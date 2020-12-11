Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie, Anna earn SCAL wins

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie pulled away in the third quarter and earned a 41-30 victory over Botkins on Thursday in a Shelby County Athletic League game.

The Redskins built an 11-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 15-9 scoring edge in the fourth to take a 26-16 halftime lead. They then secured the win with a 15-2 advantage in the third quarter.

Caitlyn Gasson led Fort Loramie (6-0, 5-0 SCAL) with 12 points. Corynn Heitkamp and Jadyn Puthoff each scored 11 while Dana Rose scored 10 points and had nine rebounds and four assists.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (2-2, 1-2) with 13 points.

Anna 62, Houston 42

After a close first quarter, Anna pulled away to a big SCAL win on Thursday in Houston.

The Rockets built a 13-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 15-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-20 halftime lead. They finished the game with a 14-9 scoring advantage in the third and 20-13 advantage in the fourth.

Kayli Brewer and Ella Doseck each scored 19 points for the Rockets (3-2, 2-1) while Breann Reaman scored 11.

Amber Stangel scored 15 for Houston (2-3, 2-2) while Catryn Mohler scored 11.

Minster 56, New Bremen 48

Minster finished the first half with a big run to take control of a Midwest Athletic Conference game on its home court on Thursday.

Kaylee Freund made a basket in the post early in the second quarter to give New Bremen a 20-19 lead, but the Wildcats scored the next 10 points to take control. Minster pushed its lead to as many as 16 points in the second half.

Ivy Wolf led Minster (2-0, 2-0 MAC) with 20 points while Ella Mescher scored 13 and Janae Hoying added 10.

Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen (2-1, 1-1) with 13 points while Elli Roetgerman scored 10 and had a team-high nine rebounds. Freund scored nine points and had five rebounds and Aliyah Truman scored nine points.

Minster shot 21 for 55 (38 percent) from the floor and 9 for 13 from the free-throw line while New Bremen shot 15 for 39 (39 percent) from the floor and 11 for 13 from the free-throw line. The Wildcats had a 29-26 rebounding edge.

Versailles 47, Parkway 45

The Tigers earned a tight MAC win on their home court on Thursday.

Versailles led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime before the Panthers battled back to take a 34-33 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Abby Stammen led the Tigers (2-4, 1-2) with 15 points while Brynn Briscoe added nine.

Fairlawn girls squad shut down

Fairlawn’s girls squad’s season has been shut down due to COVID-19 exposure. The squad’s SCAL game against Jackson Center that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until Jan. 2.

The Jets’ SCAL matchup at Anna scheduled for Tuesday has also been postponed.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

Sidney boys, girls games against Stebbins postponed

Sidney’s boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed due to COVID-19 exposure at Stebbins.

The boys squad was scheduled to travel to Stebbins while the girls squad was scheduled to host the Indians.

Sidney, Fairlawn games postponed due to COVID-19

