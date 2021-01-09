Friday roundup: Sidney girls win 6th consecutive game

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls basketball team won its seventh consecutive game on Friday by beating Fairborn 63-45 in a Miami Valley League Valley Division matchup.

The winless Skyhawks kept up early, but Sidney scored the last four points of the first quarter to take a 23-15 lead into the second. The Yellow Jackets scored four of the first six points in the second to take a 27-17 lead and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Sidney outscored Fairborn 13-7 in the third quarter. Each squad scored 13 points in the fourth.

Allie Stockton led the Yellow Jackets with 25 points, 14 of which came in the first half. It’s the seventh consecutive game Stockton, a sophomore guard, has scored 20 or more points. She is averaging an MVL-best 20.2 points per game.

Freshman guard Kiara Hudgins scored 15 points for the Yellow Jackets (9-2, 8-2 MVL Valley) while sophomore guard Lexee Brewer scored 13.

• Boys basketball

Sidney 61, Fairborn 45

The Yellow Jackets (4-2) won an MVL Valley Division game on Friday in Fairborn.

This article will be updated with scoring and other information on Saturday.

Botkins 29, Jackson Center 26

The Trojans rallied in the fourth quarter to earn a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Friday in Botkins.

While both squads entered averaging about 56 points per game, Friday turned into a defensive battle.

Jackson Center led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter and led 11-10 at halftime. The Tigers used a 10-8 scoring edge in the third to push their lead to 21-18 heading into the fourth, but Botkins took the lead in the final two minutes and held on.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (10-0, 7-0 SCAL) with 11 points. Aidan Reichert led the Tigers (8-3, 4-3) with eight.

Fort Loramie 43, Russia 31

The Redskins rallied in the second half to earn an SCAL victory on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Russia scored the first five points of the game and led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Redskins started the second on a 10-3 run but Russia finished with a big run and scored the last seven points of the quarter to take a 19-17 halftime lead.

Fort Loramie scored the first nine points of the third quarter to take control. Russia came within 26-23, but Nolan Berning hit a 3-pointer and Nate Meyer made a late basket to push the Redskins’ lead to 31-24 heading into the fourth.

Grant Albers, Collin Moore and Nolan Berning each scored eight points for Fort Loramie (8-3, 5-2). Hayden Quinter and Brayden Monnin each scored seven points for Russia (4-7, 1-6).

Fairlawn 80, Houston 54

Fairlawn earned its first win in a month by beating the Wildcats in an SCAL game on Friday in Houston.

The Jets took an 18-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 25-18 scoring edge in the second to push their lead to 43-30 at halftime. They outscored Houston 19-11 in the third quarter and 28-18 in the fourth.

Skyler Piper led Fairlawn (3-4, 3-2) with 21 points while Ashton Piper scored 18. Drew Maddy and Dominic Davis each scored nine and Kyle Peters scored eight.

Xaviar Balensiefer scored 16 points for Houston (0-9, 0-6) while Wyatt Kunk scored 10 and Jake Liest scored nine.

Lehman Catholic 53, Hardin Northern 40 OT

The Cavaliers stayed undefeated by beating Hardin Northern in a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday in Dola.

Lehman built a 10-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but was outscored 5-2 in the second and trailed 13-12 at halftime. The Polar Bears led 28-27 at the end of the third but Lehman used an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth to force overtime with a 35-35 tie.

The Cavaliers finished with a 17-5 scoring edge in overtime.

Luke Frantz led Lehman (6-1, 2-0 NWCC) with 25 points and seven rebounds while Justin Chapman scored 10 points and had six rebounds. Donovan O’Leary and Landon McIver each scored eight points.

Minster 59, Parkway 47

A big third quarter helped the Wildcats secure a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Friday in Rockford.

Minster built a 22-16 lead by the end of the first quarter but Parkway used an 11-9 scoring edge in the second to pull within 31-27 at halftime. Minster outscored the Panthers 18-11 in the third to push the lead to 49-38 heading into the fourth.

Johnny Nixon led Minster (7-3, 4-0 MAC) with 16 points and had eight rebounds. Justin Nixon scored 13 points and had a team-high 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Eric Schmidt scored 14 points and Bryan Falk scored 10.

Minster shot 26 for 49 (53.1 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Parkway 27-19.

New Bremen 55, Delphos St. John’s 43

The Cardinals came back after a slow start to earn a MAC win on Friday in Delphos.

St. John’s built a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter but New Bremen used an 18-7 lead by the end of the first to take a 28-22 lead by halftime. The Cardinals put the game away with a 15-11 advantage in the third and 12-10 advantage in the fourth.

Nathan Rindler led New Bremen (5-4, 1-2) with 13 points and eight rebounds while Mitchell Hays scored 12 points and had six rebounds. Trevor Bergman added 10 points and Nick Alig scored eight.

Riverside 61, Temple Christian 31

The Pirates cruised to an NWCC victory on Friday in De Graff.

Riverside built a 12-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 14-12 advantage in the second to push the lead to 26-16 by halftime. The squad outscored Temple Christian 16-3 in the third and 19-12 in the fourth.

“Offensively, our guys came out a little sluggish and comfortable, and we were making some poor decisions,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “In the second half, we started playing together much better and were able to keep control.”

Landon Stewart led Riverside with 15 points and had five rebounds while Kaden Burk scored 13 points and had five rebounds. Myles Platfoot scored 10 points and had six rebounds and Walker Whitaker scored seven points and had a team-high nine rebounds and four steals.

The Pirates (3-7, 1-2 NWCC) shot 24 for 56 (42.9 percent) from the floor and had a 34-13 rebounding advantage along with 17 steals.

Marion Local 43, Versailles 36

The Tigers lost a MAC game on Friday in Maria Stein.

Marion Local built a 6-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 17-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-14 halftime lead. The Flyers led 31-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Connor Stonebraker led Versailles (3-8, 1-3) with 10 points.

Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton shoots with pressure from Fairborn’s Cassidy Mustard during the first half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Stockton led the Yellow Jackets with 25 points. She’s scored more than 20 points in seven consecutive games. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_BPB_5715-Edit-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton shoots with pressure from Fairborn’s Cassidy Mustard during the first half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Stockton led the Yellow Jackets with 25 points. She’s scored more than 20 points in seven consecutive games. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Lexee Brewer shoots with pressure from Fairborn’s Jodee Austin during the first half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Brewer scored 13 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_BPB_5743-Edit-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Lexee Brewer shoots with pressure from Fairborn’s Jodee Austin during the first half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Brewer scored 13 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman guard Kiara Hudgins shoots with pressure from Fairborn’s Ava Williams during the second half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Hudgins scored 15 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_BPB_5902-Edit-1.jpg Sidney freshman guard Kiara Hudgins shoots with pressure from Fairborn’s Ava Williams during the second half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Hudgins scored 15 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman guard Kimora Johnson guards Fairborn’s Nakiah Dunham during the second half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_BPB_5886-Edit-1.jpg Sidney freshman guard Kimora Johnson guards Fairborn’s Nakiah Dunham during the second half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton shoots with pressure from Fairborn’s Cassidy Mustard during the first half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_BPB_5719-Edit-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton shoots with pressure from Fairborn’s Cassidy Mustard during the first half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman guard Kiara Hudgins looks to pass with pressure from Fairborn’s Stephanie Parrish during the first half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_BPB_5752-Edit-1.jpg Sidney freshman guard Kiara Hudgins looks to pass with pressure from Fairborn’s Stephanie Parrish during the first half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton dribbles ahead of Fairborn’s Stephanie Parrish during the second half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_BPB_5995-Edit-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton dribbles ahead of Fairborn’s Stephanie Parrish during the second half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Lexee Brewer shoots a 3-pointer during the second half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_BPB_5850-Edit-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Lexee Brewer shoots a 3-pointer during the second half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton shoots with pressure rom Fairborn’s Tiala Smalls during the second half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_BPB_6005-Edit-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton shoots with pressure rom Fairborn’s Tiala Smalls during the second half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton shoots with pressure from Fairborn’s Cassidy Mustard during the first half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_BPB_5719-Edit-3-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton shoots with pressure from Fairborn’s Cassidy Mustard during the first half a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Botkins boys edge Jackson Center in SCAL showdown

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.