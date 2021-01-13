Monday roundup: Russia, Botkins, Jackson Center earn nonconference wins

RUSSIA — Russia’s girls basketball team earned its second consecutive victory by beating Newton 52-34 on Monday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Sophie Francis scored five points in the first quarter to help lead a 15-6 scoring advantage. The Raiders used a 13-10 advantage in the second quarter to push their lead to 28-16 by halftime and finished with a 12-7 advantage in the third and 12-11 advantage in the fourth.

Simone Puthoff led Russia (7-6) with 13 points. Reese Goubeaux scored seven points and Ella Hoehne, Cece Borchers and Kate Sherman each finished with six.

Botkins 89, Upper Scioto Valley 17

The Trojans earned a dominating nonconference victory on Monday in Botkins.

Botkins built a 31-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Rams 17-2 in the second to push its lead to 48-12 by halftime. The Trojans finished with a 20-0 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 21-5 advantage in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (10-3) with 23 points, six rebounds and five steals. Makenna Maurer scored 14 points, Melanie Maurer scored 10 points and Camdyn Paul scored nine points.

The Trojans shot 34 for 65 (52 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Upper Scioto Valley 26-22.

Jackson Center 61, Lima Perry 47

The Tigers earned a nonconference victory on Monday in Jackson Center.

Ava Winner scored 12 points for Jackson Center (2-7) and Sarah Clark and Katie Clark each scored 11 points.

Stebbins at Sidney, postponed

The Yellow Jackets’ Miami Valley League Valley Division game against Stebbins scheduled for Monday was postponed. Stebbins hasn’t played since Dec. 4.

• Boys basketball

Sidney at Stebbins, postponed

The Yellow Jackets’ Miami Valley League Valley Division game at Stebbins scheduled for Monday was postponed. Stebbins hasn’t played since Dec. 4.

Sidney games against Stebbins postponed

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

