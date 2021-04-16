Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Russia softball gets big SCAL win

RUSSIA — Russia scored nine runs over the last five innings to pull away from Anna to a 14-5 victory in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday.

Leadoff hitter Simone Puthoff was 3 for 3 with two walks for the Raiders. She scored five runs and had 2 RBIs.

The Raiders (10-1, 4-1 SCAL) had nine hits and drew 12 walks. Cece Borchers, Saige Hoying and Kelby Doseck were each 1 for 2 with two walks. Ava Daniel also drew two walks.

Puthoff hit a triple and Makena Hoying hit a double. Reese Goubeaux had 3 RBIs and Riley Hammonds had 2.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up five earned runs on 10 hits.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss for Anna. She gave up six earned runs on six hits and seven walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Brenna Cobb was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs for the Rockets (7-4, 3-2) while Carissa Edwards was 2 for 4. Cobb and Edwards each hit one double, as did Taylor Dye.

Fort Loramie 16, Houston 5

The Redskins scored seven runs in the sixth inning to earn a run-rule SCAL victory on Thursday in Houston.

Fort Loramie (11-3, 5-0) amassed 21 hits. Clara Gephart was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and Ella Hoelscher was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Carissa Meyer was 3 for 4 in her varsity debut. Lauren Bergman was 3 for 4, Katelyn DeLoye was 3 for 5 with 5 RBIs, Aubrey Baker was 2 for 4 and Aubrey Turner was 2 for 4.

DeLoye hit one home run, one triple and one double. Gephart and Meyer each hit one triple, and Meyer hit one double.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win in the circle. She gave up three earned runs on 12 hits in six innings.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston (3-7, 3-3). She gave up 13 earned runs on 21 hits in six innings.

Rylie Voisard was 3 for 3 for the Wildcats. New was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Lainey Peacock was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Leadoff hitter Katie Maier was 2 for 4.

Botkins 11, Fairlawn 10

The Trojans scored three runs in the seventh to rally and earn an SCAL victory on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Haley Payne picked up the win for Botkins (2-7, 1-4). She gave up 10 earned runs on 13 hits in seven innings and had nine strikeouts.

Miranda Raines was 3 for 4 for Botkins while Shelby Huelskamp was 2 for 4.

Alayna VanHorn was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-12, 0-5). She gave up eight earned runs on nine hits and four walks in seven innings.

Ashley Roush was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Alexia Graves and Katie McKenzie were each 3 for 5. Alayna VanHorn was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Graves hit a triple and Kayleigh Taylor hit a double.

Minster 8, Parkway 7

The Wildcats overcame a 7-2 deficit and rallied to earn a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday in Minster.

Minster scored six runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to rally. Lyndi Hemmelgarn batted in the game-winning run on a two-out single to center field in the sixth.

Hemmelgarn was 2 for 4 while Mikaela Hoskins was 2 for 3 with a home run and 2 RBIs. Alexis Bishop was 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs and a home run. Savannah Bergman and Emma Goubeaux each hit one double.

Hoskins picked up the win in the circle for the Wildcats (8-3, 2-0 MAC). She gave up three earned runs on three hits and two walks in four innings.

Tecumseh 13, Riverside 4

The Pirates lost a nonconference game on Thursday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods was charged with the loss for Riverside (5-7). She gave up five earned runs on six hits and five walks in five innings and struck out eight batters.

Malaina Jenkins was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Jade Copas and Alaina Snow were each 2 for 4. Snow hit two doubles. Kylee Angle was 1 for 2 with one walk.

New Bremen 11, Celina 3

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Thursday in New Bremen.

Alayna Ross picked up the win for New Bremen (6-7). She pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run on six hits and two walks. She struck out 12 batters.

Ella Pape was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Madi Lozier was 3 for 4, Emma Krieg was 2 for 4, Kyla Stachler was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Allison Hays was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Callie Wells hit a triple and had 3 RBIs. Pape, Hays, Ross and Stachler each hit one double.

Versailles 10, Marion Local 0

The Tigers scored seven runs in the fifth to earn a run-rule MAC victory on Thursday in Versailles.

Lauren Monnin picked up the win for the Tigers (6-3, 1-1 MAC). She didn’t allow a hit and gave up two walks while striking out six batters.

Abby Stammen was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and a triple. Keri Dirksen was 2 for 3 and Jenna Dirksen was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a double. Tara Fritscher was 1 for 2 with a home run and a walk and hit 3 RBIs.

• Baseball

Anna 9. Russia 4

The Rockets earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday in Russia.

Russia led 2-1 early but Anna (3-7, 3-2 SCAL) scored eight runs in the fifth and sixth to rally.

Bryce Cobb picked up the win on the mound. He hit a double at the plate. McKane Finkenbine was 2 for 3 with a double. Grant Albers hit a double and had 3 RBIs. Kohlten Carey had 2 RBIs.

Grant Saunders was charged with the loss for Russia (6-4, 2-2). He had 12 strikeouts. Zane Shappie was 2 for 2 at the plate with a double.

The Rockets had six hits and two errors while the Raiders had four hits and three errors.

Fort Loramie 15, Houston 3

The Redskins earned an SCAL win in seven innings on Thursday in Houston thanks in part to six errors by the Wildcats.

Jake Sanders was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Fort Loramie. He hit one double, drew one walk and scored four runs. Darren Hoying was 2 for 2 with a double, Owen Pleiman was 2 for 3, Mack Fortman was 2 for 4 with a double and Derek Meyer was 2 for 4 with a double.

Sam Barhorst picked up the win for the Redskins (7-2, 5-0). He pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out seven batters.

Elijah Beaver was charged with loss for Houston (5-4, 2-3). He gave up three earned runs on four hits and five walks in five innings.

Devin Barker was 2 for 3 with a double for the Wildcats.

Lehman Catholic 29, Trotwood-Madison 0

The Cavaliers dominated the Rams in a nonconference game on Thursday in Sidney.

Alex Keller was 3 for 5 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Nathan Sollmann was 2 for 6 with 7 RBIs and a grand slam. Ethan Stiver was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. David Rossman was 2 for 2 with a triple and 3 RBIs and Seth Kennedy was 2 for 2 with a double. Will Voisard had 2 RBIs and scored three runs.

JD Barhorst was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and 4 RBIs, David Brunner was 3 for 5 with a double and three runs, Hayden Sever scored three runs and had 2 RBIs and Seth Knapke doubled.

Brunner picked up the win on the mound for Lehman (4-6). He pitched a complete game and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out 11 batters.

Minster 12, Parkway 1

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory in seven innings on Thursday on Rockford.

Johnny Nixon was 2 for 5 with a home run for the Wildcats (4-3, 1-2 MAC). Justin Nixon was 2 for 2, Adam Ketner was 2 for 4 and Eric Schmidt was 2 for 5.

Johnny Nixon picked up the win on the mound. He gave up one earned run on seven hits in seven innings and struck out seven batters.

New Bremen 7, Delphos St. John’s 2

The Cardinals earned a MAC win on Thursday in Delphos.

Ben Blickle picked up the win on the mound for New Bremen (6-3, 3-0). He pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run on five hits and three walks.

Nick Alig was 2 for 4 and hit a double. Mitchell Hays was 1 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBIs. Carson Muether hit a double.

Versailles 12, Marion Local 3

The Tigers earned a MAC win on Thursday in Maria Stein.

Chase McEldowney picked up the win on the mound for Versailles (7-5, 3-0). He gave up one earned run on three hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings.

McEldowney was 4 for 5 at the plate with 4 RBIs. He hit two doubles. Jacob Treon hit a double and had 2 RBIs. Ben Ruhenkamp and Jared DeMange each had 2 RBIs.

Other scores: Fairlawn 4, Botkins 2.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Baseball

Lehman Catholic 14, Upper Scioto Valley 4

The Cavaliers took advantage of seven errors by Upper Scioto Valley to earn a Northwest Central Conference victory in six innings on Wednesday in Sidney.

Alex Keller was 2 for 3 with three runs, a double and 3 RBIs. Ethan Stiver and Jon Vanskiver both had 2 RBIs.

David Rossman pitched a complete game for Lehman (3-6, 2-1 NWCC). He gave up two earned runs on five hits and three walks in six innings and struck out eight batters.

• Softball

Lehman Catholic 20, Upper Scioto Valley 6

The Cavaliers scored 13 runs in the fourth inning to earn a run-rule Northwest Central Conference win on Wednesday in Sidney.

Anna Cianciolo was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and hit a double and a home run. Heidi Toner was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and a triple. Molly Greene was 3 for 5 and Annie Stiver was 2 for 3 with a double. Taylor Geise was 1 for 1 with three walks and a double and Caroline Wesner was 1 for 2 with two walks a double.

Stiver picked up the win in the circle for Lehman (5-4, 1-2 NWCC). She gave up three earned runs on five hits and three walks and struck out five batters.

