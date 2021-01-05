Monday roundup: Botkins, Houston girls earn big victories

HOUSTON — Houston’s girls basketball team earned a 47-29 nonconference victory over Newton on Monday.

The Wildcats built a 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 10-7 scoring edge in the second to push their lead to 24-12 by halftime. Houston outscored Newton 9-5 in the third and 20-8 in the fourth.

Megan Maier led the Wildcats (5-5) with 17 points while Amber Stangel scored eight and Catryn Mohler scored seven.

“We had another quality team performance and a nice win after a setback from Saturday,” Houston coach Brad Allen said. “Megan Maier hit some key shots in the second half to widen our lead. We had really nice strong fourth quarter offensively.”

Botkins 48, Parkway 34

The Trojans earned a nonconference win on Monday in Botkins.

Botkins built a 15-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 10-5 scoring edge in the second to push its lead to 25-12 by halftime. The Trojans outscored the Panthers 13-12 in the third; each squad scored 10 points in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (7-3) with 17 points while Aleah Johnson scored nine and Makenna Maurer scored eight. Maurer hit her 100th career 3-pointer during the contest.

Fairlawn at Bethel, postponed

Fairlawn postponed its Monday matchup at Bethel.

Carmen Heuker https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_4481.jpg Carmen Heuker

Fairlawn girls postpone contest at Bethel

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

