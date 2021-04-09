Baseball: Houston beats Fort Recovery in Dayton

DAYTON — Houston bounced back from a Shelby County Athletic League loss to previously winless Anna on Thursday by beating Fort Recovery 11-1 in six innings on Friday at Day Air Ballpark.

Fort Recovery scored a run in the top of the first but the Wildcats took the lead in the bottom half.

Ryan Ely drew a walk to start the inning. It looked like Fort Recovery would get out of the inning without damage, but Ely scored from third three batters later on a dropped third strike to tie it 1-1.

Jake Leist went to first on the dropped third strike and stole second with Devin Barker at the plate. Barker hit a pop up that dropped behind Fort Recovery first baseman Kendrik Wendel, then Elijah Beaver hit an RBI double to left field to give Houston a 2-1 lead.

Houston added a run in the second. Luke Beaver led off the inning with a single to left field on a hard ground ball. He scored three batters later when Xavier Ludwig hit a two-out single on a line drive up the middle.

The Wildcats added three more in the fourth after a two-out single to center field by Leist. His single brought home two runners, then a throwing error allowed Wyatt Kunk to score from third to push the advantage to 6-1.

Houston scored several in the sixth. After three straight walks, Ludwig hit a hard ground ball that went under Fort Recovery short stop Ryne Post and into left field. Houston scored two runs on the play, then added another when Kunk scored from third on a passed ball with Leist at the plate.

Ludwig scored on a wild pitch shortly after to increase the lead to 10-1. Beaver hit an RBI single a couple of plays later to push the margin to 10 runs and end the game.

The Indians scored in the first after a hit batter, walk, and a throwing error by Houston center fielder Noah Baltes after a single by Riley Will.

The Indians loaded the bases with one out in the fourth but Derek Lochtefeld popped up in foul territory and Post, the leadoff hitter, then grounded out to second base.

The Wildcats were the first area team to play at the home of the Dayton Dragons in downtown Dayton this season. The team has hosted high school games at the stadium for 17 years.

Versailles faced Middletown Fenwick in the second game on Friday, and numerous other local teams are scheduled to play at the stadium this season.

Russia is scheduled to play Bradford on April 18, Fairlawn is scheduled to play Newton on April 25, Riverside is scheduled to face Lima Perry on May 1, Minster is scheduled to face Lima Bath on May 7, Botkins is scheduled to face Spencerville on May 8 and Fort Loramie is scheduled to face Bethel the same day.

Houston’s Luke Beaver dives back to first before Fort Recovery’s Kendrik Wendel can tag him during a nonconference game on Friday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_14-20.jpg Houston’s Luke Beaver dives back to first before Fort Recovery’s Kendrik Wendel can tag him during a nonconference game on Friday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Jake Leist goes into a slide at third as Fort Recovery’s Daniel Patch waits for the ball during a nonconference game on Friday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_patch66-and-9.jpg Houston’s Jake Leist goes into a slide at third as Fort Recovery’s Daniel Patch waits for the ball during a nonconference game on Friday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Jake Leist slides into second base ahead of the throw to Fort Recovery’s Ryne Post during a nonconference game on Friday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_slide.jpg Houston’s Jake Leist slides into second base ahead of the throw to Fort Recovery’s Ryne Post during a nonconference game on Friday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Wildcats take control early, pull away late

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

