Monday roundup: Fort Loramie’s Fortman throws no-hitter

ANNA — Fort Loramie senior pitcher Mack Fortman threw a no-hitter in the squad’s 5-0 victory over Anna on Monday in a Shelby County Athletic League game.

Fortman struck out nine batters and walked four in seven innings of work.

Grant Albers, Jake Sanders and Trevor Middendorf were each 2 for 3 for the Redskins (3-2, 3-0 SCAL) while Derek Meyer was 1 for 2 with a walk. Sanders had 2 RBIs; Middendorf hit a triple.

Anna dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in SCAL play with the loss.

Sidney 8, Piqua 5

The undefeated Yellow Jackets completed a season sweep of their archrival on Monday in a Miami Valley League crossover game in Piqua.

The Indians built a 4-0 lead after three innings but Sidney (7-0, 4-0 MVL Valley Division) exploded for six runs in the fourth, then added two more in the sixth.

Darrius Basil picked up the win on the mound. He gave up one earned run on two hits in four innings of relief work.

Jordan Lessing was 2 for 3 while Basil was 2 for 4. Lessing and Ryan Schloss each hit triples while Donavin Johnson doubled.

Russia 22, Fairlawn 4

The Raiders cruised to a run-rule SCAL victory on Monday in Russia.

Xavier Philpot was 4 for 4 with 5 RBIs while Jared Poling was 3 for 3 with 5 RBIs and Jordan Meyer was 2 for 3. Aiden Shappie was 3 for 5 with 4 RBIs, Brayden Monnin was 2 for 3 and Drew Sherman was 2 for 4.

Poling hit a home run, Shappie and Philpot each hit one triple and Shappie hit two doubles while Meyer hit one.

Hayden Quinter picked up the win for Russia (3-3, 1-1 SCAL). He gave up one earned run on one hit in two innings.

Kyle Peters was 2 for 3 for Fairlawn (0-4, 0-2) while Landon Craig was 1 for 2. The three hits were the team’s only.

Keith Orndorff was charged with the loss. He allowed four earned runs on 11 hits in two innings.

Houston 8, Jackson Center 0

The Wildcats picked up an SCAL win on Monday in Jackson Center.

Elijah Beaver picked up the win. He allowed five hits and walked four batters in six innings.

Jake Leist was 2 for 3 for Houston (4-1, 2-0) while Wyatt Kunk was 2 for 4. Both hit one double.

Bryson Roberts was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (2-4, 1-2), which committed seven errors in the game. Roberts allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks.

Fort Recovery 14, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers suffered a run-rule loss in a nonconference game on Monday in Sidney.

Will Voisard was charged with the loss for Lehman (1-3). He gave up seven earned runs on six hits and three walks in two innings.

Lehman managed two hits. Ethan Stiver hit a double.

Minster 3, Wapakoneta 0

The Wildcats won a pitcher’s duel on Monday in Wapakoneta thanks in part to Brady Heitkamp’s two-run single with two outs in the first inning. It was one of the team’s four hits; Wapakoneta managed three.

Johnny Nixon picked up the win on the mound for Minster (3-1). He pitched a complete game and struck out seven batters while walking two.

St. Marys 5, New Bremen 1

The Cardinals lost a nonconference game on Monday in New Bremen.

Kyle Tenkman was charged with the loss for New Bremen (2-2). He gave up one earned run on five hits and five walks in five innings.

Colton Muether’s double was the Cardinals’ lone hit.

Versailles 7, Miami East 1

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Monday in Versailles.

Adam Kremer picked up the win for Versailles (2-3). He pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed three hits and one walk.

Ben Ruhenkamp was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI and one walk while Jared DeMange was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. DeMange hit a triple and a double; Chase McEldowney also hit a triple.

Other scores: Botkins 1, Covington 0.

• Softball

Fort Loramie 11, Anna 0

The Redskins scored all their runs in the first three innings of a run-rule Shelby County Athletic League victory on Monday in Anna.

Jaden Rose was 2 for 2 for the Redskins (7-1, 3-0). Aubrey Turner was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Ava Turner was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Katelyn DeLoye was 2 for 4. Clara Gephart hit a two-run home run, Jaden Rose hit a triple and a double and Aubrey Turner hit two doubles.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win in the circle. She gave up two hits in five innings and struck out five batters.

Bree Metzler picked up the loss for the Rockets (4-1, 0-1), which committed seven errors. She gave up four earned runs on 11 hits in five innings.

“We were able to take advantage of some errors by Anna early in the game and then got the bats going by the third inning,” Fort Loramie coach Brad Turner said. “We got contributions from the girls up and down our lineup tonight and were able to get a key win in the league. …We’re getting contributions from a lot of different girls right now and that’s been a key to the start of our season to this point.”

Russia 19, Fairlawn 2

The Raiders picked up a run-rule SCAL victory on Monday in Russia.

Saige Hoying was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs for Russia (3-1, 1-1) while Riley Hammonds was 2 for 3 and Simone Puthoff was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Hoying hit two doubles while Hammonds, Makenna Hoying, and Simone Puthoff each hit one.

Sophie Francis picked up the win in the circle. She gave up two earned runs on two hits and four walks in five innings. She stuck out six batters.

Alayna VanHorn was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-5, 0-2). She gave up seven earned runs on 13 hits and six walks in 3 1/3 innings. She hit a triple.

Houston 14, Jackson Center 3

The Wildcats won an SCAL game on Monday in Jackson Center to improve to 2-4 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Ashley Mullenhour was 3 for 3 for the Tigers (2-2, 1-2) while Regan Davidson was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs. Gabrielle Woolley had two hits.

Lehman Catholic 14, New Bremen 6

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Monday in New Bremen.

Tori Lachey was 2 for 4 for Lehman (3-1) while Heidi Toner was 2 for 5 and Kate Stewart was 2 for 4. Emilee VanSkiver was 1 for 5 with 4 RBIs, Annie Stiver was 1 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Molly Greene, Lily Peltier and Anna Cianciolo were each 2 for 5. Cianciolo, Toner, Lachey and Stewart each had one double.

Stiver picked up the win in the circle. She allowed four earned runs on six hits in seven innings and had 11 strikeouts.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for the Cardinals (2-5). She gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits and three walks in seven innings.

Emma Keller was 2 for 3 while Kyla Stachler and Alayna Thieman were each 2 for 4. Madi Lozier hit a triple and Stachler hit a double.

Minster 11, Covington 1

The Wildcats scored 10 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away to a run-rule win in a nonconference game on Monday in Minster.

Emma Goubeaux was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs for Minster (4-1) while Alexis Bishop was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Hannah Oldiges and Savannah Bergman were each 2 for 3. Bishop hit a home run while Bergman, Bishop, Goubeaux and Kaycie Albers each hit one double.

Rachael Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She allowed three hits and walked two batters in five innings while striking out five.

Miami East 13, Versailles 12

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Monday in Versailles. Miami East took control by scoring nine runs in the fourth inning.

Lauren Monnin was 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs for Versailles (4-1) while Tara Fritscher and Colleen Hiestand were each 2 for 4. Monnin hit two home runs while Stammen hit one.

Monnin was charged with the loss in the circle. She gave up nine earned runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Other scores: Sidney 9, Piqua 7.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

