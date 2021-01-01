ScoresBroadcast.com kicks off 15th calendar year on Saturday

When Jackson Center travels Route 274 to New Bremen on Saturday night, Jan. 2, for boys basketball, ScoresBroadcast.com will mark the start of its 15th calendar year.

And numerous area organizations continue to give this free, unique, online, play-by-play service the boost it needs to sustain coverage of high school sports.

Saturday’s webcast audio stream and the WMVR, 105.5 TAM FM, radio simulcast begin at 7 p.m.

The game also marks 10 1/2 years as a sponsor for Dickman Electrical and Industrial Supply, Inc., in Sidney, Celina, Greenville, and Marysville. Dickman is one of the two or three leading electrical and industrial suppliers in western Ohio. It was a pioneer in introducing LED lighting technology to the region.

SCORES stands for the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System. Business and industry supporting it range from small to large.

For example, Jackson Center ProHardware was a new sponsor late last month. In December 14 years ago, Lacal Equipment in Jackson Center became SCORES founding partner and still today highlights the academic success of student athletes during the halftime break of SCORES webcasts.

“Appropriately, we launch year fifteen by following Jackson Center, which has won seven straight and goes on the road to meet Midwest Athletic Conference rival, New Bremen,” said Jack Kramer, SCORES play-by-play announcer.

The very first high school sports contest that SCORES covered was a Jackson Center-Russia basketball tilt in December 2007. The Raiders won, 60-43. Houston won 20 that season and advanced to the regional tournament.

“Chad Wells, the New Bremen athletic director, always makes us feel right at home in the school’s spacious gymnasium facility,” Jack added. “Kim Metz, Scott Elchert, and the fine maintenance staff also roll out the red carpet for us at the Habitat of the Cat at Jackson Center.”

Jack noted that, without outstanding assistance from supportive sponsors and area high schools during this health crisis, coverage of boys and girls high school hoops would have been extremely challenging.

“We are grateful. Thank you very much,” Jack said. “We look forward to kicking off 2021 with the Tigers and Cardinals.”

Jackson Center is 7-2; New Bremen, 4-2, after a delayed start following the terrific run to earn the Division VII state football title.

Several football athletes are on the hardwood for Cory Stephens, second-year New Bremen head coach.

In a recent win over Mississinawa Valley, football stars Dan Homan and Mitchell Hays recorded 11 points and five assists, respectively, to pace the Cardinals. Gridiron performer David Homan drilled 17 points in a victory at Riverside. Two late overtime baskets from Reece Busse led New Bremen to a win against Fort Loramie.

Aidan Reichert is pouring in 20 points per game for Jackson Center. He registered 27 on Tuesday at Anna. The starters around him — Camdyn Reese, Trevor Sosby, Jace Mullenhour and Carson Regula — are talented, too. Off the bench, Nolan Fark has posted three 7-point games.

Coach Elchert told the Sidney Daily News that his club has a number of players who can score.

“Most anybody we’re putting on the court at a given time can shoot the three-pointer,” he said. “That puts a little bit of pressure on the defensive team, since they can’t just focus on one or two players or one aspect of your game.”

Looking ahead, Jackson Center has a showdown with Botkins in the Shelby County Athletic League on Friday, Jan. 8. SCORES will be present for play-by-play coverage.

