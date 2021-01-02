Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Celena Taborn maximizes her opportunity

Just before Christmas I was sitting in the Sidney High School gym watching the Sidney girls handle West Carrollton when a fine looking young lady well over six feet tall and wearing gear from Furman University arrived. No question this was Sidney grad Celena Taborn despite her appearance and now outgoing nature evolving dramatically and favorably since her high school days.

This is her fourth and possibly final full scholarship season at the Division One South Carolina school. The current COVID situation affords a potential extra year of eligibility. The Paladins showed signs of gaining traction with 56 wins over the previous three campaigns but haven’t been to the NCAA tourney in 21 years and have started slowly this season. Celena continues to play just under half of each game and went over the 1,000-point milestone late last season. Over her career Taborn has been at or near the top in field goal percentage in the Southern Conference and has been included in all-conference selections her first three seasons.

That recent night at SHS I watched as she comfortably mixed with old friends and talked enthusiastically about her future of “working with kids” after she leaves Furman. So much is said and written about college athletics supposedly taking advantage of the student-athlete. Here’s a case where the student-athlete has seized the full opportunity afforded by the athletic scholarship. This young lady is a fine Sidney representative who’s headed for good things beyond basketball.

Check www.furmanpaladins.com.

Shooting your age

Shelby Oaks Golf Club has been in business for five and a half decades which corresponds to local resident Elmer Schlater retiring from playing adult amateur baseball to take up golf and become a fine player. He was born July 22, 1934 and has likely played more rounds at the Oaks than anyone else. Retired from Area Electric, Elmer also served two years as club President. He has nine career holes-in-one and seven senior titles.

When he hit age 70, Schlater became a prime candidate to shoot his age (or better) for 18 holes with some regularity. Indeed, that’s when it happened for the first time, almost 17 years ago with his grandson in Cleveland. Add to it an impressive 660 more times, mainly at Shelby Oaks (about 600). Elmer missed some of the 2020 season with heart issues but is looking to make a full comeback in 2021. Even though the world record is 3359, his 661 is quite a number for this unique feat. His best score of the 661 was a 67 when he was 75 years old, his best round ever.

If healthy, he should add significantly to the total this coming season when he turns 87. Online research reveals the oldest player ever to shoot his age was 103. Par is usually 72 for 18 holes but that can vary slightly. Shelby Oaks is always 72. A course’s difficulty from the shorter senior tees is also critical.

When I was an active golfer I normally played my best when I shared a foursome with good players who were also enjoyable people. I usually played well when paired with Elmer Schlater.

Loramie notes

The highly successful Fort Loramie HS girls basketball program is now 50 years old. A celebration is planned for Saturday January 16 when currently unbeaten Ottawa Glandorf visits. The event is being run entirely by alumni players. The current Redskins remain unblemished after a Monday 61-35 decisive verdict at big school power Canton GlenOak.

Loramie’s independent 2021 football schedule is finally complete with the additions of a trio of Dayton area schools. Dunbar, Thurgood Marshall, and Jefferson will all visit the Redskins to balance the slate with five home and the same number away. All ten opponents are booked on two year contracts except for Versailles which signed on for four. Nine of those teams won two-thirds of their games in 2020, setting up Loramie for major computer point opportunities toward playoff qualification. Dayton Jefferson took a “covid opt out” in 2020 but plans a return to varsity play in 2021.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra is appearing on Saturdays during the holidays. It returns to Friday on Jan. 8, 2021.

Sports Extra is appearing on Saturdays during the holidays. It returns to Friday on Jan. 8, 2021.