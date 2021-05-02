Friday roundup: Russia falls in Katie Horstman championship game

MINSTER — Russia’s pitching and defense contained Bradford in the championship game of the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday, but its hitting never got going in an 1-0 loss in 11 innings in a matchup between state-ranked squads.

The Raiders (18-2) managed three hits against Bradford ace Skipp Miller, who struck out 19 batters and walked five.

Makena Hoying was charged with the loss. She gave up three hits and one walk in six innings of work. Sophie Francis started and gave up four hits in five innings with one strikeout and no walks.

Austy Miller hit single to start the top of the 11th for the Railroaders and Abby Fike followed with a sacrifice bunt. Miller moved to third on a wild pitch and Skipp Miller walked.

Nylani Beireis then hit a bunt single to score Miller.

Russia was ranked No. 5 in Div. IV in last week’s state coaches association poll while Bradford (19-2) was tied for sixth along with Minster.

Russia 8, Minster 4

The Raiders scored four runs in the top of the first to set the tone early in their first game in the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday.

Makena Hoying picked up the win for Russia. She pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Simone Puthoff was 3 for 3 with one walk and one double while Riley Hammonds was 3 for 4 with one double. Reese Goubeaux was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double.

Mikaela Hoskins was charged with the loss for Minster (14-5). She pitched four innings and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits.

Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles for the Wildcats.

Versailles 8, Minster 3

The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the first to set the tone early and pulled away with three runs in the fifth in the consolation game of the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday.

Lauren Monnin picked up the win for Versailles (13-10). She pitched a complete game and gave up two earned runs on eight hits and one walk. She struck out six batters.

Monnin was 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBIs and one triple. Keri Dirksen was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one double and Abby Stammen was 2 for 4.

Gabrielle Wehrman was charged with the loss for Minster. She pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on seven hits.

Alexis Bishop and Hannah Oldiges were each 2 for 3 with one double for Minster while Emma Goubeaux was 2 for 3. Savannah Bergman hit one triple.

Bradford 3, Versailles 2

The Tigers struggled to hit against Bradford’s Skipp Miller in their first game in the Katie Horstman Classic but led until the Railroaders rallied late.

Versailles scored one run in the third to take a 2-1 lead, but Bradford rallied in the bottom of the seventh.

Buzz Brewer led off with a single and Izzy Hamilton followed with a single. Both runners moved up a base on an error by Versailles left fielder Elise George.

Austy Miller then drilled a two-run single, scoring both Brewer and Hamilton to give Bradford the win.

The Tigers managed three hits against Skipp Miller, who struck out 12 and walked three. Lauren Monnin hit a one-run double and Keri Dirksen hit one double and scored both of the team’s runs.

Monnin was charged with the loss. She pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on nine hits. She struck out one batter and didn’t walk any.

Lima Central Catholic 12, Anna 10

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Friday in Lima.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss. She gave up five earned runs on six hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Leadoff hitter Taylor Peppelman was 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs and one triple for Anna (10-7) while Nylah Crosson was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and one double.

Jackson Center 10, Upper Scioto Valley 6

The Tigers earned a nonconference win on Friday in Jackson Center.

Ashley Mullenhour, Riley Barhorst and Morgan Kipker each had two hits for Jackson Center (7-10). Kipker, Mullenhour, Kennedy Jackson and Grace Woolley each had 2 RBIs.

Woolley pitched a complete game and struck out five batters.

Covington 7, Riverside 6

The Pirates scored two runs in the top of the seventh but couldn’t complete a comeback try in a nonconference game on Friday in Covington.

Jenna Woods was charged with the loss for Riverside (9-11). She pitched one inning in relief and gave up one earned run on three hits. Alaina Snow started and gave up two earned runs on seven hits in five innings.

Snow was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs and three doubles. Olivia Perk was 3 for 4 with one double, Jade Copas was 2 for 4 with two doubles and Malaina Jenkins was 2 for 4.

Riverside committed five errors while Covington committed one.

New Bremen 11, Marion Local 1

The Cardinals scored eight runs in the fourth inning to earn a run-rule win in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Maria Stein.

New Bremen managed seven hits but drew six walks and took advantage of five errors by the Flyers.

Emma Krieg was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double while Allison Hays was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one walk and Alayna Ross was 1 for 1 with two walks.

Ross picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on three hits. She struck out five batters and didn’t walk any.

Other scores: Tippecanoe 16, Sidney 2 (five innings); Franklin-Monroe 18, Houston 2 (five innings).

• Baseball

Sidney 4, Tippecanoe 1

The Yellow Jackets scored three late runs to win a Miami Valley League crossover game on Friday in Sidney.

Sidney clinched the MVL Valley Division championship by beating Tippecanoe. The Yellow Jackets (13-6, 9-6 MVL Valley) have a four-game lead over Xenia in divisional standings with three left to play.

Sidney took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but the Red Devils (15-2, 12-2 MVL Miami) tied it in the fourth. Gavin Roberts hit an RBI single to right field in the fifth to put the Yellow Jackets ahead. Jordan Lessing hit an RBI double in the sixth, then later scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Darrius Basil.

Ryan Caufield picked up the win on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. He pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run on six hits in seven innings and struck out 10 batters without walking any.

Jackson Center 13, Upper Scioto Valley 2

The Tigers earned a run-rule victory in a nonconference game on Friday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center had seven hits but drew five walks and took advantage of seven errors by the Rams. Leadoff hitter Nolan Fark was 2 for 3 while Aiden Riechert was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs, one double and one walk.

Jacob Vetter picked up the win for the Tigers (5-13). He gave up two earned runs on three hits in five innings and struck out six batters while walking seven.

Botkins 4, Tipp City Bethel 2

The Trojans earned a nonconference win on Friday in Botkins.

Isaac Cisco picked up the win for Botkins (11-8). He pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run on two hits.

Adam Hall was 1 for 2 with one double and one walk. Ethan Motter and Carson Motter were each 1 for 2 with one walk and Brant Boerger was 1 for 2.

Lima Central Catholic 6, Minster 3

The Wildcats fell behind 3-0 by the third inning and lost a nonconference game on Friday in Minster.

Logan Tumbusch was charged with the loss for Minster (7-8). He pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out four batters.

The Wildcats managed five hits and committed three errors. Kody Richard and Austin Wellman each hit doubles.

New Bremen 9, Marion Local 2

The Cardinals scored seven runs in the top of the second to take control in a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Friday in Maria Stein.

New Bremen (11-4, 5-1 MAC) managed three hits but drew four walks and took advantage of four errors by the Flyers, which managed one hit.

Zach Bertke picked up the win on the mound. He pitched 4 1/3 hitless innings and walked one batter while striking out five.

Other scores: Fairlawn 10, New Knoxville 0; Franklin-Monroe 16, Houston 6 (five innings).

Sidney beats Tippecanoe, clinches MVL Valley Division title

