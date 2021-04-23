Sports Extra with Dave Ross: More difficulty with grid scheduling

Members of the Midwest Athletic Conference continue to encounter difficulty in filling non-league dates on their football schedules. Both Minster and St. Henry have booked week two games for 2021 that were anything but optimal.

Minster reached outside the OHSAA to a self-described “private football ministry” to book a game at the Columbus Crusaders. Meanwhile, St. Henry will journey 206 miles, almost to West Virginia, to play at Fort Frye in Beverly, Ohio on a Saturday night.

Closer to home, the Lehman Cavaliers have a new opening game with former league foe Lima Perry. Geographically and competitively, it looks like a nice matchup.

Basketball start time

Boys high school basketball Saturday night games usually begin with the junior varsity at 6pm. St. Marys has put the home JV tip at 4 p.m. and is delighted with the free time it creates later on Saturday night, according to two members of their coaching staff. The duo thinks other members of the Western Buckeye League may follow suit.

Right idea but wrong town

While attending the press conference after the Fort Loramie girls won their most recent state basketball title, an OHSAA employee remarked to me that “Fishmos will be busy tonight,” in reference to that night’s hometown celebration. While the idea was right on the money, Fishmos is in St. Henry.

Special moment

I was recently watching a National Hockey League game where two brothers were on the same team. At one point they ended up in the penalty box at the same time. “I’ll bet their mother is quite proud,” said the commentator.

Not what we’re used to

When transfer season ends and the 2021-22 men’s basketball season arrives, there’s a good chance there won’t be a single Ohio high school product on the Dayton Flyers roster.

Baseball

Cincinnati Reds TV has a new play-by-play voice in John Sadak whom I’m enjoying greatly. I’m also pleased with part-time analyst Barry Larkin who is working 25 home games.

San Diego Padres righty reliever Craig Stammen (Versailles HS) has appeared in 31 games against the Los Angeles Dodgers since the start of the 2017 season. The rivals began a set of four late on Thursday night in LA.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. Next Friday we’ll revisit Shelby County’s first OHSAA state team championship, Russia baseball 1971. They’ll be honored the next day at a Raiders doubleheader.

