Saturday afternoon. The two clubs were on a collision course in the state final four last season. The Redskins, unbeaten at 26-0 when the tourney was stopped, downed Minster in the regular season last December. Air time for Saturday’s big tilt is at 1 p.m.

Minster and New Bremen girls teams have combined to play just three games to date. The Cardinals got a late start because of the brilliant state tournament run by the volleyball team which lost in the state championship match that was covered by ScoresBroadcast.

The New Bremen hoops team dropped a tight contest to Fort Recovery, 44-40, in its delayed opener and thumped Van Wert Lincolnview, 66-42, in its other encounter.

Quarantining from the virus was necessary for several squads that Minster was set to meet at the outset of its schedule. As a result, the Wildcats have played only once, blowing out Versailles, 63-27. The Fort Loramie girls have reeled off five straight wins, limiting their opponents to six points per quarter.

Saturday’s terrific girls match-up features three all-state performers from one year ago: Fort Loramie’s Dana Rose, second team; Minster’s Ivy Wolf, first team; and Minster’s Janae Hoying, third team.

A crucial, early season, Shelby County Athletic League showdown is aired online and on radio on Friday night. The Fort Loramie boys, who fell to Anna on Tuesday, want to hold home court versus undefeated Botkins. The Trojans have beaten Jackson Center on the road and Anna at home in league action. Botkins staved off a feisty Minster club on Tuesday.

Friday’s online and radio air time is 6:55.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_Scores-Broadcast-1.jpg