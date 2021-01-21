Botkins to hosts Fort Loramie on Friday on SCORES, WMVR

The Botkins Trojans will host the Fort Loramie Redskins Friday night in what might be the black and gold’s last big hurdle to winning the Shelby County Athletic League title.

It’s the ScoresBroadcast.com Friday night Game of the Week. Listeners can join online for the play-by-play stream and on radio for the simulcast. WMVR, 105.5 TAM FM, carries the Internet audio feed. Pre-game is at 7 p.m.

The two boys clubs have split their last six, head-to head meetings. Botkins has pulled out three close ones — two in overtime and one on a buzzer-beater from mid-court by Zane Paul two years ago. The Redskins have won three lopsided games, including last year’s late-season contest and February’s sectional tournament tilt.

Fort Loramie, 9-6 overall and 5-4 in the SCAL, is in position to play spoiler. Botkins is 12-1 and 6-1, and rated eighth in Ohio in Division IV. Tonight marks the completion of its six regular season contests with the Redskins, Anna, and Jackson Center.

After stunning the Trojans last Friday night and thumping Fort Loramie on Tuesday, the Rockets are one-half game back of Botkins at 6-2 in the SCAL. Botkins rebounded well last Saturday by going on the road and blowing out Lima Bath, 84-55.

On Monday, the Trojans travel to highly touted Antwerp, which held the top spot in the D-IV poll last week. The Botkins “road warriors” are at New Bremen on Saturday.

Friday’s other boys SCAL match-ups are Houston at Anna and Fairlawn at Jackson Center. Looking ahead, the Trojans and Jets square off twice on Jan. 30 and Feb. 5.

The undefeated D-IV Fort Loramie girls tackle D-II powerhouse Bath in Lima on Saturday afternoon. ScoresBroadcast and WMVR cover the game at approximately 12:30 p.m.

This statewide headliner features the No. 1-ranked Redskins, 15-0 before Thursday night’s game with Botkins, versus the 14-2 Wildcats, who played a Western Buckeye League (WBL) tilt against Defiance on Thursday. Bath is unbeaten in the WBL and owns a seven-point victory over Ottawa-Glandorf.

Earlier this season, Bath blew a halftime lead to Minster and fell at home to the state’s second-ranked club in D-IV. Bath clipped Convoy Crestview, 47-40, on Tuesday.

Online and on radio on Saturday night is the Jackson Center-Marion Local boys contest. Air time at 7 p.m. The Tigers and Flyers have played overtime battles the last two seasons.

