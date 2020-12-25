Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Standing room only at Fort Loramie girls

Don’t get excited. No covid related capacity or spacing issues caused the majority of the visiting Liberty Benton crowd to stand for most of the first half at Fort Loramie last Saturday afternoon in a matchup of girls basketball unbeatens. Rather it was a Liberty Benton tradition being met head on by a suffocating Loramie defense.

To begin each game LB fans stand until their team scores. This finally happened a couple minutes into the second period which is amazing for a squad averaging about 18 points per quarter. They ended up scoring 20 for the entire game and fell 37-20.

The Redskins will end Christmas break with a visit to big school power Canton GlenOak on Monday. They were unbeaten at press time and were a qualifier to the aborted state tourney last March, just like Loramie. GlenOak presents unique challenges including a 6’5” center. The journey to northeast Ohio will include a visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Both JV and varsity will make the trip.

Is coach Carla Siegel concerned about a possible loss on Monday? “Absolutely not,” she said this week. “We need to challenge our girls and see where we are.”

Andre on a roll

The men of Texas A&M are off to a 5-1 start with Sidney sophomore Andre Gordon as a major contributor at point guard. In the final outing before Christmas (Monday) against Wofford, a 70-52 win, he logged 34 minutes, was 4-4 from the floor, tallied nine points, and grabbed four rebounds along with an assist and a steal.

The Aggies return to play on Tuesday evening at LSU on the SEC Network. Most of their games are televised on either the SEC Network or the ESPN family, all of which are available on most western Ohio cable systems. For full details www.12thman.com , the Texas A&M athletic website.

Friends of HS athletics

Over the years I’ve enjoyed getting to know the familiar faces at various athletic contests around the area. Some have game night duties while others are simply fans with longtime loyalty to their schools. Some fill both roles.

We lost one of my favorites recently with the passing of Jackson Center’s Eldon Wical who was a fixture at the JC basketball scorer’s table for many years. Folks like Eldon are vital to every high school athletic department.

Loramie’s Ludlow

Fort Loramie product Kyler Ludlow has worked in the Athletic Communications departments of Cedarville, Palm Beach Atlantic, Dayton, Eastern Michigan, and Michigan over the past decade. He’s now taken a broader role at Indiana State where he’s overseeing that entire operation from the post of Associate Director of Athletics for Communications and Digital Content. ISU in Terre Haute (I-70 Illinois border) is the alma mater of basketball great Larry Bird and is a Division One operation.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra is appearing on Saturdays during the holidays. It returns to Friday on Jan. 8, 2021.

