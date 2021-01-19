Weekend roundup: Fort Loramie beats Convoy Crestview

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie earned a 65-59 nonconference victory on Saturday against Convoy Crestview.

Crestview built an early 8-2 lead but Fort Loramie went on a 14-3 run to end the first quarter and take a 16-11 lead. With Crestview star and Ohio State commit Kalen Etzler on the bench for most of the second, the Redskins outscored the Knights 16-15 to push their lead to 32-26 by halftime.

Crestview outscored Fort Loramie 14-13 in the third but the Redskins finished with a 20-19 advantage in the fourth.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (9-5) with 16 points while Grant Albers scored 15 and Caeleb Meyer scored 14. Etzler finished with 26.

Toledo Christian 61, Jackson Center 48

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

The Eagles built a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 19-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 34-15 halftime lead. The Tigers used an 18-14 scoring edge in the third to pull within 48-33 and finished with a 15-13 edge in the fourth.

Jackson Center dropped to 10-4 with the loss. Individual scoring was not reported.

New Bremen 60, Russia 46

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Saturday in New Bremen.

New Bremen took a 15-14 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Raiders used a 14-13 edge in the second quarter to tie it 28-28 at halftime. The Cardinals ran away with a 21-11 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 11-7 advantage in the fourth.

Reece Busse led New Bremen (4-6) with 27 points and nine rebounds while Mitchell Hays scored 10 points and David Homan scored eight.

Zane Shappie led Russia (5-9) with 13 points while Hayden Quinter scored 12 points and had a team-high six rebounds.

The Cardinals shot 23 for 55 (42 percent) from the floor while Russia shot 18 for 45 (40 percent). New Bremen had a 35-27 rebounding advantage.

Botkins 84, Lima Bath 55

The Trojans bounced back from their first loss of the season with a big win on Saturday in Lima.

Botkins took a 19-15 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 19-13 scoring advantage in the second to take a 38-28 halftime lead. The Trojans ran away with a 20-12 advantage in the third and a 26-15 advantage in the fourth.

Carter Pleiman led Botkins (12-1) with 24 points while Jacob Pleiman scored 16 and Jayden Priddy-Powell added 15.

Fairlawn 86, Waynesfield-Goshen 78

The Jets won a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Waynesfield-Goshen built a 21-4 lead early in the first quarter but Fairlawn finished on an 11-2 run, then used a 29-13 scoring advantage in the third to take a 44-36 halftime lead. The Jets outscored the Tigers 26-18 in the third and were outscored 24-16 in the fourth.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn (4-6) with 27 points while Skyler Piper scored 18. Kyle Peters added 14 points, Jackson Jones scored 12 and Garhett Keener scored 11.

Covington 54, Houston 42

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Houston.

Covington took a 20-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-9 scoring advantage in the second to push their lead to 33-18 at halftime. Houston outscored the Buccaneers 21-16 in the third and was outscored 5-3 in the fourth.

Jake Leist led the Wildcats (0-13) with 16 points while Wyatt Kunk scored eight.

Lehman Catholic 48, Ansonia 39

The Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory on Saturday in Ansonia.

Lehman led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter, 21-16 at halftime and 31-21 at the end of the third.

Justin Chapman scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds. Michael McFarland scored 12 points and had seven rebounds and Luke Frantz scored 12 points.

Indian Lake 76, Riverside 71

The Pirates lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Russells Point.

Indian Lake built an 18-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Pirates outscored the Lakers 23-19 in the second quarter and 20-16 in the third, but Indian Lake finished with a 23-20 advantage in the fourth.

“Tonight was a really good battle,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Indian Lake came out and punched us in the mouth in that first quarter, but I thought that we were able to buckle down and fight back. I thought that we gave good effort and played well in spurts, but we just had too many mental mistakes down the stretch.”

John Zumberger led Riverside with 32 points while Walker Whitaker scored 14 and Landon Stewart scored eight. Stewart led the team with nine rebounds and Zumberger had a team-high four steals.

Riverside shot 23 for 42 (54.8 percent) from the floor while Indian Lake shot 24 for 54 (44.4 percent). The Pirates had a 33-21 rebounding edge.

Versailles 50, Bellefontaine 44

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Versailles.

Bellefontaine took an 18-10 lead by the end of the first quarter but Versailles used a 14-6 scoring edge in the second to tie it 24-24 at halftime, then used a 12-9 scoring edge in the third to take a 36-33 lead. The Tigers finished with a 14-11 advantage in the fourth.

Connor Stonebraker led Versailles (4-8) with 24 points while Jaydon Litten scored nine.

• Girls basketball

SUNDAY RESULTS

Lakota West 47, Sidney 41

A slow third quarter cost Sidney in a nonconference game on Sunday in Journey to the Tourney at Lakota West High School. The Yellow Jackets kept up for most of the game, but a six-point advantage in the third allowed the host Thunderbirds to pull away.

Lakota West took a 13-12 lead by the end of the first quarter but Sidney battled back and tied it 20-20 at halftime. The Thunderbirds (12-2) outscored the Yellow Jackets 16-10 in the third; each team scored 11 points in the fourth.

Lexee Brewer scored 10 points and had five rebounds and four steals for Sidney (11-3). Allie Stockton scored 10 points and had seven rebounds and three steals. Samantha Reynolds scored nine points and had 10 rebounds and three steals. Kiara Hudgins scored nine points and had three rebounds.

Sidney shot 18 for 47 (38.3 percent) from the floor and had a 30-29 rebounding edge. Lakota West shot 18 for 51 (35.3 percent).

The loss came two days after Sidney beat Stebbins 51-18 in a Miami Valley League game on Friday. Kelsey Kizer led Sidney with 13 points while Stockton scored 11, Brewer scored 10 and Hudgins scored eight.

Minster 68, Margaretta 50

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Sunday in Classic in the Country at Berlin Hiland High School.

Minster took a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 11-7 scoring edge in the second to boost its lead to 26-17 at halftime. The Wildcats secured the win with a 25-10 scoring edge in the third.

Ella Mescher led Minster (12-1) with 19 points while Janae Hoying scored 11. Ivy Wolf scored 10 points and Mason Pohl added eight.

SATURDAY RESULTS

Fort Loramie 57, Ottawa-Glandorf 38

The Redskins jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back in a nonconference victory on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and 26-11 at halftime. The Redskins added to their lead with a 15-10 scoring advantage in the third before Ottawa-Glandorf finished with a 17-16 edge in the fourth.

Corynn Heitkamp led Fort Loramie (15-0) with 18 points thanks to hitting 6-of-8 three-pointers. Kenzie Hoelscher scored 16 points and had three steals and Dana Rose added 10 points.

Fort Loramie shot 22 for 36 (61 percent) from the floor while Ottawa-Glandorf shot 13 for 43 (30 percent). Each squad had 16 rebounds.

Anna 55, Fairlawn 22

The Rockets earned a big Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Anna.

Anna built a 15-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 10-4 advantage in the second to take a 25-11 halftime lead. The Rockets outscored the Jets 15-8 in the third and 15-3 in the fourth.

Breann Reaman led Anna (9-5, 6-2) with 19 points and six rebounds. Ella Doseck and Kayli Brewer each scored 10 points. Doseck and Brewer each had three steals. Mary Landis added seven points.

Ashley Roush led Fairlawn (2-7, 0-6) with eight points while Lonna Heath scored seven.

Anna shot 21 for 53 (40 percent) from the floor while Fairlawn shot 8 for 26 (31 percent). Anna had a 22-17 rebounding edge.

Marion Local 44, Russia 42

Russia couldn’t keep an early lead and lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Russia.

The Raiders took a 12-8 lead before the end of the first quarter, but Marion Local used a 14-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 22-19 halftime lead. The Flyers pushed their lead to 34-28 by the end of the third before Russia cut down the final deficit with a 14-10 advantage in the fourth.

Ella Hoehne led the Raiders (8-7) with 11 points while Cece Borchers scored eight. Ashley Scott and Simone Puthoff each scored six.

Botkins 72, Riverside 52

After a slow start, the Trojans ran away to earn a nonconference win on Saturday in Botkins.

Riverside took a 16-9 lead by the end of the first quarter but Botkins exploded offensively in the second and used a 30-17 scoring advantage to take a 39-33 halftime lead.

The Trojans (11-3) outscored the Pirates 17-14 in the third quarter and 16-15 in the fourth.

Makenna Maurer led Botkins with 17 points while Carmen Heuker scored 14, Jill Greve scored 11 and Malanie Maurer scored 10.

Riverside dropped to 8-3 with the loss. Individual scoring was not reported.

New Bremen 48, Jackson Center 35

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

New Bremen built a 15-13 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Tigers used a 7-6 scoring edge to pull within 21-20 at halftime. The Cardinals pulled away with a 14-9 advantage in the third and 13-6 advantage in the fourth.

Elli Roetgerman led New Bremen (4-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds while Madison Cordonnier scored 12 points. Kaylee Freund scored nine points and had nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Ashley Mullenhour and Sarah Clark each scored 10 points for the Tigers (2-10) while Morgan Huber scored seven.

New Bremen shot 18 for 55 (33 percent) from the floor while Jackson Center shot 14 for 44 (32 percent). The Cardinals had a 40-25 rebounding edge.

New Knoxville 55, Houston 27

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in New Knoxville.

The Rangers built a 21-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-7 advantage in the second to take a 34-14 halftime lead. New Knoxville outscored Houston 11-2 in the third. The Wildcats trimmed the final gap slightly with an 11-10 advantage in the fourth.

Rylie Voisard led Houston (6-8) with 10 points while Emma Kemp scored six.

Minster 57, Akron Hoban 53

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Saturday in Classic in the County at Berlin Hiland High School.

Hoban took a 12-10 lead by the end of the first quarter but Minster used a 17-11 edge in the second to take a 27-23 halftime lead. Minster outscored Hoban 16-14 in the third and was outscored 16-12 in the fourth.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 17 points while Janae Hoying scored 16. Dana Prenger added 12 points and six rebounds.

Minster shot 23 for 50 (46 percent) from the floor and was outrebounded 33-21. Hoban shot 19 for 44 (43.2 percent) from the floor.

Parkway 53, Lehman Catholic 32

The Cavaliers lost their seventh consecutive game on Saturday in Rockford.

Parkway built a 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. Each squad scored 11 points in the second and Lehman used an 11-10 scoring edge in the third to pull within 36-30, but the Panthers finished with a 17-2 advantage in the fourth.

Heidi Toner led the Cavaliers (4-8) with 12 points while Emma Kennedy scored six. The Cavaliers shot 13 for 48 (27 percent) from the floor.

Fort Loramie’s Collin Moore shoots as he is fouled by Crestview’s Kalen Etzler at Fort Loramie on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_6803.jpg Fort Loramie’s Collin Moore shoots as he is fouled by Crestview’s Kalen Etzler at Fort Loramie on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer drives as Convoy Crestview’s Gavin Etzler defends during a nonconference game on Saturday in Fort Loramie. Maurer led the Redskins with 16 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_6832.jpg Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer drives as Convoy Crestview’s Gavin Etzler defends during a nonconference game on Saturday in Fort Loramie. Maurer led the Redskins with 16 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer shoots over Crestview’s Gavin Etzler at Fort Loramie on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_6912.jpg Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer shoots over Crestview’s Gavin Etzler at Fort Loramie on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Grant Albers looks to get past Crestview’s Carson Kreischer at Fort Loramie on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_6918.jpg Fort Loramie’s Grant Albers looks to get past Crestview’s Carson Kreischer at Fort Loramie on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Aiden Wehrman looks to pass while covered by Crestview’s Gavin Etzler at Fort Loramie on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_6977.jpg Fort Loramie’s Aiden Wehrman looks to pass while covered by Crestview’s Gavin Etzler at Fort Loramie on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Grant Alberts shoots a layup with pressure from Convoy Crestview’s Rontae Jackson during a nonconference game on Saturday in Fort Loramie. Albers scored 15 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN011921LorVsCrestview.jpg Fort Loramie’s Grant Alberts shoots a layup with pressure from Convoy Crestview’s Rontae Jackson during a nonconference game on Saturday in Fort Loramie. Albers scored 15 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney girls crush Stebbins Friday, lose to Lakota West Sunday

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.