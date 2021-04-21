Tuesday roundup: Sidney baseball loses to Troy in MVL action

TROY — Sidney played close with Troy early in a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Market Street Field but lost 9-3 after the Trojans pulled away with four runs in the sixth.

Gavin Roberts was charged with the loss. He started and gave up two earned runs on two hits and five walks in three innings. Aiden Booth pitched three innings in relief and gave up four earned runs on five hits and three walks.

Ryan Caufield was 2 for 3 for the Yellow Jackets (9-5, 6-5 MVL Valley), which had seven hits and committed five errors.

Coldwater 2, New Bremen 0 (suspended in 5th)

The Cardinals were trailing a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Monday in Coldwater that was suspended in the fifth inning due to snowy and windy weather.

The Cavaliers scored one run in both the first and second innings. The game was suspended with New Bremen due to start batting in the top of the fifth. It will be resumed at a date to be determined.

Mitchell Hays started on the mound for the Cardinals and had given up two earned runs on four hits and two walks.

New Bremen hadn’t gotten a hit yet against Coldwater’s Reece Dellinger and had struck out eight times while drawing two walks.

Versailles 9, St. Henry 5

The Tigers scored three runs in each the first and second innings and held on from there to a MAC win on Tuesday in Versailles.

Noah McEldowney picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits and six walks.

Carson Bey was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double for Versailles (10-6, 4-0 MAC). McEldowney was 2 for 3 with two doubles and Jared DeMange was 2 for 4 with one triple.

• Softball

Russia 23, Franklin-Monroe 1

The Raiders earned a big nonconference victory on Monday in Pitsburg.

Kelby Doseck was 4 for 4 with 5 RBIs for the Raiders (14-1). She hit two doubles and scored four runs.

Riley Hammonds was 4 for 5 with 4 RBIs. She hit three doubles and one triple. Reese Goubeaux was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and three doubles, Makena Hoying was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Saige Hoying was 3 for 5 with one double and Ava Daniel was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Leadoff hitter Simone Puthoff was 2 for 4 with one home run and one double, Kendall Monnin was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Cece Borchers was 2 for 4.

Coldwater 19, New Bremen 5

The Cardinals suffered a run-rule loss in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (9-9, 1-2). She pitched four innings and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and four walks.

Alayna Thieman was 2 for 4 while Kyla Stachler was 1 for 1 with two walks. Allison Hays and Ella Pape also drew two walks each.

Versailles 14, St. Henry 6

The Tigers earned a MAC win on Tuesday in St. Henry.

Tara Fritscher was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs. She hit one home run, as did Lauren Monnin and Jenna Dirksen.

Monnin was 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs and also hit a double. Dirksen was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and also hit a double. Abby Stammen was 2 for 3.

Monnin picked up the win in the circle for Versailles (8-7, 2-1). She pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on seven hits and three walks. She struck out five batters.

Other scores: Troy 11, Sidney 1.

Canceled: Botkins at Spencerville.

Russia softball dominates Franklin-Monroe on the road

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

