Friday roundup: Anna hangs on, hands Botkins 1st loss

ANNA — Anna pushed its lead as high as 17 points in the third quarter before Botkins rallied, but the Rockets held on to earn a 61-59 victory in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday.

The previously undefeated Trojans took an early 12-5 lead, but Anna finished the first quarter on an 8-2 run to pull within one point and took a 33-24 lead by halftime. Botkins trimmed the gap to 35-27 midway through the third, but Anna finished with a 17-10 run to take a 52-37 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans opened the fourth with a 10-2 run to close the gap to seven points and tied it 59-59 after Jayden Priddy-Powell split a pair of free throws with 26 seconds left. Anna’s Jacob Robinson was fouled going for a rebound on Powell’s miss and made two free throws to give the squad a two-point lead.

The Trojans missed two shots before the final buzzer.

McKane Finkenbine scored 17 points for the Rockets (8-4, 5-2 SCAL) and had eight assists and four steals. Ben Kovacs scored 17 points and had seven rebounds, Zach Ambos scored 13 points and Isaiah Masteller scored 10 points.

Priddy-Powell led Botkins (11-1, 6-1) with 24 points while Carter Pleiman scored 17.

Jackson Center 49, Fort Loramie 35

The Tigers built a 12-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way to an SCAL victory on Friday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center outscored Fort Loramie 9-5 in the second to take a 21-7 halftime lead. The Redskins cut the gap slightly with an 11-10 scoring edge in the third but the Tigers finished with an 18-17 edge in the fourth.

Jace Mullenhour led Jackson Center (9-4, 5-3) with 14 points while Aidan Reichert scored 12. Carson Regula scored 10 and Camdyn Reese scored eight.

Caeleb Meyer led Fort Loramie (8-5, 5-3) with 12 points while Nolan Berning scored 11.

Russia 50, Houston 40

The Raiders pulled away to an SCAL win in the fourth quarter on Friday in Russia.

Russia built a 13-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but Houston used a 13-8 scoring edge in the second to tie it 21-21 at halftime. The Raiders took a 35-34 lead by the end of the third quarter, then outscored the Wildcats 15-6 in the fourth.

Ben Bohman led Russia (5-9, 2-6) with 10 points while Hayden Quinter and Zane Shappie each added nine.

Wyatt Kunk led Houston (0-13, 0-8) with 10 points.

Lehman Catholic 45, Ridgemont 40

The Cavaliers pulled out a Northwest Central Conference victory on Friday in Sidney.

Ridgemont took a 10-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. The squads were tied 17-17 at halftime before the Cavaliers used a 16-6 scoring advantage in the third to take a 33-23 lead. Ridgemont finished with 17-12 scoring edge in the fourth.

Justin Chapman scored 13 points for Lehman (8-1, 3-0 NWCC) while Luke Frantz scored 12 points and had six rebounds. Dave Rossman scored eight points and Michael McFarland scored six points and had eight rebounds.

Minster 61, New Knoxville 27

The Wildcats ran away in the second half to a big Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Friday in Minster.

Minster took a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 12-9 scoring advantage in the second to boost its lead to 27-19 at halftime. The Wildcats outscored the Rangers 20-2 in the third and 14-6 in the fourth.

Justin Nixon led Minster (10-3, 5-0 MAC) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Bryan Falk scored 13 points and had seven rebounds. Brady Hoelscher added nine points, four assists and four rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 26 for 53 (49.1 percent) from the floor and outrebounded New Knoxville 30-12.

New Bremen 44, Coldwater 42

The Cardinals held on to earn a MAC win on Friday in Coldwater.

New Bremen built an 11-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Cavaliers 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 27-8 halftime lead. Coldwater trimmed the gap with a 19-9 scoring edge in the third quarter and 15-8 edge in the fourth.

Reese Busse led New Bremen (7-4, 2-2) with 16 points while Mitchell Hays scored 11 points and had eight rebounds. Nick Alig scored eight points and brought down seven rebounds.

The Cardinals shot 16 for 43 (37 percent) from the floor and were outrebounded 33-25.

Riverside 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 40

The Pirates earned a big NWCC win on Friday in Waynesfield.

Riverside built a 16-15 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 17-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 33-26 lead at halftime. The Pirates pulled away with a 22-4 scoring edge in the third and 22-10 edge in the fourth.

John Zumberger led Riverside (4-8, 2-2) with 25 points while Walker Whitaker scored 11 points. Kaden Burk and Landon Stewart each scored 10 points.

Jackson Center, Russia earn SCAL victories

