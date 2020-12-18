Thursday roundup: Minster earns big MAC win at Delphos St. John’s

DELPHOS — Minster cruised to a 69-36 victory over Delphos St. John’s in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

Ella Mescher scored eight points in the first quarter to help the Wildcats build a 20-3 lead, then Ivy Wolf scored 14 points in the second quarter to help lead a 24-4 scoring edge that boosted the lead to 44-7.

Wolf scored 33 points for Minster (4-1, 3-0 MAC) while Mescher finished with 14.

New Bremen 55, St. Henry 26

The Cardinals earned a big MAC win on Thursday in St. Henry.

New Bremen built a 19-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 12-8 scoring edge in the second to boost the lead to 31-16 at halftime. The Cardinals finished with a 9-4 scoring edge in the third and 16-6 advantage in the fourth.

Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen with 14 points and had five rebounds while Katie Howell scored 10 points. Howell and Cordonnier each had four assists.

Kaylee Freund, Elli Roetgerman and Aliyah Truman each scored eight points. Truman had a team-high four steals and Freund led the squad with seven rebounds.

The Cardinals (5-2, 2-1) shot 23 for 54 (43 percent) from the floor while St. Henry shot 10 for 33 (30 percent). They had a 25-24 rebounding edge.

Postponed: Jackson Center at Waynesfield-Goshen.

Ivy Wolf

New Bremen earns big MAC win at St. Henry

