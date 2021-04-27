Monday roundup: Anna, Russia, Fort Loramie softball win big

ANNA — Anna beat Botkins 19-1 in five innings in a Shelby County Athletic League softball game on Monday.

Carissa Edwards was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs for the Rockets (10-6, 5-2 SCAL). She hit one home run and one double.

Taylor Poeppelman was 2 for 2 with one double, Lexi Koverman was 1 for 1 with 3 RBIs, Nylah Crosson was 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one walk, Avery King was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs and one walk and MaKayla Brunson and Josie Gehret were each 1 for 2.

Edwards picked up the win in the circle. She pitched two innings and walked one batter while not allowing a hit. Avery King pitched three innings in relief and gave up two hits and two walks.

Haley Payne was charged with the loss for Botkins. She pitched two innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits.

Shelby Huelskamp was 2 for 3 with two doubles for the Trojans (2-12, 1-7).

West Carrolton 7, Sidney 4

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Monday in West Carrollton.

Lauren Baker was charged with the loss for the Yellow Jackets (9-9, 7-6 MVL Valley). She pitched a complete game and struck out eight batters.

Alli Milanese was 3 for 3 and Barker and Jenna Smith were each 2 for 4.

Russia 12, Houston 1

The Raiders scored five runs in the fifth inning to secure a run-rule SCAL victory on Monday in Russia.

Simone Puthoff was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Russia (17-1, 7-1). Reese Goubeaux, Saige Hoying and Ava Daniel were each 2 for 3. Goubeaux hit one double and Daniel hit one double and had 2 RBIs. Makena Hoying hit a double and Kendall Monnin had 2 RBIs.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and gave up three hits while striking out five batters.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston (4-12, 4-4). She pitched four innings and gave up 11 earned runs on 12 hits.

Katie Maier was 2 for 3 for the Wildcats.

Fort Loramie 14, Jackson Center 4

The Redskins scored eight runs in the first inning to set the tone in a run-rule SCAL win on Monday in Jackson Center.

Carissa Meyer was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Fort Loramie (15-6, 7-1). She hit one double. Lauren Bergman was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and two triples and Jaden Rose was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double.

Ava Turner was 2 for 3 with one double, Aubrey Baker was 2 for 3, Aubrey Turner was 2 for 3 with one walk, Ella Hoelscher was 1 for 1, Emily Hess was 1 for 2 with one double, Maya Dues was 1 for 2, Kate Ruhenkamp was 1 for 2, Lorissa Hoying was 1 for 2 and Katelyn DeLoye was 1 for 2.

Clara Gephart picked up the win in the circle. She pitched three innings and gave up three hits and one walk.

Riley Barhorst was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (6-8, 3-5). She pitched five innings and gave up eight earned runs on 20 hits.

Kiley Lemly hit a double for the Tigers.

Bethel 16, Fairlawn 2

The Jets lost a nonconference game in five innings on their home field on Monday.

Alayna VanHorn was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-18). She pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up 12 earned runs on eight hits and five walks.

VanHorn was 2 for 2 at the plate. Ashley Roush hit a double.

Lehman Catholic 17, Springfield Catholic Central 6

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Monday in Sidney.

Heidi Toner was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles for Lehman (8-6, 3-2). Kate Stewart was 3 for 4, Elaina Young was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs, Caroline Wesner was 2 for 3 with one walk and Taylor Geise was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one double.

Annie Stiver picked up the win. She pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

New Bremen 13, Franklin-Monroe 7 (extra innings)

The Cardinals exploded for six runs in the top of the ninth to run away to a nonconference victory on Monday in Pitsburg.

Emma Krieg was 5 for 6 with 3 RBIs and two doubles for New Bremen (10-10). Madi Lozier was 3 for 6 with 4 RBIs, one home run and one triple. Allison Hays was 2 for 4 with one home run, one double and one walk. Emma Keller was 3 for 5.

Alayna Ross picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings in relief and struck out 10 batters while walking one and giving up one hit.

Marion Elgin 7, Riverside 0

The Pirates lost a Northwest Central Conference game on Monday in De Graff.

Riverside managed one hit against Marion Elgin pitcher Amber Roth and struck out 16 times.

Alania Snow was charged with the loss for Riverside (8-10, 3-1 NWCC). She gave up five earned runs on seven hits and three walks in seven innings and struck out nine batters.

Jade Copas hit one double.

Versailles 12, Covington 2

The Tigers won a nonconference game in six innings on Monday in Covington.

Tara Fritscher was 4 for 4 with one double for Versailles (11-9). Lauren Monnin was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs, one double and one walk. Natalie Prenger was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double and Keri Dirksen was 2 for 5.

Monnin picked up the win in the circle. She pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on nine hits.

• Baseball

Sidney 19, West Carrollton 3

The Yellow Jackets scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to earn a run-rule victory in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Monday in West Carrollton.

Mitchell Davis was 4 for 4 with one double and 2 RBIs for Sidney (11-6, 7-6 MVL Valley). Aiden Booth was 3 for 5 with one double and three stolen bases, Jordan Lessing was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs and one double, Ryan Schloss was 2 for 5 with one double and Darrius Basil was 2 for 3.

Davis picked up the win on the mound. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on two hits and three walks. He struck out seven batters.

Fort Loramie 10, Jackson Center 2

The Redskins scored four runs in the third and ran away from there to earn a big Shelby County Athletic League victory on Monday in Jackson Center.

Mack Fortman was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs for Fort Loramie (14-2, 8-0 SCAL). Jake Sanders was 2 for 3 and Devin Ratermann was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Darren Hoying hit a double.

Sam Barhorst picked up the win on the mound. He pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out six batters.

Eli Butcher was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (4-11, 2-6). He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Carson Regula was 4 for 4 with one double for the Tigers.

Russia 9, Houston 0

The Raiders earned an SCAL win on Monday in Russia.

Ross Fiessinger was 2 for 3 with one double for the Raiders (12-5, 4-3). Zane Shappie was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and two walks and Jordan Meyer was 1 for 2 with two walks. Grant Saunders hit one double and had 3 RBIs.

Saunders picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and allowed three hits and four walks while striking out 15 batters.

Jacob Leist was charged with the loss for Houston (8-6, 3-4). He pitched two innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits and three walks.

Xavier Ludwig was 2 for 3 for the Wildcats.

Anna 11, Botkins 6

Botkins took a 5-1 lead in the second but the Rockets scored six runs in the third to take control and pulled away from there to an SCAL win on Monday in Anna.

Justin Krites picked up the win for Anna (9-7, 5-2). He pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief.

Bryce Cobb was 2 for 3 with one double for the Rockets while Carter Seigle was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double. McKane Finkenbine was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Kohlten Carey hit one triple.

Parker Geis was charged with the loss on the mound for Botkins (10-8, 2-6). He was 2 for 4 at the plate with one double. Ethan Motter was 2 for 4 with one double.

New Bremen 10, Franklin-Monroe 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference game in five innings on Monday in Pitsburg.

Mitchell Hays was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one double. Ben Blickle was 2 for 4 and Wyatt Dicke was 2 for 2 with one walk.

Nick Alig picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up two hits while striking out five batters and walking one.

Riverside 6, Marion Elgin 2

The Pirates won a Northwest Central Conference game on Monday in De Graff.

Warren Shockey picked up the win on the mound. He pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 12 batters.

Kale Long was 2 for 3 with two doubles for Riverside (7-8. 4-0 NWCC) and Simon Godwin was 2 for 4. Landon Stewart hit one home run and had 3 RBIs.

Sidney baseball crushes West Carrollton in MVL action

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.