Weekend roundup: Russia beats Bradford 9-2 in Dayton

DAYTON — Russia scored seven runs in the last four innings to break a tie and earn a 9-2 win over Bradford on Sunday in a nonconference baseball game at Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton.

Jared Poling was 2 for 2 with a double and one walk for the Raiders (8-4) while Aiden Shappie was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Hayden Quinter was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs.

Xavier Philpot picked up the win on the mound. He pitched six innings and allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

The Railroaders had nine hits and two errors while the Raiders had eight hits and one error.

SATURDAY RESULTS

• Baseball

Fort Loramie 18, Troy Christian 3

The Redskins earned a run-rule victory in their first game on Saturday in Versailles.

Caeleb Meyer was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Fort Loramie (9-2) while Jake Sanders was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Darren Hoying was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a double and Grant Albers was 2 for 2.

Meyer picked up the win. He pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on seven hits and three walks.

Fort Loramie 12, Versailles 10

The Tigers scored seven runs in the top of the first, but Fort Loramie rallied to win their second game on Saturday in Versailles.

The Redskins scored four in the first and three in the third to tie it 7-7. The Tigers took an 8-7 lead in the top of the fifth, but Fort Loramie scored five in the bottom half to take control and held on from there.

Trevor Middendorf was 2 for 3 with one walk, two doubles and 2 RBIs for Fort Loramie and Darren Hoying was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a double. Jake Sanders and Mack Fortman each hit one double.

Derek Meyer picked up the win. He pitched a complete game and gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Noah McEldowney was charged with the loss for Versailles (9-6). He pitched two innings and allowed two hits and two walks. The Redskins scored four unearned runs while he was on the mound.

Caleb Rush was 2 for 4 with one double and 2 RBIs for the Tigers while Ben Ruhenkamp was 2 for 4.

Versailles 12, Troy Christian 9

The Tigers won their first game on Saturday in Versailles by scoring five runs in the sixth to rally.

Noah McEldowney was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs, one walk and one double. Jack Gehret was 1 for 2 with two walks and Trey Mills was 0 for 1 with two walks. Gehret, Adam Kremer and Jack Carman each hit one double.

Ethan Dirksen picked up the win. He pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings and struck out three batters while walking one.

Ada 5, Botkins 3

The Trojans lost their first game on Saturday in McGuffey.

Parker Geis was 3 for 3 with one double, one walk and four stolen bases for the Trojans (7-6). Brandt Boerger was 1 for 2 with three stolen bases and Preston Free was 1 for 2 with one double and one walk.

Houston 17, New Knoxville 6

The Wildcats (7-4) scored six runs in each the first and second innings and four in the third to earn a run-rule victory on Saturday in Houston.

No statistics were reported.

Riverside 16, Dayton Northridge 5

The Pirates won the first game of a doubleheader in five innings on Saturday in Dayton.

Andrew Knight was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Riverside (6-6). Kale Long was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs, one double and three stolen bases. Simon Godwin was 2 for 4 with three stolen bases and a double. Corbin Hammaker was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Warren Shockey was 1 for 3 with one double and one walk.

Zane Rose picked up the win. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs with no hits and seven walks. He struck out six batters.

Dayton Northridge 6, Riverside 5

Riverside lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Dayton. The squad scored five runs in the sixth to tie it before the Polar Bears pulled away with one run in the bottom half of the inning.

The Pirates had five hits and committed four errors.

Bryce Schmiesing was charged with the loss. He gave up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings.

Other scores: Botkins 19, Upper Scioto Valley 2.

• Softball

Minster 12, Fort Loramie 1

After the teams played to a 1-1 tie after three innings, the Wildcats scored 11 runs in the last four innings to blow open the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Emma Goubeaux was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double for the Wildcats (11-3). Alexis Bishop was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, one home run and one double. Savannah Bergman was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and one double.

Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 2 for 3 with one walk, Hannah Oldiges was 2 for 5 with one double, Kaycie Albers was 2 for 4 with one walk and one double, Mikaela Hoskins was 2 for 4 with one double and Lily Barhorst was 2 for 4.

Rachael Hoying picked up the win. She pitched seven innings and gave up five hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Kate Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie (11-5). She allowed six earned runs on 17 hits in seven innings.

Aubrey Turner was 2 for 3 with a double for the Redskins while Aubrey Baker was 2 for 4.

Minster 15, Fort Loramie 8

The Wildcats led the entire game and pulled away with nine runs in the last four innings in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Kaycie Albers, Alexis Bishop and Emma Linn each hit home runs for the Wildcats. Bishop was 2 for 3, Albers was 2 for 4 and Linn was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs. Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 2 for 4 with one double and Mikaela Hoskins was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Hoskins picked up the win in the circle. She started and gave up eight earned runs on nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Lauren Bergman was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie. She gave up nine earned runs on 12 hits and seven walks in seven innings.

Aubrey Turner was 3 for 4 for the Redskins while Delaney Higgins was 2 for 4 with one home run, one double and 3 RBIs. Clara Gephart was 2 for 4 and Bergman was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Springfield Northeastern 21, Fairlawn 4

Fairlawn couldn’t keep up and lost a nonconference game in five innings on Saturday in Springfield.

Alayna VanHorn was charged with the loss. She gave up 10 earned runs on 15 hits in two innings.

VanHorn was 2 for 3 at the plate with one double. Alexia Graves was 2 for 3.

New Bremen 8, Lima Central Catholic 5

The Cardinals won the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Lima.

Alayna Thieman and Kyla Stachler were each 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs while Alayna Ross was 2 for 3. Madi Lozier was 1 for 3 with one double and one walk.

Ross picked up the win for New Bremen (8-8). She pitched seven innings and gave up four earned runs on four hits and two walks. She struck out 11 batters.

Lima Central Catholic 11, New Bremen 1

New Bremen lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Lima.

Allison Hays was charged with the loss. She gave up three earned runs on three hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings while striking out six batters.

Hays was 2 for 2 at the plate while Madi Lozier was 2 for 3 and Emma Keller was 1 for 2 with one double.

Riverside 8, Springfield Northwestern 1

The Pirates lost their first game in Newton’s Cancer Classic on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

Riverside (6-9) couldn’t manage a hit against Northwestern pitcher Delaney Husted. She struck out six batters and walked two.

Jenna Woods was charged with the loss for the Pirates. She gave up one earned run on two hits and five walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Newton 18, Riverside 10

Riverside lost its second game in Newton’s Cancer Classic on Saturday.

Jenna Woods was charged with the loss. She gave up seven earned runs on 15 hits and six walks in six innings.

Woods was 4 for 4 at the plate with 4 RBIs, one home run and one double. Alaina Snow was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a triple. Sierra Snow and Kara Kauffman were each 2 for 4.

Brookville 6, Versailles 2

The Tigers lost the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Versailles.

Lauren Monnin was charged with the loss for Versailles (7-6). She gave up three earned runs on 12 hits in seven innings.

Natalie Prenger was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Abby Stammen and Keri Dirksen were each 2 for 3.

Brookville 10, Versailles 5

The Tigers lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Versailles.

Lauren Monnin was charged with the loss. She gave up two earned runs on three hits in one inning of work.

Monnin was 3 for 4 at the plate. Abby Stammen was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Tara Fritscher was 1 for 1 with two walks.

Other scores: Ada 10, Botkins 0; Upper Scioto Valley 12, Botkins 2; Miami East 15, Houston 4; Miami East 20, Houston 11.

Minster softball sweeps doubleheader with Fort Loramie

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

