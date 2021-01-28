Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie girls bounce back

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat New Knoxville 42-24 on Tuesday.

The Redskins — which retained their No. 1 ranking in Division IV in this week’s state Associated Press poll — trailed 7-6 at the end of the first quarter but used an 8-5 scoring advantage in the second to take a 14-12 lead by halftime.

Fort Loramie’s full-court press frustrated the Rangers in the third quarter. The Redskins used a 13-3 scoring edge in the third to take a 27-15 lead and finished with a 15-9 advantage in the fourth.

Kenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie (17-1) with 12 points and had five rebounds. Dana Rose added 10 points and Colleen Brandewie scored nine points off the bench. Jadyn Puthoff scored eight points and had five rebounds.

The Redskins shot 15 for 36 (42 percent) from the floor while New Knoxville shot 8 for 37 (22 percent). Fort Loramie had a 25-17 rebounding edge.

Anna 60, Fairlawn 24

The Jets earned a big Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday at Fairlawn.

Anna built an 18-5 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks in part to eight points from Ella Doseck. The squad outscored Fairlawn 16-8 in the second, 19-8 in the third and 7-3 in the fourth.

Doseck led the Rockets (11-7, 8-2 SCAL) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kayli Brewer scored 12 points and Mary Landis added nine.

Camri Cundiff led Fairlawn (5-9, 1-8) with nine points.

Anna shot 23 for 50 (46 percent) from the floor while Fairlawn shot 10 for 45 (22 percent). The Rockets had a 31-22 rebounding edge.

Russia 57, Jackson Center 28

The Raiders earned an SCAL victory on Tuesday in Russia.

Russia built a 10-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 17-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 27-8 halftime lead. The Raiders finished with a 15-8 advantage in the third and 15-12 advantage in the fourth.

Ella Hoehne led Russia (10-7, 6-4) with 14 points while Kate Sherman scored 12.

Regan Clark led Jackson Center (2-13, 0-10) with 16 points.

Botkins 47, Houston 39

The Trojans earned an SCAL win on Tuesday in Houston.

Botkins built an 11-9 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Wildcats used a 13-10 advantage in the second to take a 22-21 halftime lead. Botkins pulled away with an 11-7 advantage in the third and 15-10 advantage in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (12-5, 6-4) with 18 points while Boston Paul scored 12 and Aleah Johnson added eight.

Rylie Voisard led Houston (8-10, 4-7) with 11 points.

Troy Christian 33, Lehman Catholic 19

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Troy Christian built an 8-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Cavaliers 10-6 in the second to take an 18-8 halftime lead. Lehman outscored the Eagles 8-7 in the third but was outscored 8-3 in the fourth.

Anna Cianciolo led the Cavaliers (5-10) with 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Lehman shot 8 for 47 (17 percent) from the floor and was outrebounded 38-28. The Cavaliers committed 21 turnovers.

Troy Christian shot 7 for 32 (21.9 percent) from the floor but hit 19-of-30 free-throw attempts. Lehman hit 3-of-9 free-throw attempts.

Minster 55, St. Marys 44

The Wildcats picked up a nonconference victory on Tuesday in St. Marys.

Minster, which is ranked No. 2 behind Fort Loramie in D-IV in the current state AP poll, took a 17-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 18-9 advantage in the second to push its lead to 35-23 at halftime. The Wildcats outscored the Roughriders 9-8 in the third but were outscored 13-11 in the fourth.

Ivy Wolf led Minster (15-1) with 13 points while Ella Mescher scored 11 and Dana Prenger scored eight.

New Bremen 53, Coldwater 48

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference makeup game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

New Bremen took a 14-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Cavaliers 10-9 in the second to push its halftime advantage to 24-21. The Cardinals outscored Coldwater 11-7 in the third but were outscored 20-18 in the fourth.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (8-6) with 18 points while Madison Cordonnier scored eight and Aliyah Truman scored seven.

New Bremen shot 18 for 46 (39 percent) from the floor while Coldwater shot 19 for 58 (33 percent). Each team had 27 rebounds.

Riverside 51, Ansonia 43

The Pirates earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Ansonia.

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside (11-4) with 18 points while Kirstin Schlumbohm scored 11. Olivia Perk added nine points and Allison Knight scored seven.

• Boys basketball

Lehman Catholic 54, Riverside 49

The Cavaliers overcame a big first-half deficit to earn a Northwest Central Conference victory on Tuesday in De Graff.

Lehman built a 14-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and but the Pirates used a 16-3 edge in the second to take a 26-17 halftime lead. The Cavaliers rallied with a 22-14 advantage in the third to pull within 40-39 and finished the comeback with a 15-9 advantage in the fourth.

Like Frantz scored 18 points for Lehman (11-2, 4-1) while Justin Chapman scored 17 points and had eight rebounds. Michael McFarland scored eight points and had 10 rebounds and Landon McIver scored eight points.

John Zumberger led Riverside (6-10, 3-3) with 14 points while Kaden Burk scored nine and Ethan Jackson scored eight.

Antwerp 67, Botkins 63 2 OT

The Trojans played Antwerp close in a battle of ranked teams but lost on the road on Tuesday.

Antwerp, which was ranked No. 2 in D-IV in this week’s AP poll, took a 19-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 27-21 at halftime. The Trojans, which were ranked No. 8, cut the gap to 38-36 by the end of the third, and Jayden Priddy-Powell hit a floater at the buzzer to tie it 48-48 and send it to overtime.

The teams were tied 55-55 at the end of the first overtime, and Antwerp pulled away late in the second overtime.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led the Trojans (13-3) with 21 points. Jacob Pleiman scored 12 while Carter Pleiman scored 10 and Zane Paul scored nine.

Versailles 57, National Trail 45

The Tigers earned a nonconference victory on Tuesday in New Paris.

Versailles took a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Blazers used a 17-12 advantage in the second to pull within 31-26 at halftime, but Versailles clinched the win with a 12-8 advantage in the third and 14-11 advantage in the fourth.

Connor Stonebraker led the Tigers (6-11) with 22 points while Jaydon Litten scored 13 and Jared DeMange scored 12.

Lehman boys edge Riverside, Botkins loses in 2OT

