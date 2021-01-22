Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie crushes Botkins, stays unbeaten

BOTKINS — Fort Loramie’s girls basketball team stayed undefeated with a dominating 66-20 Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday in Botkins.
The Trojans hit two early 3-pointers to take a 6-2 lead but didn’t score the rest of the first quarter. The Redskins built a 23-6 lead by the end of the quarter and used a 16-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 39-12 halftime lead. Fort Loramie finished with a 15-3 advantage in the third quarter and 12-5 advantage in the fourth.
Kenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie (16-0, 10-0 SCAL) with 23 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Caitlyn Gasson scored 10 points and Dana Rose added eight for the Redskins, which were ranked No. 1 in Division IV in the latest Associated Press state poll.
Carmen Heuker led Botkins (11-4, 5-4) with nine points.
Anna 46, Houston 38
The Rockets earned an SCAL victory on Thursday in Anna.
Anna built a 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 14-10 edge in the second to take a 28-15 halftime lead. The Rockets outscored the Wildcats 11-9 in the third and 14-7 in the fourth.
Ella Doseck led Anna (10-6, 7-2) with 15 points while Kayli Brewer scored 10. Breann Reaman scored nine points and had seven rebounds.
Megan Maier led Houston (7-9, 4-6) with 17 points.
Anna shot 18 for 40 (45 percent) from the floor while Houston shot 13 for 43 (30 percent). The Rockets had a 28-20 rebounding edge.
Fairlawn 37, Jackson Center 29
The Jets won an SCAL game on Thursday in Sidney.
The teams were tied 4-4 at the end of the first quarter. Fairlawn used a 13-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 17-15 halftime lead, then pulled away with a 10-9 advantage in the third and 10-5 advantage in the fourth.
Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (4-8, 1-7) with 15 points while Camri Cundiff scored 11.
Sarah Clark and Regan Clark each scored seven points for the Tigers (2-11, 0-9).
Lehman Catholic 47, Hardin Northern 36
The Cavaliers broke an eight-game losing streak with a Northwest Central Conference victory on Thursday in Dola.
Hardin Northern led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter but the Cavaliers took control with a 17-5 scoring edge in the second. The Polar Bears outscored Lehman 8-4 in the third but were outscored 10-6 in the fourth.
Heidi Toner led Lehman (5-9, 4-2 NWCC) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Mara O’Leary added eight points.
Minster 64, Marion Local 27
The Wildcats earned a big Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday in Minster.
The Flyers took a 9-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but Minster exploded with a 25-8 advantage in the second to take a 33-17 halftime lead. The Wildcats finished with a 13-9 edge in the third and 18-1 edge in the fourth.
Janae Hoying led Minster (13-1, 6-0 MAC) with 22 points while Ivy Wolf scored 20.
New Bremen 47, Parkway 33
The Cardinals won a MAC game on Thursday in Rockford.
New Bremen led 15-3 at the end of the first quarter, 27-12 at halftime and 31-22 at the end of the third.
Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen (7-6, 3-2) with 15 points while Elli Roetgerman scored 11 points and had a team-high 12 rebounds.
The Cardinals shot 16 for 45 (36 percent) from the floor and had a 35-28 rebounding edge.
Riverside 57, Marion Elgin 29
The Pirates earned an NWCC win on Thursday.
Jade Copas led Riverside (10-3, 5-1 NWCC) with 12 points while Kirstin Schlumbohm scored 11. Lauryn Sanford added 10 points and Allison Knight added nine.
Postponed: Coldwater at Versailles.
WEDNESDAY RESULTS
• Boys basketball
Sidney 64, Xenia 55
Sidney won a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Xenia.
The Yellow Jackets (6-4) built an 11-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Buccaneers used a 15-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-20 lead by halftime. Sidney used a 20-15 scoring edge in the third quarter to take control and ran away with a 24-17 edge in the fourth.
No statistics were reported.
Upper Scioto Valley 39, Lehman Catholic 37
The Cavaliers lost a Northwest Central Conference game on Wednesday in Sidney.
Lehman built an 11-6 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Rams used a 13-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 19-18 halftime lead. Lehman took a 31-29 lead by the end of the third but Upper Scioto Valley finished with a 10-6 advantage in the fourth.
Justin Chapman led Lehman (9-2, 3-1 NWCC) with 13 points and five rebounds while Michael McFarland scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds.
• Girls basketball
Sidney 61, Xenia 43
The Yellow Jackets pulled away late to a Miami Valley League victory on Wednesday in Sidney.
Sidney built a 15-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-12 advantage in the second to take a 28-21 lead by halftime. Xenia cut the gap a bit with a 12-11 advantage in the third but the Yellow Jackets pulled away with a 22-10 advantage in the fourth.
Kiara Hudgins led Sidney (12-3) with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Samantha Reynolds added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Lexee Brewer scored 13 points and had nine rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks. Kelsey Kizer scored 14 points. Sophomore guard Allie Stockton, who averages an MVL-best 18.2 points, was on the bench but didn’t play.
Sidney shot 25 for 57 (43.9 percent) from the floor and accumulated 48 rebounds.
