Monday/Tuesday roundup: Sidney earns big win over Piqua

PIQUA — The second Sidney at Piqua girls basketball game turned into a blowout win for the Yellow Jackets.

In the first meeting, Piqua was able to stay close throughout the game. On Monday night at Garbry Gymnasium, it was a struggle from the start for the Indians.

And Sidney sophomore Allie Stockton had a lot to do with that.

Stockton scored Sidney’s first six points and never let up, as she nearly matched Piqua’s point total by finishing with 31 points in the 65-32 victory. Stockton hit her career-high mark in 3.5 quarters of play.

Piqua was tied 4-4 after baskets by Karley Johns and Kenzi Anderson, but Sidney scored the next 10 points to make it 14-4 and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The Yellow Jackets led 20-6, 33-20 and 45-24 at quarter breaks.

Sidney improved to 3-2 with the win, while Piqua dropped to 1-6.

Lexee Brewer added 14 points for Sidney and Kimora Johnson scored nine points. Stockton and Brewer each had nine rebounds. Stockton had four steals and Brewer had nine assists and two steals.

Riverside 50, Benjamin Logan 34

The Pirates earned a nonconference win on Monday at Ben Logan.

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside (4-1) with 15 points while Jade Copas scored 11, Kirstin Schlumbohm scored 10 and Olivia Perk scored eight.

• Boys basketball

Triad at Fairlawn, postponed

Fairlawn’s nonconference matchup with Triad was postponed for the second time due to COVID-19 exposure. The game was originally postponed on Nov. 30 due to COVID-19 issues at Triad, and Fairlawn canceled Monday’s rescheduled matchup due to its own COVID-19 outbreak.

TUESDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Fort Loramie 47, St. Henry 33

After a slow start, Fort Loramie pulled away to earn a big nonconference win on Tuesday on its home court.

St. Henry quickly jumped out to a 5-0 lead within the first two minutes and led 9-3, but Fort Loramie scored the last seven points to take a 10-9 lead.

Fort Loramie stretched its lead to 16-8 in the second but St. Henry scored seven of the last nine points to cut the gap to 18-15 at halftime. The Redskins secured the win with a 16-8 scoring edge in the third quarter and 12-9 advantage in the fourth.

Caeleb Meyer led Fort Loramie (4-3) with 16 points while Caleb Maurer scored nine and Collin Moore and Ty Ruhenkamp each scored seven.

Riverside 44, Troy Christian 41

The Pirates earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in De Graff.

Troy Christian led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime, but Riverside used a 16-7 scoring edge in the third to take control.

“After losing a close one Saturday, it’s nice to turn around and win a close one tonight,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Our guys played with intensity and determination the whole way.

“When it came down to the wire, we were able to hit some big free throws late to seal it. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort our guys gave tonight. Hopefully, we can use this on as a stepping stone moving forward.”

John Zumberger and Walker Whitaker each scored 10 points for Riverside (1-3) while Kale Long and Landon Stewart each scored eight.

• Girls basketball

Russia 53, Jackson Center 18

After a slow first quarter, Russia ran away to a big Shelby County Athletic League win on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

The Raiders led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter but ran away with an 18-9 scoring advantage in the second quarter and 13-1 advantage in the third.

Ella Hoehne led Russia (5-1, 3-1 SCAL) with 16 points while Kate Sherman scored 14 and Reese Goubeaux scored eight.

Ashley Mullenhour led Jackson Center (0-4, 0-4) with seven points.

Fort Loramie, Riverside boys earn nonleague wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

