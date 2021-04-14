Tuesday roundup: Anna gradually pulls away from Botkins

BOTKINS — Anna gradually pulled away from Botkins to earn a 6-1 Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday.

Jacob Robinson pitched a complete game for the Rockets (2-7, 2-2 SCAL) and had 2 RBIs at the plate. Kyle Evans was 3 for 4 and hit two doubles. Kohlten Carey had 2 RBIs.

Parker Geis was charged with the loss for Botkins (6-4, 1-3), which committed four errors. Ethan Motter had two hits and batted in the team’s run.

Vandalia-Butler 10, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets managed one hit against Miami Valley League heavyweight Vandalia-Butler and lost a crossover game in seven innings on Tuesday in Sidney.

Carson Taylor was charged with the loss for Sidney (8-3, 5-3 MVL Valley). He gave up seven earned runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings.

Aiden Booth had the team’s hit.

Delphos St. John’s 5, Minster 3

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in Minster.

Eric Schmidt was charged with the loss for the Wildcats (4-5, 0-2 MAC). He gave up two earned runs on four hits and four walks in five innings and struck out eight batters.

Adam Ketner was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs for Minster and hit one double.

New Bremen 4, St. Henry 3

The Cardinals won a MAC game on Tuesday in New Bremen thanks to scoring three runs in the bottom of the third. Neither team scored the rest of the game.

Mitchell Hays pitched a complete game for New Bremen (5-3, 2-0). He struck out 13 batters and gave up two earned runs on five hits and four walks.

Nick Alig collected New Bremen’s lone hit, but the team drew 10 walks. Kyle Tenkman, Vince Hulse and Wyatt Dicke each drew two walks.

Versailles 11, New Knoxville 1

The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to earn a run-rule MAC victory on Tuesday in Versailles.

Ben Ruhenkamp picked up the win for Versailles (6-5, 2-0). He didn’t allow a hit and struck out six batters while walking two in three innings. Caleb Rush and Noah McEldowney pitched in relief and completed a no-hitter.

McEldowney was 3 for 4 at the plate. He hit one triple. Carson Bey, Adam Kremer and Ben Ruhenkamp each hit one double. Jake Carman had 2 RBIs.

• Softball

Vandalia-Butler 9, Sidney 8 (extra innings)

The Yellow Jackets scored four in the top of the seventh to tie it but lost in nine innings in a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday in Vandalia.

Lauren Barker was charged with the loss for Sidney (6-5, 5-3 MVL Valley). She pitched a complete game and gave up 20 hits while striking out seven batters.

Russia 7, Houston 0

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Houston.

Makenna Hoying picked up the win for Russia (9-1, 3-1 SCAL). She pitched four innings and allowed one hit while striking out four batters. Sophie Francis finished the game and gave up two hits while striking out four.

Riley Hammonds was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs while Kendall Monnin was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Simone Puthoff was 2 for 4. Puthoff hit a double.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston (3-6, 3-2). She gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits in seven innings.

Katie Maier was 2 for 3 for the Wildcats.

Minster 7, Anna 4

The Wildcats scored five runs in the first two innings to take control and won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Anna.

Rachael Hoying picked up the win for Minster (7-3). She gave up one earned run on 10 hits and two walks in seven innings while striking out nine.

Savannah Bergman was 3 for 4 for the Wildcats while Kaycie Albers and Lilly Barhorst were each 2 for 3. Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Barhorst hit a triple and a double and Bergman hit a double.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss for Anna (7-3). She gave up four earned runs on 13 hits in seven innings.

Brooke Pettus was 3 for 4 for the Rockets. Brenna Cobb was 2 for 3 and Taylor Poeppelman was 2 for 4. Cobb and Nylah Crosson each hit one double.

New Bremen 11, St. Henry 0

The Cardinals earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory in six innings on Tuesday in St. Henry.

Alayna Ross picked up the win for New Bremen (5-7, 1-1 MAC). She gave up one hit in six innings and struck out 10 batters.

Allison Hays, Emma Krieg and Madi Lozier each hit one home run. Ella Pape was 3 for 3 with a double. Lozier was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Emma Keller was 2 for 3. Ross had 2 RBIs.

Russia softball beats Houston 7-0 in SCAL game

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.