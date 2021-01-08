Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Family affair… I’m back on the air tonight

While I’ve done some MC and public address work, I have not been involved in a sports play-by-play broadcast in almost 17 years. Tonight I’ll assist the internet efforts of the Russia based Fish Report (fishreportonline.com) on the Russia at Fort Loramie boys basketball game.

My broadcast partners will be Craig Fiessinger and Ken Francis, as my role will be a limited one at my request. My reason for this one night return is simple. About six months ago Craig confirmed that he and I are second cousins. We’re both anxious for this opportunity. I’ll tell you how it went in this space next Friday.

Bowser transferring

Sidney product Isaiah Bowser got off to a rousing start as a freshman running back at Northwestern with almost 900 yards rushing in 2018. Results have declined since then and he announced on Dec. 26 just days before the Wildcats played Auburn in the Florida Citrus Bowl he has decided to transfer. Bowser is on track to graduate before next season and should have two more years to play since the 2020 covid campaign doesn’t count toward eligibility.

When I first heard the transfer news I immediately thought of the Miami Redhawks who showed solid interest in Isaiah the first time around. I then checked their 2020 stats which revealed a woeful running game. Maybe the two can get together. Both Northwestern and Miami are outstanding academic institutions. Incidentally, they play each other at Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Hoying still looking

Fort Loramie’s Jared Hoying, Shelby County’s first major leaguer, remains in search of his next professional baseball opportunity after being released in South Korea last summer. His goal of a non-guaranteed minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training here in the United States seems realistic and attainable for the almost 32 year old outfielder. Recent updates indicate that spring training is likely to stay on schedule and open in about six weeks in both Arizona and Florida.

“So far there’s been much activity with pitching but not that much for position players,” Hoying recently told me. “We also don’t know if the National League will permanently adopt the designated hitter. That affects how a team is put together.”

There has to be a team that needs an experienced outfielder for their top farm club who could come to the majors when needed. He is a top defender at all three outfield positions and is an excellent baserunner.

San Diego could be an option. The Padres have traded many top prospects for proven talent, and could need organizational depth. I’d love to see him be a teammate of North Star/Versailles product Craig Stammen, soon to enter his fourth campaign in the San Diego bullpen.

Jared’s Cincinnati based agent is working the phones on a daily basis.

Athletic directors

I’ve always respected the very demanding position of high school athletic director. That’s even more true with everything that’s happened in the last 12 months due to the covid pandemic. Imagine all of the rescheduling and logistical issues that have been piled onto an already deep workload. From my viewpoint, the huge majority of AD’s has performed admirably when it’s been needed most.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Dave Ross has worked in local sports media since 1975, the year in which his first byline appeared in the Sidney Daily News. His broadcasting spanned from 1975-2004.

