Friday roundup: Sidney softball, baseball run-rule Xenia

SIDNEY — Sidney scored seven runs in the second inning to pull away early in a 13-2 run-rule win over Xenia in a Miami Valley League Valley Division softball game on Friday.

Lauren Barker was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs. She hit a home run and also drew a walk. Carleigh Rinehart was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and a double. Destiny Harris was also 2 for 2.

Hailey Richardson hit a home run. She was 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one walk. Heidi Aselage was 1 for 1 with one double and two walks, MacKenzie Benshoff was 1 for 1 with two walks and Alli Milanese was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Barker pitched a complete game. She had three strikeouts in four innings.

Sidney improved to 7-5 overall and 6-3 in MVL Valley Division play with the win. They’re in first place in the Valley Division and have a three-game lead over Fairborn.

Russia 13, Newton 3

Russia won in seven innings in its first game in Newton’s Cancer Classic on Friday in Pleasant Hill.

Cece Borchers was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a triple. Ava Daniel was 2 for 3, Riley Hammonds was 2 for 4 with a walk and a double and Simone Puthoff was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs. Makena Hoying also hit a double.

Sophie Francis picked up the win in the circle for Russia (12-1). She gave up two earned runs on four hits and five walks in seven innings.

Russia 12, Arcanum 1

The Raiders closed out Newton’s Cancer Classic by scoring five runs in the sixth inning to earn a run-rule win over the Trojans, which committed six errors.

Makena Hoying was 3 for 4 while Kelby Doseck was 2 for 4. Saige Hoying hit a double.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She gave up one earned run on seven hits and two walks in six innings.

New Bremen 17, Jackson Center 3

The Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first inning to set the tone in a run-rule victory on Friday in New Bremen.

Kyla Stachler was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs for the Cardinals (8-8). Alayna Thieman and Emma Keller were each 2 for 3, Alayna Ross was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Callie Wells was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a triple. Emma Krieg was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs, a double and a walk.

Allison Hays picked up the win in the circle. She gave up one earned run on six hits and one walk in five innings and struck out seven batters.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (4-5). She gave up 12 earned runs on 16 hits in four innings.

Ashley Mullenhour was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs for the Tigers. She hit a triple. Kennedy Jackson was 2 for 3 with a double.

Fort Recovery 7, Anna 5

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Friday in Fort Recovery due in part to giving up five runs in the first inning.

Carissa Edwards was charged with the loss for Anna (7-5). She gave up three earned runs on four hits and three walks in two innings.

Morgan Shepherd hit a home run and Nylah Crosson hit a double. Taylor Poeppelman was 2 for 4.

Parkway 31, Fairlawn 0

The Jets suffered a run-rule loss in a nonconference game on their home field on Friday.

Ashley Roush was charged with the loss. She gave up 10 earned runs on 17 hits in 2/3 of an inning. She was 2 for 2 at the plate for the Jets (0-13) while Taylor Champagne was 1 for 2.

Minster 11, Spencerville 1

The Wildcats scored three runs in the fifth to earn a run-rule win in a nonconference game on Friday in Minster.

Savannah Bergman was 2 for 4 with two doubles and 2 RBIs. Alayna Albers and Hailee Albers were each 2 for 3. Hailee Albers hit a double.

Kaycie Albers picked up the win in the circle for Minster (9-3). She pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and one walk.

Riverside 10, Marion Local 0

The Pirates earned a run-rule win thanks to scoring six runs in the top of the fifth on Friday in Maria Stein.

Leadoff hitter Amerra Huston was 3 for 3 with one walk and 2 RBIs. Sierra Snow was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Jade Copas and Alaina Snow each hit one double.

Aliana Snow picked up the win in the circle for Riverside (6-7). She allowed two hits in five innings and struck out seven batters.

Arcanum 10, Versailles 4

The Tigers lost their first game in the Newton Cancer Classic on Friday in Pleasant Hill.

Abby Stammen hit a home run for Versailles (7-4). Keri Dirksen was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Tara Fritscher was charged with the loss. She gave up two earned runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings.

Versailles 11, Newton 6

The Tigers won their second game in the Newton Cancer Classic on Friday.

Lauren Monnin was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Abby Stammen was 2 for 2 with a home run, Natalie Prenger was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and a double and Elise George was 2 for 4.

Monnin picked up the win in the circle. She gave up six earned runs on nine hits in five innings

Other scores: Coldwater 9, Houston 0.

• Baseball

Sidney 15, Xenia 5

The Yellow Jackets scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to secure a run-rule victory in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Friday in Sidney.

Mitchell Davis was 2 for 2 for Sidney with a double while Jordan Lessing was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a double. Ryan Schloss had 3 RBIs, Ryan Caufield hit a triple and Gavin Roberts drew two walks.

Caufield picked up the win on the mound. He gave up two earned runs on four hits and four walks in five innings and struck out six batters.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 9-3 overall and 6-3 in MVL Valley Division play with the win. They’re in first place in the Valley Division and have a two-game lead over Stebbins.

Anna 2, Minster 1

The Rockets earned their first nonconference win of the season by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally on Friday in Anna.

Anna (4-7) drew two walks to start the inning, then Trevor Kloeppel hit a sacrifice bunt to score one run.

The Wildcats (5-5) removed starting pitcher Justin Nixon and replaced him with Zach Fortman, but Fortman then walked two batters to load the bases.

Jacob Robinson then hit a grounder, but Minster second baseman Brady Heitkamp fielded it and threw out Kohlten Carey at home for the second out.

But Grant Albers hit a grounder that got by Minster shortstop Kody Richard to bring home the winning run.

Nixon was charged with the loss. He gave up one earned run on one hit and six walks in six innings of work.

Dylan Siegle picked up the win for Anna. He gave up one hit in two innings of relief work. Starter Travis Fogt gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks in five innings and struck out five batters.

Heitkamp was 2 for 3 with a walk for Minster.

The Wildcats had five hits and committed two errors while Anna had two hits and committed two errors.

Houston 4, Riverside 3 (extra innings)

Jake Leist hit an RBI single to left field with two outs in the bottom of 10th to lift the Wildcats to a nonconference win on Friday in Houston.

Elijah Beaver and Luke Beaver were each 2 for 4 for the Wildcats (6-4) while Leist was 2 for 5.

Leist picked up the win on the mound. He didn’t allow a hit in 4 1/3 innings of work and struck out three batters while walking one. Luke Beaver started and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Warren Shockey pitched 9 2/3 innings for the Pirates (5-5). He gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks. He allowed a single in the 10th before he was taken out after having thrown 127 pitches. Zander Crouch gave up the single to Leist.

Crouch was 2 for 4 at the plate.

New Bremen 10, Jackson Center 1

The Cardinals earned a nonconference victory on Friday in New Bremen.

Sam Sailer was 2 for 2 with two walks for New Bremen (7-3) while Mitchell Hays was 2 for 4 with a triple.

Nick Alig picked up the win on the mound. He gave up one earned run on six hits in six innings and struck out six batters while walking two.

Bryson Roberts was charged with the loss for the Tigers (4-7). He gave up three earned runs on one hit and five walks in 1/3 inning of work.

Carson Regula was 2 for 3 with a double for Jackson Center.

Russia 4, Parkway 2

The Raiders earned a nonconference victory on Friday in Rockford.

Drew Sherman was 3 for 4 for Russia (7-4) while Jordan Meyer and Patrick Bohman were each 2 for 3.

Zane Shappie picked up the win on the mound. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up two hits and four walks.

Versailles 2, Eaton 1

The Tigers scored one run in each the sixth and seventh innings to rally and earn a nonconference win on Friday in Versailles.

Jacob Treon hit a solo home run with one out in the seventh to end it. His homer was one of two hits the squad managed; the other was a double by Jack Gehret.

Noah McEldowney picked up the win on the mound. He pitched the seventh without allowing a hit. Ben Ruhenkamp started and gave up one earned run on four hits in five innings.

Other scores: Fairlawn 14, Newton 9.

Anna baseball beats Minster 2-1 for 1st nonconference win

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

