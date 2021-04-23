Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie baseball beats Russia 4-0

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie took advantage of three errors by Russia to win a Shelby County Athletic League baseball game 4-0 on Thursday.

The Redskins (11-2, 7-0 SCAL) scored one run in the first, then added one in the fifth and two in the sixth. They had four hits and didn’t commit any errors.

Mack Fortman picked up the win. He pitched a complete game and gave up two hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Grant Albers was 2 for 2 with a walk for Fort Loramie while Caeleb Meyer was 1 for 2 with a walk.

Ross Fiessinger was charged with the loss for Russia (9-5, 3-3). He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on four hits.

Hayden Quinter drew two walks for the Raiders.

Sidney 17, Springfield Northwestern 5

The Yellow Jackets scored six runs in the first inning and pulled away from there to a nonconference win in five innings on Thursday in Springfield.

Ryan Schloss was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one triple while Carson Taylor was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, two triples and one walk. Aiden Booth was 2 for 4, Donavin Johnson was 1 for 1 with 3 RBIs and Jordan Lessing was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Nick Jones picked up the win on the mound for Sidney (10-5). He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on two hits.

Botkins 1, Jackson Center 0

The Trojans scored one run in the first inning and held on to earn an SCAL victory on Thursday in Botkins.

Parker Geis drew a walk to start the inning and then stole second and third. Carson Motter then hit a single to left field to score Geis.

Geis picked up the win on the mound for Botkins (8-7, 2-5). He pitched a complete game and gave up five hits while striking out eight batters without walking any.

Jacob Vetter was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (4-9, 2-5). He gave up two hits and three walks and struck out four batters in six innings.

Bryson Roberts hit a double for the Tigers.

Anna 9, Lehman Catholic 0

The Rockets scored four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to earn a nonconference victory on Thursday in Anna.

Travis Fogt picked up the win. He pitched a complete game no-hitter and struck out six batters while walking four.

Bryce Cobb was 2 for 2 with two walks for Anna (6-7) while Landon Howell was 2 for 3 with one walk. Kohlten Carey was 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one walk and Kyle Evans was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one walk.

David Brunner was charged with the loss for Lehman (5-7). He pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on one hit and six walks.

Minster 10, Marion Local 0

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory in six innings on Thursday in Maria Stein. They scored three runs in each the fifth and sixth to earn the run-rule win.

Eric Schmidt was 2 for 3 for Minster (5-9, 1-3) while Justin Nixon and Luke Ripploh were each 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Brady Heitkamp hit a triple and Adam Ketner was 1 for 2 with two walks.

Schmidt picked up the win on the mound. The lone hit he surrendered came on the first pitch of the game. He struck out 13 batters without allowing a walk.

New Bremen 6, Parkway 2

The Cardinals took advantage of three errors by Parkway to earn a MAC win on Thursday in New Bremen.

New Bremen (9-3, 4-0) managed four hits but drew six walks.

Ben Blickle picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and five walks.

Leadoff hitter Nick Alig was 2 for 3 with a triple and a walk. Sam Sailer drew two walks.

Triad 9, Riverside 4

The Pirates lost a nonconference game on Thursday in De Graff.

Warren Shockey was charged with the loss for Riverside (6-7). He allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks in five innings.

Deven Frilling was 2 for 3 with two walks and a double while Shockey was 2 for 4 with a walk.

Coldwater 8, Versailles 2

The Tigers couldn’t keep up with the Cavaliers in a MAC loss on Thursday in Coldwater.

Ben Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss for Versailles (10-7, 4-1). He allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits in six innings.

Jared DeMange was 2 for 3 for the Tigers while Eli McEldowney was 1 for 2 with a double.

Other scores: Houston 1, Fairlawn 0.

• Softball

Russia 11, Fort Loramie 4

The Raiders took an early 1-0 lead, then scored 10 runs in the third through fifth innings to pull away to a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Leadoff hitter Simone Puthoff was 5 for 5 for Russia (15-1, 6-1) while Cece Borchers was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs. Borchers hit a home run and a double. Saige Hoying was 2 for 4.

Makenna Hoying picked up the win. She pitched a complete game and gave up four earned runs on 11 hits.

Kate Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss for the Redskins (12-6, 6-1). She gave up five earned runs on eight hits in three innings.

Leadoff hitter Ava Turner was 3 for 4 while Aubrey Baker was 2 for 4. Turner and Baker each hit one double and Turner hit a triple. Katelyn DeLoye, Clara Gephart and Ella Hoelscher each hit one double.

The squads are now tied for first place in SCAL play.

“We got beat by a better team tonight,” Fort Loramie coach Brad Turner said. “Russia makes you earn absolutely everything and we couldn’t make the plays we needed to make in order to keep it close.”

Jackson Center 35, Botkins 9

The Tigers earned a run-rule SCAL victory on Thursday in Botkins.

Grace Woolley picked up the win in the circle for Jackson Center (5-7, 3-4) and hit a home run and a double and finished with 5 RBIs.

Kennedy Jackson had five hits (two of which were doubles) and finished with 5 RBIs. Kiley Lemly hit a triple and Regan Davidson, Riley Barhorst and Paige Geuy each had two hits.

Botkins dropped to 2-11 overall and 1-6 in SCAL play with the loss.

Houston 23, Fairlawn 12

The Wildcats scored 13 runs in the first inning to set the tone in a run-rule victory on Thursday in Houston.

Megan Maier and Riley Voisard were each 4 for 5 with 3 RBIs for Houston (4-10, 4-3). Maier hit one triple and two doubles and Voisard hit one triple.

Leadoff hitter Katie Maier was 3 for 5 with one triple, Taylor Birkemeier was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double, Lainey Peacock was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, Marah Sanders was 2 for 3 with a triple and MaKayla Peacock was 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one double. Grace Slade was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Peyton New hit a double.

New picked up the win in the circle. She pitched two innings and allowed one hit and one walk.

Alayna VanHorn was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-16, 0-7). She pitched four innings and gave up 16 earned runs on 22 hits.

Ashley Roush was 4 for 4 for the Jets while VanHorn was 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs, one triple and one double. Leadoff hitter Alexia Graves was 3 for 4, Kayleigh Taylor was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double and Marissa Corner was 2 for 4.

Anna 16, Lehman Catholic 3

The Rockets won a nonconference game in five innings on Thursday in Anna.

Taylor Poeppelman was 3 for 4 with a double for Anna (9-5). Brenna Cobb was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs, two doubles and two walks. Brooke Pettus was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double. Nylah Crosson was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs, one home run and one double. Carissa Edwards was 2 for 3 with one double. Taylor Dye was 1 for 2 with one double.

Bree Metzler picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for the Cavaliers (7-4). She pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up 12 earned runs on 11 hits and three walks.

Kate Stewart was 1 for 2 with a home run and 2 RBIs for Lehman and Heidi Toner was 1 for 1 with one walk.

Minster 13, Marion Local 3

The Wildcats scored six runs in the fifth to earn a run-rule victory in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Minster.

Mikaela Hoskins and Savannah Bergman were each 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Minster (12-3, 3-0 MAC). Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and two walks and Hannah Oldiges was 1 for 3 with two walks.

Minster had nine hits and drew 12 walks.

Rachael Hoying picked up the win. She pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

Parkway 7, New Bremen 5

The Cardinals couldn’t hold onto an early lead and lost in a MAC game on Thursday in Rockford. Parkway scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings to rally.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (9-10, 1-3). Ross pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits and five walks.

Madi Lozier was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one home run. Emma Krieg and Alayna Thieman were each 2 for 4. Callie Wells was 2 for 3 with a home run.

Riverside 5, Triad 2

The Pirates earned a nonconference win on Thursday in De Graff.

Alaina Snow pitched a complete game. She gave up one earned run on six hits and struck out 15 batters without allowing a walk.

Snow was 2 for 3 at the plate with one double. Sierra Snow and Kylee Angle were each 2 for 3. Jade Copas hit a home run.

Versailles 11, Coldwater 1

The Tigers scored six runs in the fifth inning to earn a run-rule victory in a MAC game on Thursday in Versailles.

Lauren Monnin picked up the win in the circle for Versailles (9-7, 3-1). She pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on six hits.

Leadoff hitter Abby Stammen was 2 for 3. Elise George was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Natalie Prenger was 2 for 4 with a double. Tara Fritscher was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs, one home run and three walks. Monnin and Colleen Hiestand each hit one double.

Russia softball beats Fort Loramie 11-4

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

