Tuesday roundup: Fairlawn girls earn 1st win in over a month

SIDNEY — Before Tuesday, Fairlawn’s girls basketball team had played one game in a month’s time due to two COVID-19 shutdowns: a 61-30 loss to Botkins on Dec. 19.

The Jets returned to the court on Tuesday and picked up their first win since Dec. 7 by beating Lehman Catholic 40-39 at Schlater Family Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers built a 10-2 lead by the end of the first quarter but Fairlawn used a 15-12 scoring edge in the second to pull within 22-17 by halftime.

Each squad scored 11 points in the third quarter, and the Jets used a 12-6 scoring edge in the fourth to earn the victory.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (2-5) with 20 points. She made 10-of-14 free-throw attempts. Ashley Roush added 11 points.

Anna Cianciolo led Lehman (4-6) with 11 points and four assists while Emma Kennedy scored eight points and had five rebounds. The Cavaliers shot 15 for 56 (27 percent) from the floor.

Marion Local 46, Anna 38

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Anna.

The Flyers built a 9-4 lead by the end of the first quarter but Anna used a 13-4 scoring advantage in the second to take a 19-13 halftime lead. Marion Local outscored the Rockets 12-10 in the third and 21-9 in the fourth to rally and earn the victory.

Kayli Brewer led Anna (8-4) with 13 points while Ella Doseck scored nine points and brought down five rebounds. Mary Landis and Breann Reaman each scored seven points.

The Rockets shot 13 for 31 (42 percent) from the floor and were outrebounded 26-12.

New Knoxville 61, Jackson Center 14

Jackson Center lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in New Knoxville.

The Rangers took a 21-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 34-9 at halftime and 47-11 at the end of the third.

Sarah Clark led Jackson Center (2-8) with six points.

Versailles 41, Miami East 35

The Tigers won a nonconference on Tuesday in Versailles.

The Vikings took a 13-12 lead by the end of the first quarter but Versailles used a 7-2 scoring edge in the second to take a 19-15 halftime lead. The Tigers led 30-29 at the end of the third.

Hannah Dirksen led Versailles (5-9) with 14 points while Kate Griesdorn scored eight.

• Boys basketball

Anna 72, Fairlawn 68

The Rockets earned a close Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday in Sidney.

Anna took a 13-11 lead by the end of the first and used a 17-12 scoring edge in the second to take a 30-23 halftime lead. The Rockets outscored Fairlawn 22-19 in the third to push their lead to 52-42 before the Jets finished with a 26-20 scoring edge in the fourth.

Isaiah Masteller led Anna (7-4, 4-2 SCAL) with 26 points while McKane Finkenbine scored 17. Ben Kovacs scored 13 points and Zach Ambos added 10.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn (3-6, 3-3) with 28 points while Skyler Piper scored 22. Kyle Peters added nine points.

Minster 46, Russia 27

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Minster.

Minster built a 10-8 scoring advantage in the first quarter and outscored the Raiders 15-9 in the second to boost its lead to 25-17 by halftime. The Wildcats blew the game open with a 17-3 scoring edge in the third.

Bryan Falk led Minster (9-3) with 13 points while Brady Hoelscher scored 10 and Josh Neikamp scored nine. Justin Nixon added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Zane Shappie led Russia (4-8) with eight points and Jonathan Bell added six.

The Wildcats shot 20 for 50 (40 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Russia 30-24. The Raiders shot 11 for 41 (26.8 percent).

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

