Saturday roundup: Anna pulls away late, beats Minster

MINSTER — A hot start and hot finish helped Anna beat Minster 66-52 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Saturday.

The Rockets built a 21-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Wildcats 20-16 in the second to push their lead to 14 points at halftime. Minster outscored Anna 13-11 in the third and pulled within 55-50 late in the fourth before the Rockets finished with an 11-2 run.

McKane Finkenbine led Anna (5-1) with 32 points. He hit 7-of-15 (46.7 percent) three-point attempts in the contest and also had six steals. Isaiah Masteller scored 12 points while Ben Kovacs and Jacob Robinson each scored 10. Robinson led the Rockets with five rebounds.

Bryan Falk led the Wildcats (4-2) with 15 points while Justin Nixon scored 14, Johnny Nixon scored 13 and Adam Ketner scored 10. Justin Nixon had 12 rebounds while Johnny Nixon brought down 10.

Anna shot 24 for 49 (49 percent) from the floor while Minster shot 22 for 49 (44.9 percent). The Wildcats had a 28-18 rebounding edge.

Fort Loramie 40, Versailles 31

The Redskins earned a nonconference victory on their home court on Saturday.

Fort Loramie scored the first eight points and led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Redskins outscored Versailles 4-2 in the second quarter to push their lead to 20-12 at halftime. Each squad scored 11 points in the third, and Fort Loramie finished with a 9-8 scoring edge in the fourth.

Collin Moore led Fort Loramie (5-3) with nine points while Caleb Maurer scored eight. Caeleb Meyer and Nolan Berning each scored seven.

Jaydon Litten led Versailles (2-4) with 18 points while Eli McEldowney scored nine.

Jackson Center 71, Indian Lake 57

After a close first quarter, Jackson Center gradually pulled away to earn a home nonconference victory on Saturday.

The Tigers built a 20-18 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks in part to 10 points by Camdyn Reese. They used a 17-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 37-29 lead at halftime, then outscored the Lakers 17-13 in the third and 17-16 in the fourth.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center (6-2) with 29 points. Carson Regula added 12 and Jace Mullenhour and Reese each finished with 11.

New Bremen 74, Riverside 41

The Cardinals cruised to a big nonconference win on Saturday in De Graff.

New Bremen built a 20-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Pirates 21-10 in the second, 16-7 in the third and 17-15 in the fourth.

David Homan led New Bremen (3-2) with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Trevor Bergman scored 13 points. Reese Busse scored 12 points and had six rebounds while Mitchell Hays scored eight points and had nine rebounds. Daniel Homan scored eight points and had seven assists and five rebounds.

Kaden Burk and John Zumberger each scored nine points for Riverside (1-4).

The Cardinals shot 26 for 60 (43 percent) from the floor while the Pirates shot 14 for 34 (41 percent). New Bremen had a 42-25 rebounding edge.

• Girls basketball

Anna 40, Russia 37

Anna fought back and earned a Shelby County Athletic League win on Saturday in Russia.

The Raiders built a 5-4 halftime lead before Anna used a 13-10 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 17-15 halftime lead. Russia used an 11-7 scoring edge in the third to re-take the lead at 26-24 heading into the fourth.

Kayli Brewer and Ella Doseck hit shots to open the fourth and give the Rockets a 29-26 lead. Russia re-took the lead at 37-35 after a shot by Kate Sherman, but Ella Doseck made a basket to tie it, then Kayli Brewer made a 3-pointer to put the Rockets ahead. The Raiders missed a late 3 that could have tied it.

Doseck led the Rockets (4-3, 3-1 SCAL) with 21 points while Brewer finished with 11. Mary Landis added eight points.

Borchers led Russia (5-2, 3-2) with eight points while Kendall Monnin and Katelyn Monnin each scored six.

Anna shot 14 for 36 (39 percent) from the floor while Russia shot 14 for 39 (36 percent). The Raiders had a 27-11 rebounding edge.

Botkins 61, Fairlawn 30

The Trojans cruised to an SCAL victory on Saturday in Botkins.

Botkins took a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Jets 20-2 in the second and 17-6 in the third. Fairlawn finished with an 18-7 scoring edge in the fourth.

Makenna Maurer led the Trojans (5-2, 3-2) with 17 points while Camdyn Paul scored 11 and Carmen Heuker scored 10.

It was the first game in 12 days for Fairlawn, which dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in SCAL play. The squad didn’t play or practice for over a week due to COVID-19 exposure.

Fort Loramie 37, Findlay Liberty Benton 20

The Redskins shut down Liberty Benton in a nonconference game on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie built a 5-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored Liberty Benton 13-6 in the second to take an 18-6 halftime lead. The Redskins clinched the win with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth.

Kenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie (8-0) with 15 points and 11 rebounds and had three steals. Corynn Heitkamp scored nine points and had three steals and Clara Gephart scored seven points.

The Redskins shot 41 percent from the floor while the Eagles shot 23 percent.

Anna girls edge Russia, Botkins crushes Fairlawn

