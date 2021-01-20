Monday roundup: Sidney boys edged 62-58 by West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Sidney’s boys basketball team was edged 62-58 by West Carrollton in a Miami Valley League game on Monday.

The Pirates (7-3) built an 18-12 lead by the end of the first quarter but Sidney used a 20-15 scoring edge in the second to pull within 33-32 by halftime. Each squad scored seven points in the third quarter, and West Carrollton finished with a 22-19 scoring edge in the fourth.

Cam Vordemark led Sidney (5-4) with 15 points while Devin Taborn added 14. Cedric Johnson scored 11 points and had six assists and Avante Martin scored 10 points and had 15 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals.

The Yellow Jackets shot 21 for 50 (42 percent) from the floor. West Carrollton shot 22 for 56 (39.3 percent) from the floor and had a 39-32 rebounding edge.

• Girls basketball

Houston 45, Fairlawn 42

The Wildcats overcame a slow start and won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Monday in Houston.

The Jets built a 12-5 lead by the end of the first quarter but Houston used a 16-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 21-19 halftime lead. The Wildcats pushed their lead to 36-28 by the end of the third quarter before Fairlawn trimmed the final gap with a 14-9 advantage in the fourth.

Rylie Voisard led Houston (7-8) with 17 points while Megan Maier scored 12 and Mariah Booher added eight.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (3-8) with 18 points while Ashley Roush and Lexi Graves each scored 10.

Riverside 50, Bellefontaine 40

The Pirates earned a nonconference win on Monday in Bellefontaine.

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside (9-3) with 20 points. Olivia Perk scored 15 points and had seven rebounds and three assists. Allison Knight added nine points.

West Liberty-Salem 48, Versailles 36

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Monday in West Liberty.

West Liberty-Salem built an 11-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 23-13 at halftime and 36-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Hannah Dirksen led Versailles (6-9) with 16 points while Abby Stammen scored 11.

