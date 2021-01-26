Saturday girls roundup: Russia crushes Versailles, Minster beats Anna

RUSSIA — Russia took control by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 69-46 victory over Versailles on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

The Raiders built a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 17-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 34-15 halftime lead. They outscored the Tigers 16-11 in the third; Versailles finished with a 20-19 advantage in the fourth.

Kate Sherman and Cece Borchers each scored 16 points for Russia (9-7). Ashley Scott added nine and Simone Puthoff and Ella Hoehne each scored eight.

Abby Stammen led Versailles (6-10) with 21 points.

Minster 45, Anna 28

The Wildcats earned a nonconference victory on Saturday in Minster thanks in part to a big third quarter.

Minster built an 8-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-11 advantage in the second to take a 21-17 halftime lead.

The Wildcats shut down Anna in the third and used a 16-0 advantage to take a 37-17 lead into the fourth. Minster finished with an 11-9 advantage in the fourth.

Ivy Wolf led Minster (14-1) with 19 points while Ella Mescher scored nine. The Wildcats shot 20 for 38 (53 percent) from the floor and had a 16-15 rebounding edge.

Breann Reaman scored eight points for the Rockets (10-7). Anna shot 12 for 31 (30 percent) from the floor and committed 18 turnovers.

Houston 47, Riverside 45

Amber Stangel made a put-back at the buzzer to give the Wildcats a nonconference victory on Saturday in De Graff.

Houston built a 16-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Pirates 10-8 in the second to take a 26-16 halftime lead. The Wildcats outscored Riverside 11-10 in the third to take a 37-26 lead into the fourth but Riverside rallied late to tie it.

Rylie Voisard led Houston (8-9) with 14 points while Megan Maier scored 12. Stangel finished with 10.

Kirstin Schlumbohm led Riverside (10-4) with 20 points while Lauryn Sanford scored 19.

Fairlawn 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 36

The Jets earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Waynesfield.

Fairlawn built an 18-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 15-11 advantage in the second quarter to take a 33-15 halftime lead. Waynesfield-Goshen outscored the Jets 12-10 in the third; each team scored nine points in the fourth.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (5-8) with 16 points. Ashley Roush scored nine points and Camri Cundiff added eight.

Covington 42, Jackson Center 36

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Covington took a 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Tigers used an 8-7 scoring edge in the second to pull within 19-16 at halftime, but the Buccaneers used a 13-10 advantage in the third to take a 32-26 lead. Covington finished with a 10-8 advantage in the fourth.

Regan Clark led Jackson Center (2-12) with nine points while Morgan Huber scored eight and Katie Clark scored seven.

New Knoxville 52, Botkins 32

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Saturday in New Knoxville.

The Rangers built a 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 10-6 advantage in the second to increase their lead to 24-11 at halftime. They outscored Botkins 15-8 in the third quarter; each team scored 13 in the fourth.

Botkins dropped to 11-5 with the loss.

No scoring information was reported.

Stangel put-back at buzzer lifts Houston over Riverside

