Tuesday roundup: Sidney softball beats Stebbins 17-1

RIVERSIDE — Sidney earned a 17-1 victory over Stebbins in five innings in a Miami Valley League Valley Division softball game on Tuesday to improve to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in divisional play.

Lauren Barker picked up the win in the circle and had 10 strikeouts for the Yellow Jackets (5-2, 4-1 MVL Valley).

Alli Milanese hit a grand slam while Hailey Richardson hit a three-run home run and finished with 5 RBIs. Hedi Aselage hit a triple and finished with 3 RBIs and Mackenzie Benshoff hit a double and had 2 RBIs.

Fort Loramie 6, Marion Local 3 (extra innings)

The Redskins scored three in the eighth to earn a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Maria Stein.

Lauren Bergman led off the eighth with a single, but the next two batters hit into a fly out and struck out. But leadoff hitter Ava Turner followed by hitting a double to right field to score Bergman, then Aubrey Baker hit an RBI triple to right field and Clara Gephart hit an RBI single to right.

The Flyers, which scored one run in the seventh to force extra innings, went down in order in the eighth.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win in the circle for Fort Loramie (8-1). She struck out four batters and gave up two hits and a walk in four innings of relief work.

Turner and Baker were each 3 for 5 with 1 RBI. Gephart was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs and Katelyn DeLoye was 2 for 5.

“Marion Local gave us all we could handle and made some very nice plays on defense,” Fort Loramie coach Brad Turner said. “We were lucky to get out of a jam in the seventh with them only scoring one run after we kicked it around a bit. It was a good win in as we got to see some different situations.”

Minster 10, Jackson Center 0

The Wildcats scored two runs in the fifth to earn a run-rule victory on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Mikaela Hoskins picked up the win in the circle for Minster (5-1) and had five strikeouts. She had a perfect game broken up in the fourth when Gabrielle Woolley hit an infield single. It was the lone baserunner of the night for the Tigers (2-3).

Emma Goubeaux was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Savannah Bergman hit a home run and Lyndi Hemmelgarn hit a double.

Fort Recovery 20, Fairlawn 0

The Jets lost a nonconference game in five innings on Tuesday on their home field.

Ashley Roush was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-6). She gave up 10 earned runs on 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Marrisa Corner and Kayleigh Taylor picked up Fairlawn’s two hits.

Marion Elgin 15, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers suffered a run-rule loss in a Northwest Central Conference game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Anna Stiver was charged with the loss. She gave up eight earned runs on 14 hits and two walks in five innings. She struck out seven batters.

Stiver was 2 for 3 at the plate. Anna Cianciolo hit a double for Lehman (3-2, 0-1 NWCC), which committed four errors.

Riverside 3, Ridgemont 2

The Pirates rallied after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning for an NWCC victory on Tuesday in Ridgeway.

Alaina Snow picked up the win in the circle for Riverside (2-4, 1-0 NWCC). She gave up two earned runs on three hits in five innings and had eight strikeouts without walking a batter.

Amerra Huston was 2 for 2 with a walk. Woods hit a double and finished with 2 RBIs and Malania Jenkins hit a double.

Other scores: Russia 7, St. Henry 1.

• Baseball

Stebbins 8, Sidney 7

The Yellow Jackets suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game in Riverside.

The Indians built an early 3-0 lead. Sidney (7-1, 4-1 MVL Valley) battled back and scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead, but Stebbins scored two in the bottom of the sixth and held on to win.

Ryan Caufield was charged with the loss. He gave up five earned runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings and had nine strikeouts and one walk.

Jordan Lessing was 2 for 3 while Carson Taylor was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Lessing and Taylor each doubled and Ryan Schloss tripled.

New Bremen 6, Anna 2

The Cardinals beat the Rockets in a nonconference game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

New Bremen scored three runs in the first to take control, then pulled away with one run in each the second, third and fifth innings.

Reece Busse picked up the win for the Cardinals (3-2). He allowed two earned runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out seven batters and walked six.

Kyle Tenkman and Vince Hulse each doubled for New Bremen.

Kyle Evans was charged with the loss for Anna (0-6), which committed three errors. He gave up one earned run on three hits and four walks in three innings. He struck out six.

Fort Loramie 5, Marion Local 1

Timely hitting helped the Redskins earn a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie managed five hits but got them when needed.

After scoring a run thanks to two Marion Local errors in the first, Evan Eilerman led off the second with an outfield single, Grant Albers drew a walk and Jake Sanders singled on a bunt.

The Redskins then drove two across the plate after a sacrifice fly out by Trevor Middendorf and a sacrifice ground out by leadoff hitter Caeleb Meyer.

The Redskins added two more runs in the fourth thanks in part to two walks and another Marion Local error.

Ty Ruhenkamp picked up the win on the mound for Fort Loramie (4-2). He gave up five hits in five innings and struck out four batters while walking one.

Lehman Catholic 7, Marion Elgin 0

The Cavaliers won a Northwest Central Conference game on Tuesday in Sidney. They scored six runs in the fourth to pull away.

Alex Keller was 3 for 4 for Lehman (2-3, 1-0 NWCC) with 3 RBIs while Ethan Stiver was 2 for 3. Keller hit a triple and Stiver hit a double.

Keller picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and gave up three hits and three walks. He struck out 13 batters.

Riverside 21, Ridgemont 1

The Pirates earned a run-rule NWCC victory on Tuesday in Ridgeway.

Deven Frilling was 3 for 3 while Kale Long and Zander Crouch were each 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs. Warren Shockey was 3 for 5, Zane Rose was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs, Simon Godwin was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Landon Stewart was 2 for 4.

Long and Rose each hit one home run. Crouch hit a double and a triple and Frilling hit a triple. Long hit two doubles while Stewart, Rose and Godwin each hit one.

Shockey picked up the win on the mound for Riverside (2-4, 1-0). He gave up two hits in six innings and struck out 12 batters without walking any.

The Golden Gophers’ run was unearned.

