Tuesday roundup: Botkins, Russia, Minster boys earn nonconference wins

DeGRAFF — Botkins took a big early lead and cruised to a 72-41 nonconference victory over Riverside on Tuesday at Ken Truster Gymnasium.

Jacob Pleiman scored seven points in the first quarter to help lead a 22-13 scoring advantage. He scored 10 points in the second to help lead a 17-9 scoring edge that gave the Trojans a 39-22 halftime lead.

Botkins, which was ranked No. 4 in Division IV in the first Associated Press poll of the season, outscored Riverside 24-8 in the third quarter and was outscored 11-9 in the fourth.

Pleiman led Botkins (9-0) with 26 points while Jayden Priddy-Powell scored 16. Jameson Meyer added nine points and Zane Paul added eight.

John Zumberger led the Pirates (2-7) with 17 points while Kaden Burk and Walker Whitaker each scored seven. Burk and Whitaker each had five rebounds.

The Trojans won the rebounding battle 32-24. Riverside shot 14 for 37 (37.8 percent) from the floor.

“I really liked our energy and aggressive mentality that we had out of the gate,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller sad. “Our guys worked hard all night and never quit. We knew that we would have to rebound on both ends of the floor and take care of the ball if we wanted to keep it close, and I thought we did that in spurts tonight. We just have to work on maintaining it for 32 minutes.”

Russia 64, Newton 50

The Raiders pulled away in the second quarter of a nonconference game on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill.

Each squad scored 17 points in the first quarter but Russia used a 22-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 39-26 halftime lead. The Indians outscored the Raiders 9-8 in the third; Russia finished with a 17-15 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Russia freshman guard Hayden Quinter scored a game-high 29 points after hitting 12-of-15 shot attempts. Jonathan Bell and Zane Shappie each scored eight points.

The Raiders (4-6) shot 25 for 50 from the floor.

Minster 57, Delphos St. John’s 36

The Wildcats earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Minster.

Minster (6-3) built a 9-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 11-6 scoring edge in the second to push the lead to 20-12 at halftime. The Wildcats blew the game open with a 24-17 advantage in the third.

Justin Nixon led Minster with 24 points and 14 rebounds while Johnny Nixon scored 19 points and brought down 12 rebounds. Bryan Falk added eight points.

The Wildcats shot 22 for 53 (41.5 percent) from the floor and outrebounded the Blue Jays 35-22.

St. Marys 53, New Bremen 51

The Cardinals lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

St. Marys built a 17-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 20-14 scoring edge in the second to take a 37-25 halftime lead. New Bremen outscored the Roughriders 19-4 in the third to take a 44-41 lead heading into the third.

Reece Busse hit a basket to put the Cardinals ahead 51-49 in the fourth, but Austin Parks hit two throws to tie it and Jadin Davis made a late basket to give St. Marys the win.

Busse led New Bremen with 14 points and had four rebounds and four assists. Nick Alig and Mitchell Hays each scored eight points while Trevor Bergman and David Homan each scored seven.

New Bremen shot 19 for 44 (43 percent) from the floor and was outrebounded 29-20.

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 56, New Bremen 17

The Redskins ran away in the second half to earn a big nonconference victory on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie hit 6-of-23 shot attempts in the first half and led 18-11 at halftime after a 9-5 scoring edge in the first quarter and 9-6 advantage in the second.

The Redskins, which were ranked No. 2 in Div. IV in the first AP poll of the season, forced five consecutive turnovers early in the third that helped power a 20-2 scoring edge. They finished with an 18-4 advantage in the fourth.

Kenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie (11-0) with 16 points and three steals. Jadyn Puthoff added 11 points.

Elli Roetgerman led New Bremen (3-5) with six points and five rebounds.

The Redskins shot 23 for 53 (43 percent) from the floor overall while New Bremen shot 4 for 21 (19 percent). Fort Loramie had a 23-19 rebounding edge.

Cancelled: Waynesville at Anna.

Fort Loramie girls run away late against New Bremen

