Big Saturday for ScoresBroadcast.com with Loramie, Minster

What was supposed to be one of the top two or three girls games in the state last Saturday afternoon at Fort Loramie didn’t materialize.

But that didn’t curb the curiosity of listeners who totaled more than 2,000 on ScoresBroadcast.com for the Redskins 37-20 thumping of Division III powerhouse and previously unbeaten Findlay Liberty-Benton.

Averaging 72 points per game, the visiting Eagles were shut down by the Redskins suffocating defense. Liberty Benton didn’t score a point for more than nine minutes at the game’s start. The road club’s top long-range shooter, who buried a dozen treys in the previous two contests, was one for ten behind the arc.

The biggest volume of afternoon listeners to SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System, occurred at about the time Fort Loramie built its biggest lead of twenty in the final ninety seconds. Kenzie Hoelscher tossed in 15 points to pace the home club.

The Redskins advanced to 8-0 on the season, as SCORES and the Fort Loramie girls attracted listeners from former and traveling western Ohioans who texted and emailed the online service from seven different states.

WMVR, 105.5 TAM FM, shared with its large audience the game broadcast after it aired Ohio State’s victory to earn the Big Ten football championship.

SCORES provided the only live coverage of the Fort Loramie girls contest, and was also the only play-by-play service on hand for the Saturday night tilt that matched the Anna and Minster boys.

Another nearly 2,500 IP addresses joined the free online service in the evening for the hot-shooting win by the Rockets, who air-mailed home nine three-pointers. McKane Finkenbine arched in six “skyscrapers” in the first half, as play-by play announcer Jack Kramer described.

“The main man was McKane. From the Wildcat logo, he let it go,” Kramer stated with a big smile. “I wasn’t sure every shot was going to come back down.”

The enormous amount of online listeners on Saturday was the largest regular-season, single-day audience for SCORES in its 15-year history.

Chuck McBee, Kramer’s on-air partner, remarked that the night contest was the “most exciting and most enjoyable 12-point high school game” he had ever witnessed from media row.

Anna won, in the end, by a dozen, 64-52, and scorched the cords to build a bulge of 16 points soon after halftime. However, a furious Minster comeback clipped the margin to 55-50 with under three minutes left in the fourth period. The Wildcats had a challenged jumper in the lane to get even closer, but missed.

“The Anna and Minster clubs are well-coached, can play at a very fast pace and shoot lights out,” McBee said. “Our huge throng of evening listeners received some special SNL entertainment. The Wildcats and Rockets put on a show.”

As in the girls matinee several hours earlier, listeners peaked for the day’s second webcast in the final minute of play.

SCORES and WMVR offer the Fort Loramie at Houston boys game on Tuesday night, December 22.

The online service will likely follow the Minster girls to Lima Bath on Dec. 28. The Jackson Center Tigers tangle with Anna in a key Shelby County Athletic League boys contest on Dec. 29.

Evening webcasts air a pre-game segment at 7 p.m.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_Scores-Broadcast-4.jpg