Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie softball, baseball win invites

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie won its Lady Redskin Invitational on Saturday by beating Sidney 4-2 in the championship game.

The Yellow Jackets took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but the Redskins took control by scoring all four of its runs with two outs in the second.

After the first two batters flew out to start the inning, Kate Ruhenkamp hit a single to center field, then Carissa Meyer hit an RBI double to right field. Jaden Rose followed with a single, then Ava Turner hit a 2-RBI single to left field. Aubrey Baker then hit a single and Clara Gephart followed with an RBI double to score the final run.

Ruhenkamp picked up the win in the circle for Fort Loramie (15-6). She pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Alli Milanese was charged with the loss for Sidney (9-8). She pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits. She struck out seven batters and didn’t walk any.

Milanese was 1 for 2 with one walk while Carleigh Rinehart was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI.

Fort Loramie 11, Parkway 5

The Redskins scored six runs in the bottom of the second and pulled away from there to win their first game in the Lady Redskin Invitational on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Aubrey Baker was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs. She hit one home run and one double. Aubrey Turner was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double and Carissa Meyer was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs.

Lauren Bergman picked up the win in the circle. She pitched four innings in relief and gave up five hits.

Sidney 12, Franklin-Monroe 2

The Yellow Jackets scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to win their first game in the Lady Redskin Invitational on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Lauren Barker picked up the win. She pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on seven hits and one walk and struck out seven batters.

Barker was 4 for 4 at the plate with 3 RBIs. She hit one triple and one double.

Heidi Aselage was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double, Madison Garber was 2 for 2, Destiny Harris was 2 for 3, Avery Griffis was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Alli Milanese was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double, Jenna Smith was 2 for 4, Hailey Richardson was 2 for 4 with one double and Lainey Luginbill was 1 for 2.

Northmont 12, Versailles 5

The Tigers lost the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Versailles.

Colleen Hiestand was charged with the loss for Versailles (10-9). She pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up six earned runs on seven hits.

Lauren Monnin was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double and Natalie Prenger was 2 for 3 with one double.

Northmont 11, Versailles 1

The Tigers lost in seven innings in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Versailles.

Lauren Monnin was charged with the loss. She pitched five innings and gave up five earned runs on seven hits.

Tara Fritscher was 2 for 4 and Monnin hit one double.

• Baseball

Russia 4, Riverside 1

The Raiders earned a nonconference victory on Saturday in Russia.

Xavier Philpot picked up the win for Russia (11-5). He pitched a complete game and gave up seven hits while striking out 11 batters without walking any.

Drew Sherman was 2 for 2 at the plate with a double. Hayden Quinter hit a triple and had 2 RBIs. Grant Saunders hit a double.

Zander Crouch was charged with the loss for the Pirates (6-8). He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and one walk.

Crouch was 2 for 3 at the plate. Warren Shockey hit a double.

Fort Loramie 8, Northmont 0

The Redskins won the Fort Loramie Invitational on Saturday by beating the Thunderbolts in the championship game.

Ty Ruhenkamp picked up the win on the mound for Fort Loramie (13-2). He pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up one hit and three walks.

The Redskins managed six hits but drew 10 walks. Darren Hoying hit a triple and had 2 RBIs. Mack Fortman was 1 for 2 with two walks and Evan Eilerman was 1 for 1 with two walks.

Fort Loramie 7, Indian Lake 0

The Redskins won their first game in the Fort Loramie Invitational on Saturday.

Caeleb Meyer picked up the win. He pitched six innings and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out five.

Meyer was 2 for 3 at the plate with four stolen bases while Darren Hoying was 2 for 3 with a home run. Mack Fortman was 2 for 2 and Derek Meyer and Evan Eilerman were each 2 for 4.

Northmont 2, Minster 1 (extra innings)

Minster lost its first game in the Fort Loramie Invitational on Saturday after the Thunderbolts scored a run in the top of the eighth.

Johnny Nixon was charged with the loss. He gave up two earned runs on nine hits in eight innings while striking out 10 batters.

Luke Ripploh was 1 for 2 with a double and a walk and Justin Nixon was 1 for 2 with two walks.

The Wildcats’ consolation game matchup with Indian Lake was canceled due to rainy weather.

Anna 6, West Liberty-Salem 1

The Rockets earned a nonconference victory on Saturday in West Liberty.

Jacob Robinson pitched a complete game for the Rockets (8-7) and was 2 for 3 at the plate. McKane Finkenbine was 2 for 3 and Dylan Seigle was 2 for 4. Kohlten Carey hit a double and had 3 RBIs. Carter Seigle hit a triple.

Botkins 4, Lima Perry 2

The Trojans won the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Lima after rallying with three runs in the seventh.

Ethan Motter, Tyler Free and Adam Hall each hit RBI singles in the seventh.

Isaac Cisco picked up the win for Botkins (10-7). He pitched a complete game and gave up four hits while striking out 10.

Parker Geis stole two bases in the first inning to become the program’s all-time career stolen bases leader. He has 66 to his credit in his career and 36 this season, which is the program’s single-year record.

Botkins 10, Lima Perry 7

The Trojans won the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Lima.

Parker Geis was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs. He hit one double and had two stolen bases. Carson Motter was 2 for 5 with a double and Brant Metz and Isaac Cisco were each 2 for 4.

Ethan Motter picked up the win on the mound. He pitched six innings in relief and gave up two earned runs.

Other scores: Sunday- Newton 2, Fairlawn 1.

Parker Geis becomes Botkins’ stolen base leader

