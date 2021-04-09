Thursday roundup: Anna baseball beats Houston for 1st win

HOUSTON — Anna scored four runs in the sixth to rally and earn its first victory of the season by defeating Houston 5-4 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday.

Grant Albers hit a home run and Kyle Evans hit a double for the Rockets (1-6, 1-1 SCAL). Jacob Robinson picked up the win on the mound for Anna. He pitched a complete game.

Wyatt Kunk was 2 for 3 with a double for Houston. Noah Baltes was charged with the loss on the mound for the Wildcats, which committed three errors.

Fort Loramie 10, Botkins 0

The Redskins earned an SCAL run-rule victory in six innings on Thursday on their home field.

Sam Barhorst picked up the win for Fort Loramie (5-2, 4-0). He pitched five innings and struck out four batters while walking two and allowing one hit. Marcus McGowan pitched in the sixth and struck out three batters.

Devin Ratermann was 2 for 2 for at the plate while Owen Pleiman was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and Jake Sanders was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Isaac Cisco was charged with the loss for Botkins (3-3, 0-2). He gave up seven earned runs on 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Leadoff hitter Parker Geis broke up a no-hitter by hitting an outfield single to lead off the sixth.

Jackson Center 11, Fairlawn 3

The Tigers scored six runs in the second and third innings to take control early in an SCAL win on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Carson Regula picked up the win for Jackson Center (3-4, 2-2). He gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out five batters.

Jacob Vetter was 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Bryson Roberts was 2 for 4 with 5 RBIs. Regula, Eli Butcher and Nolan Fark were each 2 for 4 and Aidan Reichert was 2 for 5. Regula hit two doubles while Vetter and Butcher each hit one.

Piper was charged with the loss for the Jets (0-5, 0-3). He gave up nine earned runs on 13 hits in five innings and struck out seven batters.

Dominic Davis was 2 for 4 with two doubles.

New Bremen 4, Minster 1

The Cardinals scored all their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to rally and earn a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday in New Bremen.

Mitchell Hays picked up the win for New Bremen (2-2, 1-0 MAC). He gave up one earned run on two hits in 5 2/3 innings and struck out eight batters while walking one.

Kyle Tenkman was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs while Hays was 1 for 2 with a double and a walk.

Eric Schmidt was charged with the loss. He gave up two earned runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Luke Ripploh hit a double for Minster (3-2, 0-1).

Riverside 6, Urbana 5

The Pirates broke a tie in the bottom of the seventh and won a nonconference game on Thursday in De Graff.

Simon Godwin hit an RBI single on a ground ball to left field after Warren Shockey opened the seventh with a double to left.

Godwin was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs while Shockey was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI. Each hit one double.

Zander Crouch picked up the win on the mound for Riverside (3-4). He pitched the last two innings and didn’t allow a hit or walk.

Versailles 5, Parkway 2

The Tigers picked up a MAC win on Thursday in Rockford.

Ben Ruhenkamp pitched a complete game for Versailles (3-3, 1-0) and gave up one earned run on five hits.

Noah McEldowney and Ben Ruhenkamp were each 2 for 4. Chase McEldowney hit a double.

• Softball

Jackson Center 15, Fairlawn 14 (extra innings)

The Tigers earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory by scoring a run in the eighth on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Jackson Center (3-3, 2-2 SCAL) scored eight runs in the top of the first to take an early lead, but Fairlawn (0-7, 0-3) scored eight in the third to pull within 15-9 before scoring six over the next three innings to tie it.

Grace Woolley led off the eighth with a single to center field. She stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Gabrielle Woolley.

Grace Woolley was 4 for 6 with 2 RBIs. She hit one double. Regan Davidson was 4 for 6 with 2 RBIs, Ashley Mullenhour was 3 for 6 with 3 RBIs, Kennedy Jackson was 2 for 4 and Gabrielle Woolley and Paige Geuy were each 2 for 5.

Grace Woolley picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and gave up 11 earned runs on 14 hits and nine walks. She struck out 12 batters.

Alayna VanHorn was charged with the loss. She gave up 13 earned runs on 19 hits and four walks in eight innings and struck out 12 batters.

VanHorn was 2 for 2 at the plate with 2 RBIs and three walks. Katie McKenzie was 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs while Alexia Graves was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs. Savannah Will was 2 for 5 with 1 RBI.

Fort Loramie 20, Botkins 3

The Redskins cruised to an SCAL victory in five innings on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Jaden Rose was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs for the Redskins (9-1, 4-0) and hit a home run. Maya Dues was 2 for 3 and hit a triple. Aubrey Turner was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and hit a double and Clara Gephart was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and hit two doubles.

Lauren Bergman picked up the win. She gave up two earned runs on four hits in five innings and struck out nine batters while walking four.

Miranda Raines was charged with the loss for Botkins (1-3, 0-2). She gave up seven earned runs on 14 hits in four innings.

Shelby Huelskamp was 2 for 3 for the Trojans while Haley Payne hit a double.

Anna 5, Houston 4

Anna held off a Houston rally to earn a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday in Houston.

The Rockets scored two runs in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. Houston added two in the fifth and one in the sixth but came no closer.

Bree Metzler picked up the win in the circle for Anna (5-1, 1-1). She gave up four earned runs on 10 hits in seven innings and struck out six batters.

Brooke Pettus was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI. Brenna Cobb hit a triple and Brielle Collier and Taylor Dye each hit doubles.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston (2-5, 2-1). She gave up four earned runs on eight hits in seven innings.

New and Katie Maier were each 2 for 4 at the plate. Rylie Voisard and MaKayla Peacock each doubled. Voisard had 2 RBIs.

Russia 4, Celina 1

The Raiders earned a nonconference victory on Thursday in Celina.

Sarah Francis picked up the win in the circle for Russia (5-1). She gave up one earned run on three hits in five innings and had seven strikeouts.

Makenna Hoying was 2 for 4 with a double.

Minster 16, New Bremen 1

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference win in five innings on Thursday in Minster.

Alexis Bishop was 2 for 2 with 4 RBIs while Mikaela Hoskins 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Each hit one home run.

Kaycie Albers was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Lilly Barhorst was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI. Each doubled. Emma Goubeaux was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Savannah Bergman was 2 for 4.

Rachael Hoying picked up the win in the circle for Minster (6-1, 1-0 MAC). She gave up one earned run on one hit and two walks in five innings. She struck out six batters.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (2-6, 0-1). She gave up eight earned runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Ross hit a solo home run.

Riverside 4, Urbana 1

Riverside scored two runs in each the fourth and fifth innings to earn a nonconference win on Thursday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods picked up the win in the circle for Riverside (3-4). She gave up two hits in 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven batters.

Woods was 2 for 3 at the plate with 1 RBI.

Parkway 13, Versailles 3

The Tigers lost their MAC opener on Thursday in Versailles.

Lauren Monnin was charged with the loss. She gave up five earned runs on six hits in two innings.

Natalie Prenger was 2 for 3 with a double. Abby Stammen hit a double.

Jackson Center softball wins slugfest with Fairlawn

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.