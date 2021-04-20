Monday roundup: Sidney softball holds on, beats Xenia

XENIA — Sidney held off a late comeback try by Xenia to win a Miami Valley League Valley Division game 7-6 on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets (8-5, 7-3 MVL Valley) scored all their runs in the last three innings to take a 7-2 lead. Xenia scored four in the seventh before Sidney got the final out.

Mackenzie Benshoff was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs for the Yellow Jackets while Carleigh Rinehart was 2 for 2 with a double. Autumne Johnson was 2 for 3, Jenna Smith was 2 for 4, Avery Griffis was 1 for 1 with a triple and Lainey Luginbill was 1 for 1 with a double.

Alli Milanese picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and gave up five earned runs on seven hits and two walks. She struck out nine batters.

Fort Loramie 11, Fairlawn 1

The Redskins scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to earn a run-rule victory in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Monday in Fort Loramie.

Aubrey Turner was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs for Fort Loramie (12-5, 6-0 SCAL). Ella Hoelscher was 2 for 2, Olivia Frey was 1 for 1 with a double and Clara Gephart, Lillian Moore and Carissa Meyer were each 1 for 2 with a double.

Lauren Bergman picked up the win. She gave up three hits and two walks and struck out two batters in five innings.

Ashley Roush was charged with the loss for the Jets (0-15, 0-6). She gave up 11 earned runs on 11 hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings of work.

Russia 21, Botkins 0

The Raiders earned a run-rule win in an SCAL game on Monday in Botkins.

Sophie Francis was 5 for 5 with 6 RBIs for Russia (14-1, 5-1). She hit one triple and also picked up the win in the circle. She pitched three innings and gave up two hits while striking out four batters.

Riley Hammonds was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one walk. She hit a double and a triple. Simone Puthoff was 3 for 4 with one home run and one walk and Reese Goubeaux was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs.

Makena Hoying was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, one triple and one walk. Kendall Monnin was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Saige Hoying was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs.

Miranda Raines was charged with the loss for Botkins (2-10, 1-5). She gave up 16 earned runs on 24 hits and eight walks in five innings.

Anna 10, Jackson Center 0

The Rockets scored seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away and earn a run-rule victory on Monday in Anna.

Morgan Shepherd was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Anna (8-5, 4-2). She hit one double. Taylor Poeppelman was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, one double and one walk.

Brenna Cobb was 2 for 3 with a triple and Taylor Dye was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a double. Brielle Collier was 1 for 2 with one triple and one walk and Carissa Edwards was 1 for 2.

Bree Metzler picked up the win. She pitched five innings and struck out six batters while walking one. She gave up one hit.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss. She gave up nine earned runs on 14 hits in four innings of work.

Lehman Catholic 15, Hardin Northern 2

The Cavaliers won a Northwest Central Conference game in five innings on Monday in Dola.

Molly Greene was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Lehman (7-4, 2-2). Anna Cianciolo was 2 for 4 with a double, Taylor Geise was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Elaina Young was 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one double and Annie Stiver was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a double.

Stiver picked up the win. She pitched five innings and gave up two hits and a walk while striking out eight batters.

New Bremen 3, St. Marys 1

The Cardinals earned a nonconference victory on Monday in St. Marys.

Allison Hays picked up the win in the circle. She gave up three hits and one walk in seven innings and struck out eight batters.

Each team had three hits and one error. New Bremen scored all three runs in the top of the sixth thanks to a walk, two singles and a St. Marys error.

Bradford 11, Versailles 1

The Tigers managed one hit against Bradford pitcher Skipp Miller in a run-rule nonconference loss on Monday in Bradford.

Tara Fritscher was charged with the loss. She pitched four innings and gave up eight earned runs on 13 hits.

Salem Leach hit a one-run double for the Tigers (8-7).

• Baseball

Xenia 2, Sidney 0

Sidney managed two hits against Xenia’s Aydan Evans and lost a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Monday in Xenia.

Mitchell Davis was charged with the loss. He gave up one earned run in three innings of work after walking seven batters.

Carson Taylor hit a double for the Yellow Jackets (9-4, 6-4 MVL Valley).

Fort Loramie 13, Fairlawn 1

The Redskins scored seven runs in the fourth to pull away to a run-rule victory in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Monday in Fort Loramie.

Evan Eilerman was 2 for 2 for the Redskins (10-2, 6-0) while Derek Meyer was 2 for 3. Karson Tennery was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs, Jake Sanders was 1 for 1 with one walk, Mack Fortman was 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs and Darren Hoying was 1 for 3 with 4 RBIs and one double.

Ty Ruhenkamp picked up the win. He gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks in five innings and struck out 11 batters.

Keith Orndorff was charged with the loss for Fairlawn. He pitched four innings and gave up six earned runs on 11 hits and two walks.

Orndorff and Dominic Davis each hit a double for the Jets (5-7, 2-4).

Anna 2, Jackson Center 0

The Rockets didn’t manage a hit but took advantage of five Jackson Center errors to win an SCAL game on Monday in Anna.

Anna (5-7, 4-2) scored both its runs in the bottom of the first after a hit batter, walk and an error. One of the squad’s runs came thanks to a wild pitch and two passed balls.

Jacob Robinson picked up the win. He pitched a complete game and gave up six hits while striking out three.

Carson Regula was charged with the loss for the Tigers (4-8, 2-4). He pitched six hitless innings and struck out eight batters while walking four.

Russia 4, Botkins 3 (extra innings)

Jordan Meyer hit a squeeze bunt to score Grant Saunders in the top of the eighth inning, and the Raiders held on to earn an SCAL win on Monday in Botkins.

The Trojans took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning but the Raiders scored three in the sixth to tie it.

Xavier Philpot was 2 for 3 for Russia (9-4, 3-2) while Saunders was 2 for 4. Aiden Shappie and Hayden Quinter each hit one double. Quinter had 2 RBIs.

Saunders picked up the win. He pitched four innings in relief and allowed two hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Parker Geis was charged with the loss for Botkins (7-7, 1-5). He pitched three innings in relief and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four.

Ethan Motter was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a double and Geis was 2 for 4.

Lehman Catholic 14, Hardin Northern 6

The Cavaliers scored six runs in each the fifth and seventh innings to secure a big Northwest Central Conference win on Monday in Dola.

Seth Kennedy was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles for Lehman (5-6, 3-1 NWCC). Ethan Stiver was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one home run, Jon Vanskiver was 2 for 5 and Nathan Sollmann was 1 for 3 with two walks and a triple. Alex Keller and David Rossman each hit one double. Keller had three stolen bases.

Keller picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and gave up six earned runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out seven batters.

New Bremen 9, Covington 0

The Cardinals earned a nonconference win on Monday in New Bremen.

Mitchell Hays was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs for New Bremen (8-3). Nick Alig was 2 for 4 with a double, Ben Blickle was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs, Kyle Tenkman was 2 for 3 and Wyatt Dicke was 2 for 3.

Tenkman picked up the win. He gave up three hits and one walk in seven innings and struck out seven batters.

Fort Loramie, Anna, Russia earn SCAL baseball wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

