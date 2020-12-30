Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie holds off Fairlawn rally

FORT LORAMIE — Fairlawn’s comeback attempt fell short in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday as Fort Loramie held on for a 55-51 victory.

The Redskins built a 15-5 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks in part to seven points from Caleb Maurer and six from Caeleb Meyer. The squad used a 13-8 scoring edge in the second to push its lead to 28-13 by halftime.

Fairlawn used a 15-11 scoring edge in the third to pull within 39-28 and pulled closer in the fourth. The Jets pulled within two points several times, including at 52-50 after Skyler Piper made a 3-pointer.

The teams traded free throws to a 53-51 score. The Redskins missed a pair of free throws with 5.6 seconds left, but Lane Frilling tipped the rebound to Collin Moore, who scored with two seconds left to seal the win.

Meyer led Fort Loramie (7-3, 4-2 SCAL) with 18 points while Maurer scored 14. Grant Albers finished with eight.

Piper led Fairlawn (2-4, 2-2) with 24 points while Dominic Davis scored 11 and Jackson Jones scored nine.

Botkins 61, Russia 39

The Trojans stayed undefeated in SCAL play by beating Russia on Tuesday in Botkins.

The Trojans built a 15-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 25-15 at halftime. They sealed the win with a 21-11 scoring edge in the third and 15-13 advantage in the fourth.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led Botkins (7-0, 5-0) with 15 points while Jacob Pleiman scored 13 and Carter Pleiman added 11. Zane Paul scored eight.

Ben Bohman led the Raiders (3-6, 1-5) with 12 points while Xavier Philpot scored eight.

New Knoxville 45, Houston 34

Houston’s bid for its first win fell short in a nonconference game on Tuesday in New Knoxville.

The Wildcats (0-8) used a 14-10 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 25-21 halftime lead but the Rangers finished the game with a 9-6 scoring edge in the third and 15-3 advantage in the fourth.

Luke Ryan led Houston with nine points while Jake Leist scored eight. Wyatt Kunk and Xaviar Balensiefer each scored six.

Minster 75, Pandora-Gilboa 42

The Wildcats cruised to a big nonconference win on Tuesday in Minster.

Minster built a 51-17 lead by halftime and used a 15-7 scoring edge in the third to push its lead to 42 points.

Bryan Falk led the Wildcats (5-2) with 17 points while Johnny Nixon scored 12 and Josh Niekamp scored 11. Eric Schmidt added nine and Justin Nixon added eight. Brady Hoelscher scored seven points and had five steals.

Minster shot 31 for 54 (57.4 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Pandora-Gilboa 24-19.

Ridgemont 76, Riverside 56

The Pirates lost a Northwest Central Conference game on Tuesday in Mount Victory.

Ridgemont led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter, 38-26 at halftime and 60-44 at the end of the third.

John Zumberger led Riverside (1-6, 0-2 NWCC) with 16 points while Walker Whitaker scored 11. Landon Stewart scored nine and Kale Long scored eight.

“I thought that we played with a lot of great energy on both ends of the floor,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Ridgemont shot the ball very well tonight to their credit, but we didn’t do a good enough job challenging shooters and boxing out on misses.”

Miami East 58, Versailles 44

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Casstown.

The Vikings took a 19-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 32-19 at halftime. They led 47-35 at the end of the third.

Connor Stonebraker led Versailles (2-7) with 16 points while Eli McEldowney scored nine.

• Girls basketball

New Bremen 61, Lehman Catholic 22

The Cardinals cruised to a nonconference win on Tuesday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 19-5 scoring edge in the second to push their lead to 32-9 by halftime. The squad outscored the Cavaliers 17-6 in the third and 12-7 in the fourth.

Elli Roetgerman led the Cardinals (3-4) with 21 points and 10 rebounds while Madison Cordonnier scored 14 points and Kaylee Freund scored 13. New Bremen shot 23 for 65 (35 percent) from the floor and outrebounded the Cavaliers 45-25.

Anna Cianciolo led Lehman (4-2) with nine points while Kiersten Franklin scored six. The squad shot 9 for 48 (19 percent) from the floor and committed 13 turnovers.

