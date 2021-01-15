Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Sidney beats Vandalia-Butler for 8th straight win

VANDALIA — After losing on a buzzer-beater in the team’s first Miami Valley League matchup this season, Sidney gradually pulled away and beat Vandalia-Butler 31-26 on the road on Wednesday.

Sidney took a 4-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 8-7 scoring advantage in the second to push its lead to 31-26 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets finished with an 9-8 advantage in the third and 10-9 advantage in the fourth.

Allie Stockton led Sidney (10-2) with 14 points and eight rebounds while Lexee Brewer scored 13 points and had three rebounds, two steals and two assists.

The Yellow Jackets shot 11 for 40 (27.5 percent) from the floor and were outrebounded 30-25. They forced Butler into 13 turnovers. The Aviators shot 10 for 39 (25.6 percent).

It was the eighth consecutive win for Sidney, which hasn’t lost since that Dec. 11 game at Butler (9-3).

THURSDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 49, Anna 17

After trailing Anna at halftime in the teams’ first Shelby County Athletic League matchup, the Redskins jumped out to a 20-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back as they earned a big victory on their home court on Thursday.

Caitlyn Gasson scored nine points in the first to help Fort Loramie (14-0, 9-0 SCAL) take control. The Rockets outscored the Redskins 8-7 in the second, but Loramie finished with a 7-2 edge in the third and 15-4 edge in the fourth.

Gasson led the squad with 15 points and had five steals. Dana Rose scored 10 points and had four rebounds and three assists. Corynn Heitkamp had a team-high six steals. Colleen Brandewie added five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The Redskins, which were the top-ranked Div. IV team in this week’s state Associated Press poll, shot 19 for 49 (39 percent) from the floor. Anna shot 5 for 28 (18 percent).

Ella Doseck led the Rockets (8-5, 5-2) with nine points.

Houston 46, Jackson Center 34

The Wildcats earned an SCAL victory on Thursday in Houston.

Houston built a 13-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. Jackson Center outscored the Wildcats 9-7 in the second but Houston sealed the win with an 18-8 scoring edge in the third.

Rylie Voisard led Houston (6-7, 3-5) with 15 points while Megan Maier scored 10. Amber Stangel added seven.

Ashley Mullenhour led Jackson Center (2-9, 0-8) with 15 points.

Ridgemont 41, Lehman Catholic 34

The Cavaliers lost a Northwest Central Conference game on Thursday in Sidney.

Lehman built a 10-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 19-18 at halftime, but the Golden Gophers rallied with an 11-7 scoring edge in the third and 12-8 edge in the fourth.

Anna Cianciolo led the Cavaliers (4-7, 3-1 NWCC) with 10 points and four steals and had five rebounds. Heidi Toner scored four points and had 11 rebounds and Mara O’Leary scored five points and had eight rebounds. Taylor Geise added seven points.

Lehman, which has lost six consecutive games, shot 11 for 67 (16 percent) from the floor while Ridgemont shot 13 for 55 (25 percent). The Golden Gophers had a 43-36 rebounding edge.

Riverside 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 53

The Pirates earned an NWCC win on Thursday in De Graff.

Kirstin Schlumbohm led Riverside (8-2, 4-1) with 21 points and had four assists. Lauryn Sanford scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds and four assists. Olivia Perk added nine points.

Minster 38, New Knoxville 29

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Thursday in New Knoxville.

The Rangers took a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter but Minster used a 6-2 advantage in the second to tie it 15-15 at halftime. The Wildcats finished with a 10-6 advantage in the third and 13-8 advantage in the fourth.

Ivy Wolf led Minster (10-1, 5-0) with 13 points while Janae Hoying scored 10.

Versailles 40, St. Henry 31

The Tigers won a MAC game on Thursday in St. Henry.

Versailles led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, 21-19 at halftime and 34-24 at the end of the third.

Kaylee Braun led Versailles (6-9, 2-4) with 14 points while Abby Stammen scored eight.

Coldwater at New Bremen, postponed

Thursday’s MAC matchup was postponed to Jan. 26 due to COVID-19 issues at Coldwater.

Allie Stockton https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_7245-1-copy-2.jpg Allie Stockton

Fort Loramie, Houston, Minster, Riverside win conference games

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.