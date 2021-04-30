Thursday roundup: Leist no-hitter helps Houston beat Jackson Center

HOUSTON — Almost every area baseball game scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to rain, but Houston was able to host Jackson Center in a Shelby County Athletic League game and earned a 2-1 win.

Jacob Leist pitched a complete game for the Wildcats (9-7, 4-5 SCAL), didn’t surrender a hit and struck out eight batters. He did walk eight batters, including three in the second inning. Those walks — in addition to a batter being hit by a pitch — helped the Tigers take a 1-0 lead.

But the Wildcats took advantage of two walks and an error in the bottom half of the inning to tie it 1-1, then scored after a single and two errors in the fourth to take the lead.

Carson Regula was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (4-13, 2-7). He pitched six innings and gave up two hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.

Minster 2, Fort Recovery 1

The Wildcats picked up a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Thursday in Fort Recovery thanks to scoring two unearned runs.

Johnny Nixon picked up the win on the mound for Minster (6-7, 2-3 MAC). He pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Justin Nixon was 3 for 4 at the plate.

• Softball

Other scores: Houston 11, Jackson Center 8.

