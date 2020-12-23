Monday/Tuesday roundup: Anna earns overtime win at Russia

RUSSIA — Anna pulled away late in overtime to earn a 77-73 win over Russia in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

The Rockets built a 15-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and pushed their lead to 33-30 by halftime. Russia used a 14-8 scoring edge in the third to take a 44-41 lead by the end of the third.

Anna hit six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and took a late lead, but Xavier Philpot hit two late free throws for Russia to tie it 63-63 and force overtime. Zach Ambos scored five points in overtime to help the Rockets pull away.

McKane Finkenbine led the Rockets (6-1, 3-1 SCAL) with 25 points while Ben Kovacs scored 23. Isaiah Masteller added 15 points and Ambos finished with 11.

Hayden Quinter led the Raiders (2-5) with 23 points while Brayden Monnin scored 18. Xavier Philpot added 13 points, Zane Shappie added nine and Jonathan Bell added eight.

“Very happy with the way our team got after it tonight,” Russia coach Dave Borchers said. “We took another step forward. We know we can play with teams if we execute on both ends of the floor.

“Our freshmen stepped up offensively tonight, but our execution and determination was there out of everybody. We’re just going to keep working hard.”

Fort Loramie 63, Houston 23

The Redskins built a 15-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back in an SCAL win on Tuesday in Houston.

Fort Loramie outscored the Wildcats 15-10 in the second, 10-5 in the third and 23-5 in the fourth.

Caeleb Meyer led the Redskins (6-3) with 16 points while Caleb Maurer scored 10 and Devin Ratermann scored eight.

Parker Herrick led Houston (0-7) with eight points.

New Bremen 48, Mississinawa Valley 35

The Cardinals earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Union City.

New Bremen led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and used an 18-13 scoring advantage in the second to push its lead to 33-18 by halftime.

Daniel Homan led the Cardinals with 11 points. Mitchell Hays scored eight points and had eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. Trevor Bergman added eight points and Reece Busse and David Homan each scored seven.

New Bremen shot 18 for 44 (41 percent) from the floor and was outrebounded 26-20.

Lima Central Catholic 58, Versailles 41

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Versailles.

The Thunderbirds built a 13-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 19-6 scoring edge in the second to boost their lead to 32-13 by halftime.

Jaydon Litten led Versailles (2-5) with 16 points while Jared DeMange scored nine.

• Girls basketball

Riverside 51, Triad 37

The Pirates earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in De Graff.

Allison Knight led Riverside (6-1) with 14 points and had nine rebounds. Lauryn Sanford scored 12 points and had seven blocks and five assists. Jade Copas scored 11 points and had a team-high 14 rebounds.

Olivia Perk scored eight points and had nine rebounds and Kirsten Schlumbohm scored six points and had eight rebounds and four assists.

MONDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Anna 46, Versailles 33

The Rockets took control early and cruised to a nonconference win on Monday in Versailles.

Anna took a 20-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Tigers 9-4 in the second to boost their lead to 19 points by halftime. The Rockets outscored Versailles 12-10 in the third and were outscored 13-5 in the fourth.

Ella Doseck led Anna (5-3) with 17 points while Breann Reaman scored 15 points and had five rebounds. Kayli Brewer added 11 points.

Brynn Briscoe led the Tigers with eight points and eight rebounds while Kaylee Braun scored seven points.

Anna shot 16 for 35 (46 percent) from the floor while Versailles shot 15 for 43 (35 percent). The Tigers had a 26-20 rebounding edge.

Houston 45, New Bremen 41

A big second quarter helped the Wildcats earn a nonconference win on Monday in Houston.

New Bremen built an 11-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Houston used an 18-11 edge in the second to take a 25-22 halftime lead.

The Wildcats led 31-26 heading into the fourth, but New Bremen scored the first seven points of the fourth to take a 33-31 lead. The Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run to re-take control and led by at least three points the rest of the way.

Rylie Voisard led Houston (3-4) with 13 points and hit a pair of late free throws late to help seal the win. Megan Maier scored 12 points, six of which came in the fourth quarter. Mariah Booher scored nine points and hit 4-of-4 free-throw attempts in the fourth.

“This was team effort tonight. Great win for our school, our team and our program,” Houston coach Brad Allen said. “We had balanced scoring and made our free throws down the stretch to seal the win.”

Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen with 12 points and three steals and had nine rebounds. Elli Roetgerman scored 10 points and had a team-high 11 rebounds. Kaylee Freund scored nine points and had eight rebounds.

Houston shot 16 for 42 (38 percent) from the floor while New Bremen shot 16 for 62 (26 percent). The Cardinals had a 39-35 rebounding edge.

Botkins 61, Ansonia 28

The Trojans cruised to a nonconference win on Monday in Ansonia.

The squad built a 24-12 lead by halftime and finished off the Tigers with a 20-9 scoring edge in the third.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (6-2) with 13 points while Makenna Maurer scored 10 and Aleah Johnson added nine.

Tri-Village 62, Russia 45

The Raiders lost a nonconference game on Monday in Russia.

The Patriots built an 11-9 scoring edge by the end of the first quarter, then used a 14-10 advantage in the second to boost their lead to 25-19 at halftime. They finished off Russia with a 20-8 scoring edge in the third.

Katelyn Monnin led the Raiders (5-3) with nine points while Cece Borchers scored eight and Ashley Scott scored seven.

Fort Loramie crushes Houston, New Bremen beats Mississinawa Valley

