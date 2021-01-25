Friday roundup: Sidney girls beat Troy 45-35

TROY — A big second quarter helped Sidney’s girls basketball team pull away to earn a 45-35 Miami Valley League victory on Friday in Troy.

The Trojans built an 8-7 lead by the end of the first quarter but Sidney used a 16-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-16 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets secured the win with an 11-8 advantage in the third.

Lexee Brewer led Sidney with 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks and had three steals. Kiara Hudgins scored 13 points and had six rebounds and Kimora Johnson scored seven points off the bench and had five rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets (13-3) shot 17 for 41 (41.5 percent) from the floor while Troy shot 13 for 51 (25.5 percent). The Trojans had a 35-28 rebounding edge.

• Boys basketball

Fort Loramie 49, Botkins 40

The Redskins pulled away late to earn a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Each squad scored 13 points in the first quarter. The Trojans continued their hit 3-point shooting in the second quarter and used a 10-5 scoring edge to take a 23-18 halftime lead.

But the Redskins rallied in the second half. Fort Loramie used a 16-6 scoring advantage in the third to take a 34-29 lead into the fourth quarter. Caeleb Meyer hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth to push the lead to seven points, but Jameson Meyer hit a late 3 to cut the gap to four.

Late free throws from Nolan Berning and Caeleb Meyer and a late layup by Grant Albers helped the Redskins pull away in the final minutes.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (11-6, 6-4 SCAL) with 15 points while Albers finished with 14 and Caeleb Meyer finished with 11.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (12-2, 6-2) with 17 points while Jayden Priddy-Powell scored nine and Carter Pleiman finished with eight.

Anna 83, Houston 54

The Rockets picked up a big SCAL victory on Friday in Anna.

Anna built a 27-16 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 19-14 scoring edge in the second to push its lead to 46-30 by halftime. The Rockets finished with a 20-18 scoring edge in the third and 17-6 edge in the fourth.

Isaiah Masteller led Anna (10-4, 7-2) with 26 points while McKane Finkenbine scored 21 and Ben Kovacs scored 14. Zach Ambos added nine points.

Jake Leist led Houston (0-15, 0-10) with 23 points while Parker Herrick scored 11 and Wyatt Kunk scored 10.

Jackson Center 60, Fairlawn 44

The Tigers picked up an SCAL win on Friday in Jackson Center to improve to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in league play. Fairlawn dropped to 4-8 overall and 3-5, respectively.

No statistics were reported.

Minster 50, Marion Local 37

The Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Friday in Maria Stein.

Minster built a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but Marion Local used a 13-6 advantage in the second to take a 21-20 halftime lead. The Wildcats used a 14-11 advantage in the third to re-take control and finished with a 16-5 edge in the fourth to run away.

Justin Nixon led Minster (11-4, 6-0) with 16 points and seven rebounds while Bryan Falk scored 13 points and Brady Hoelscher added nine.

Minster shot 19 for 33 (57.6 percent) from the floor and had a 22-20 rebounding edge. Marion Local shot 16 for 41 (39 percent).

New Bremen 57, Parkway 50

The Cardinals earned a MAC win on Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 20-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-7 edge in the second to take a 33-21 halftime lead. The Panthers cut the gap a bit with a 14-7 advantage in the third but the Cardinals finished with a 17-15 edge in the fourth.

Reece Busse led New Bremen (10-4, 3-2) with 27 points and eight rebounds while Nick Alig scored 13 points. The Cardinals shot 21 for 40 (53 percent) from the floor while Parkway shot 17 for 40 (43 percent). Each squad had 22 rebounds.

Riverside 41, Marion Elgin 34

The Pirates earned a Northwest Central Conference win on Friday in De Graff.

Marion Elgin used a 12-10 scoring advantage in the first quarter to take an early lead but Riverside used a 7-5 advantage in the second to tie it 17-17 at halftime. The Pirates then used a 10-2 advantage in the third to take control.

“Their size really bothered us in the first half,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “I thought we got a lot of good looks at the rim, but we just couldn’t knock shots down. Our defense and rebounding allowed us to stay in the game and then helped us pull away in the second half.”

John Zumberger led Riverside with 25 points while Kale Long brought down 11 rebounds. The Pirates shot 12 for 45 (26.7 percent) from the floor and had a 26-22 rebounding advantage.

Coldwater 53, Versailles 50

The Tigers lost a MAC game on Friday in Coldwater.

The Cavaliers built an 18-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and held on from there. Versailles used a 16-12 scoring edge in the second to cut the gap to 30-23 at halftime, then outscored the Cavaliers 14-11 in the third quarter and 13-12 in the fourth.

Jaydon Litten led Versailles (5-9, 1-5) with 18 points while Connor Stonebraker scored 14 and Jared DeMange added 11.

