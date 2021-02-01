Friday roundup: Bad 3rd quarter dooms Sidney against Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY — A bad third quarter doomed Sidney in a 67-53 loss to Tippecanoe on Friday in a Miami Valley League game.

The Red Devils built a 13-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 19-16 scoring edge in the second to take a 32-28 halftime lead. They outscored the Yellow Jackets 21-12 in the third to push their lead to 13 points and finished with a 14-13 edge in the fourth.

Devin Taborn scored 14 points for Sidney (7-6) and had three steals. Jaden Swiger scored 14 points, Cam Vordemark scored 11 points and had six rebounds and Avante Martin scored eight points and had eight rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets shot 21 for 57 (36.8 percent) from the floor and were outrebounded 36-27. Tippecanoe shot 25 for 51 (49 percent) from the floor.

The win clinched the overall MVL title for Tippecanoe, which improved to 15-0 overall.

Botkins 72, Houston 39

Botkins earned a big Shelby County Athletic League victory on Friday in Houston.

The Trojans took a 21-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. Each team scored 15 points in the second quarter, but the Trojans ran away with a 14-6 scoring edge in the third and 22-13 edge in the fourth.

Tyler Free led Botkins (13-3, 7-2) with 13 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. Jacob Pleiman and Jayden Priddy-Powell each scored 11. Carter Pleiman scored 10 and Jameson Meyer scored nine.

Parker Herrick and Jake Leist each scored nine points for the Wildcats (0-17, 0-11).

Jackson Center 55, Russia 30

Jackson Center earned an SCAL win on Friday in Russia thanks to a hot start.

The Tigers took control with 19-4 scoring edge in the first quarter and used a 9-7 advantage in the second to take a 28-11 halftime lead. They outscored the Raiders 17-9 in the third; each team scored 10 points in the fourth.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center (14-4, 8-3) with 22 points while Jace Mullenhour scored 20.

Brayden Monnin, Xavier Philpot and Zane Shappie each scored five points for Russia (6-10, 3-7).

Anna 64, Fairlawn 49

The Jets earned an SCAL win on Friday in Anna thanks to a big start to the fourth quarter.

Fairlawn scored the last seven points of the third quarter to pull within 15-13 of Anna and used a 13-12 scoring edge in the second to pull within 27-26 at halftime.

The Rockets led 39-37 heading into the fourth and started the final quarter by scoring the first 12 points to pull away.

Ben Kovacs led Anna (11-5, 8-2) with 28 points while McKane Finkenbine scored 11. Isaiah Masteller and Jacob Robinson each scored 10 points.

Skyler Piper led Fairlawn (5-10, 3-6) with 13 points while Garhett Keener scored 11. Ashton Piper added eight points.

Minster 56, St. Henry 41

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Friday in Minster.

Minster built a 13-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 14-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 27-22 halftime lead. The Wildcats finished with a 15-11 edge in the third and 14-8 edge in the fourth.

Johnny Nixon led Minster (13-4, 7-0 MAC) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Justin Nixon scored 15 points, brought down eight rebounds and had six assists. Eric Schmidt added eight points.

Minster shot 23 for 41 (56.1 percent) from the floor while the Redskins shot 15 for 39 (38.5 percent). The Wildcats had a 24-16 rebounding edge.

New Bremen 55, Versailles 43

The Cardinals earned a MAC win on Friday in Versailles.

New Bremen took control with a 22-7 scoring advantage in the first quarter. Versailles outscored the Cardinals 12-7 in the second and 12-10 in the third but was outscored 14-12 in the fourth.

Mitchell Hays led New Bremen (11-5, 4-2) with 16 points while Reece Busse scored 11 and Daniel Homan scored 10. David Homan scored eight points.

Connor Stonebraker led Versailles (6-12, 1-6) with 11 points while Eli McEldowney added eight.

The Cardinals shot 18 for 47 (38 percent) from the floor and 13 for 13 from the free-throw line while Versailles shot 18 for 41 (44 percent) from the floor and 7 for 14 from the free-throw line. New Bremen had a 31-21 rebounding edge.

Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center earn SCAL wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

