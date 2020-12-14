Friday roundup: Botkins pulls away from Fort Loramie in OT

FORT LORAMIE — Botkins pulled away late in overtime to earn a 44-37 Shelby County Athletic League victory over Fort Loramie on Friday.

Zane Paul completed a four-point play to give Botkins a 37-35 lead in overtime. After Caleb Maurer hit a pair of free throws to tie it up, Jayden Priddy-Powell completed a three-point play to give the Trojans a 40-37 lead.

The Redskins (3-2, 2-2 SCAL) missed a shot on the next possession, and Jacob Pleiman hit two free throws to push the lead to five points. Carter Pleiman hit two foul shots before the end of the game to push the final margin to seven.

The Trojans (5-0, 3-0) scored the first seven points and led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter. They led 19-14 at halftime and 26-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Nate Meyer hit a 3 to tie it midway through the fourth and Caeleb Meyer hit a 3 with just over two minutes left to tie it 33-33. The Trojans had the ball for the final 1:45, and Zane Paul missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins with 15 points while Paul scored 12. Carter Pleiman scored eight and Priddy-Powell scored seven.

Maurer led Fort Loramie with 17 points while Caeleb Meyer and Nate Meyer each scored seven.

Jackson Center 58, Fairlawn 51

The Tigers (3-2, 2-2) earned an SCAL win on Friday in Sidney.

Aidan Reichert scored eight points in the first quarter to help Jackson Center take a 13-9 lead. The Tigers led 26-24 at halftime and secured the win with a 15-6 scoring edge in the third quarter. Skyler Piper scored 10 points in the fourth to help lead a 21-17 scoring advantage by Fairlawn that narrowed the final deficit.

Reichert led all scorers with 23 points. Carson Regula added 12 and Jake Mullenhour and Camdyn Reese each scored eight.

Piper led Fairlawn (2-2, 2-10) with 13 points. Jackson Jones scored 11 and Kyle Peters and Drew Maddy each scored eight.

Anna 87, Houston 34

The Rockets earned a big SCAL win on Friday in Houston.

Anna built a 29-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 45-9 at halftime and 63-24 at the end of the third quarter.

Ben Kovacs led Anna with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Isaiah Masteller scored 23. McKane Finkenbine scored 19 points and had 12 assists.

Xaviar Balenseifer and Jake Leist each scored five points for Houston.

Minster 51, New Bremen 36

The Wildcats pulled away in the second half for a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Friday in New Bremen.

Minster built an 11-5 lead by the end of the first quarter but New Bremen used a 10-3 scoring edge in the second to take a 15-14 halftime lead. The Wildcats pulled away with an 18-11 scoring advantage in the third and 19-10 advantage in the fourth.

Justin Nixon led Minster (3-1, 2-0 MAC) with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks while Bryan Falk scored 16 points and half five rebounds.

Reece Busse led the Cardinals (1-1, 0-1) with 12 points while Trevor Bergman scored eight and Dan Homan scored seven.

Parkway 44, Versailles 37

The Tigers lost a MAC game on Friday in Rockford.

The teams were tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Panthers used a 16-8 scoring edge in the second to take control, but Versailles used a 12-6 scoring edge in the third to pull within 32-30. Parkway finished with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth.

Jacob Litten led Versailles (1-3, 0-2) with 16 points while Eli McEldowney scored 10.

• Girls basketball

Vandalia-Butler 40, Sidney 38

Butler junior forward Evan Neely hit a shot off the glass from just inside the right wing as time expired to lift the Aviators in a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney.

Neely took an inbounds pass from the sideline with about four seconds left, dribbled by two Sidney defenders and hit a bank shot at the buzzer.

Butler led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter but Sidney used a 14-8 scoring edge in the second to pull within 22-21 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Aviators 12-11 in the third to tie it 33-33 heading into the fourth.

Allie Stockton led Sidney with 20 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Lexee Brewer scored eight points and had two steals.

Jacob Pleiman https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_6895-1.jpg Jacob Pleiman

Jackson Center, Anna, Minster earn conference wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.