Saturday roundup: Sidney baseball beats Anna, Indian Lake

LEWISTOWN — Sidney stayed undefeated by picking up two wins on Saturday at Indian Lake, including an 8-4 victory over Anna.

The Yellow Jackets took a 1-0 lead after the first inning and scored four in the top of the second to pull away early. The Rockets scored three runs in the bottom of the third to pull within 5-3, but the Yellow Jackets responded by scoring three in the top of the fourth.

Gavin Roberts picked up the win for Sidney (6-0). He allowed three earned runs on four hits in four innings and had five strikeouts.

Aiden Ike was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs while Ryan Schloss was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Aiden Booth was 2 for 4, Nick Jones was 1 for 2 and Darrius Basil was 1 for 1. Roberts hit a double.

McKane Finkenbine was charged with the loss for Anna (0-4). He gave up five earned runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Bryce Cobb hit a double for Anna.

Sidney 12, Indian Lake 4

The Yellow Jackets pulled away late in their second game on Saturday.

It was tied 4-4 after four innings, but Sidney scored three runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull away.

Darrius Basil was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Donavin Johnson was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Aiden Booth was 3 for 5 and Carson Taylor was 2 for 4. Basil hit two doubles while Johnson and Booth each hit one. Mitchell Davis hit a three-run home run.

Taylor picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one earned run on two hits in 4 2/3 innings of relief work and struck out 10 batters while walking one.

Indian Lake 5, Anna 4

The Rockets gave up three runs in the seventh and lost to the Lakers on Saturday.

Jacob Robinson was charged with the loss on the mound. Kohlten Carey was 3 for 3 at the plate while Kyle Evans hit a two-run home run.

Wheelersburg 8, Fort Loramie 4

The Redskins lost a nonconference game on Saturday at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

Derek Meyer was charged with the loss. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits in three innings.

Grant Albers was 2 for 3. Darren Hoying hit a solo home run, Albers hit a triple and Devin Ratermann and Meyer hit doubles.

Russia 7, New Bremen 3

The Raiders won the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in New Bremen.

Xavier Philpot picked up the win on the mound for Russia (2-3). He gave up three earned runs on 10 hits in six innings and had five strikeouts.

Nick Alig was charged with the loss for New Bremen (2-1). He allowed six earned runs on five hits and four walks in four innings.

Ben Blickle was 3 for 3 for the Cardinals while Mitchell Hays was 2 for 4 with two doubles.

New Bremen 3, Russia 0

The Cardinals won the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in New Bremen.

Ben Blickle picked up the win. He pitched a complete game and allowed one hit and six walks.

Ross Fiessinger was charged with the loss. He gave up one earned run on four hits in six innings.

Sam Sailer hit a double for New Bremen.

Jackson Center 10, New Knoxville 0

The Tigers earned a run-rule win in six innings on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Eli Butcher picked up the win for Jackson Center (2-3). He gave up two hits and struck out seven batters in five innings without walking any.

Aidan Reichert was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs while Carson Regula was 2 for 2 with two walks. Nolan Fark was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Trevor Sosby was 2 for 3. Reichert and Sosby each hit one double.

Marion Local 6, Lehman Catholic 4

The Cavaliers fell behind 4-1 by the end of the first inning and couldn’t come back in a nonconference game on Saturday in Maria Stein.

Seth Kennedy was charged with the loss for Lehman (1-2). He allowed one earned run in 1 2/3 innings after hitting two batters. He didn’t allow a hit or walk.

Five Lehman pitchers combined to allow two hits and two walks, but the squad committed three costly fielding errors.

Nathan Sollmann was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. He hit a double and a triple, and Ethan Stiver hit a double.

Lehman left 11 runners on base.

St. Marys 9, Minster 2

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Minster.

Eric Schmidt was charged with the loss. He gave up one earned run on six hits in 2 1/3 innings while striking out five and walking three.

Zach Fortman hit a double for Minster (2-1).

Riverside 15, Fairbanks 14

The Pirates (1-4) won in a slugfest in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in De Graff.

Zane Rose picked up the win. He gave up 10 earned runs on nine hits in five innings.

Landon Stewart was 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs. Simon Godwin was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Kale Long was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs.

Long and Stewart each hit doubles.

Fairbanks 9, Riverside 7

Riverside lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Warren Shockey was charged with the loss. He gave up three earned runs on seven hits in five innings and had five strikeouts.

Simon Godwin was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. He hit a double, as did Kale Long. Warren Shockey was 2 for 3 with a walk and scored three runs.

Northmont 3, Versailles 0

The Tigers lost the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Clayton.

Chase McEldowney was charged with the loss for Versailles (1-3). He gave up one earned run on three hits and three walks in four innings.

Three Northmont pitchers combined in a no-hitter. The Tigers drew two walks and committed three errors.

Northmont 11, Versailles 1

Versailles lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Josh Luthman was charged with the loss. He gave up five earned runs on five hits and six walks in three innings.

Jake Carman was 1 for 1 with two walks. His double was the team’s lone hit, and he scored the team’s lone run.

Other scores: Houston 11, Bradford 7; Bradford 10, Houston 3; Arcanum 4, Fairlawn 0; Botkins 11, Waynesfield-Goshen 2.

• Softball

Fort Loramie 18, St. Henry 8

The Redskins scored 10 runs in the first two innings, then scored eight in the fifth to earn a run-rule win in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win in the circle for Fort Loramie (6-1). She gave up eight earned runs on 11 hits and had eight strikeouts in five innings.

Lauren Bergman was 4 for 4 at the plate while Delaney Higgins was 2 for 2 and Aubrey Turner was 3 for 4. Ella Hoelscher was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Clara Gephart was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs, Aubrey Baker was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Ava Turner was 2 for 3 and Jaden Rose was 2 for 4.

Baker hit three doubles, Bergman hit two and Aubrey Turner, DeLoye and Gephart each hit one.

Fort Loramie 6, St. Henry 1

The Redskins won the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Lauren Bergman picked up the win. She gave up one earned run on six hits in seven innings and had seven strikeouts.

Aubrey Baker was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Maya Dues was 2 for 3 and Clara Gephart was 2 for 4.

Baker hit a home run and a double while Dues hit two doubles.

“We got contributions from a lot of different players today, and it was good to see,” Fort Loramie coach Brad Turner said.

Anna 12, Delphos Jefferson 2

The Rockets scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to win by run rule in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Anna.

Carissa Edwards picked up the win in the circle for Anna (4-0). She gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks and struck out eight batters.

Taylor Dye was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs while Morgan Shepherd was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Brenna Cobb was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Shepherd hit a double.

Anna 13, Delphos Jefferson 2

The Rockets won by a run-rule margin in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Bree Metzler picked up the win. She gave up two earned runs on one hit and two walks in four innings.

Anna had six hits and drew eight walks. Nylah Crosson hit a two-run double.

Minster 17, Houston 3

Minster earned a big nonconference win on Saturday in Houston. The squad scored 14 runs in the first three innings to take control in the run-rule win.

Rachel Hoying picked up the win in the circle for Minster (4-1). She allowed three hits and struck out three batters in three innings.

Emma Goubeaux was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs while Mikaela Hoskins was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Hoskins hit a home run, Savannah Bergman hit a triple and Hemmelgarn and Goubeaux each hit two doubles. Kaycie Albers and Hannah Oldiges each hit a double.

Rylie Voisard was charged with the loss for Houston (1-4). She gave up 10 earned runs on 13 hits and six walks in five innings.

Marah Sanders hit a double for Houston.

Convoy Crestview 16, New Bremen 6

The Cardinals suffered a run-rule loss in six innings on Saturday in Convoy.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (2-4). She gave up nine earned runs on eight hits and eight walks in 5 2/3 innings while recording seven strikeouts.

Allison Hays was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs while Alayna Thieman was 2 for 4. Hays, Thieman and Emma Krieg each hit a double.

New Bremen 14, Spencerville 0

New Bremen won its second game on Saturday in Convoy by a run-rule margin.

Allison Hays picked up the win. She allowed two hits in five innings.

Alayna Thieman was 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs while Allison Hays was 2 for 3. Thieman hit two triples and one double while Emma Krieg hit one triple. Thieman, Hays, Ella Pape and Madi Lozier each hit one double.

Indian Lake 4, Riverside 3

The Pirates lost the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Lewistown.

Riverside (1-4) had an early 1-0 lead, but the Lakers scored two runs in each the fifth and sixth innings to rally.

Alaina Snow was charged with the loss. She gave up two earned runs on eight hits and one walk in six innings while recording 12 strikeouts.

Amerra Huston was 3 for 4. Kylee Angle hit a double.

Indian Lake 9, Riverside 6

The Pirates lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Jenna Woods was charged with the loss. She allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and six walks in six innings.

Jade Copas was 3 for 4 while Alaina Snow was 2 for 3 and Woods was 2 for 4. Woods, Snow, Sierra Snow and Kara Kauffman each hit doubles.

Versailles 15, Franklin-Monroe 4

The Tigers won the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Versailles.

Lauren Monnin picked up the win for the Tigers (4-0). She allowed two earned runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Keri Dirksen and Tara Fritscher were each 2 for 2. Fritscher had 3 RBIs and Dirksen had two. Fritscher hit a double and a triple and Dirksen hit two doubles.

Jenna Dirksen was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and Abby Stammen was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Jenna Dirksen hit a double, as did Lauren Monnin and Natalie Prenger.

Versailles 14, Franklin-Monroe 13

The Tigers won the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Tara Fritscher picked up the win. She gave up two earned runs on three hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Delaney Barga and Madalin Barga were each 3 for 4. Colleen Hiestand and Ella George were each 2 for 3 and Breanna Nieport was 2 for 4. Fritscher, Elise George, Abby Stammen, Lauren Monnin and Salem Leach each hit doubles.

Other scores: Waynesfield-Goshen 31, Botkins 11; Botkins 15, Waynesfield-Goshen 1.

Fort Loramie softball sweeps St. Henry

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

