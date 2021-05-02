Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie beats Bellefontaine in pitcher’s duel

BELLEFONTAINE — Fort Loramie scored one run in the fourth to beat Bellefontaine 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Trevor Middendorf hit a two-out single in the fourth to score Austin Siegel from third. Siegel was put in as a runner after Darren Hoying reached on a dropped third strike and advanced to second on a walk and stole third.

Middendorf’s hit was one of two Fort Loramie (15-2) managed in the win. Both the Redskins and Chieftains each committed two errors.

Caeleb Meyer picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and gave up one hit and three walks while striking out four batters.

Russia 2, Fort Recovery 0

The Raiders won the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Russia on a day in which the program recognized its 1971 state championship squad.

Xavier Philpot picked up the win for the Raiders (15-5). He pitched a complete game and gave up three hits while striking out six batters and not walking any.

Xavier Philpot was 2 for 3 for Russia while Drew Sherman and Ross Fiessinger were each 1 for 2. Grant Saunders hit one double.

Russia 7, Fort Recovery 5

The Raiders scored two runs in each the fifth and sixth innings to rally and win the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Russia.

Grant Saunders was 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double while Drew Sherman was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles. Hayden Quinter was 2 for 3 and Jared Poling hit one double.

Ross Fiessinger picked up the win on the mound. He pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up two hits and one walk while striking out three. Saunders started and gave up three earned runs on four hits and three walks in four innings while striking out seven.

St. Henry 7, Houston 2

The Wildcats lost the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Houston.

Luke Beaver was charged with the loss for Houston (9-10). He pitched five innings and gave up five earned runs on 10 hits and three walks.

Jake Leist drew two walks for Houston and scored one run. The squad had four hits and committed one error.

St. Henry 4, Houston 1

The Wildcats lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Houston.

Wyatt Kunk was charged with the loss. He pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

Elijah Beaver was 2 for 4 while Xavier Ludwig hit one double. The squad had four hits and committed two errors.

Riverside 5, Lima Perry 1

The Pirates won a Northwest Central Conference game on Saturday in Lima.

Warren Shockey picked up the win on the mound for Riverside (8-8, 5-0 NWCC). He pitched a complete game and gave up six hits while striking out 15 batters.

Shockey was 2 for 4 at the plate with one double. Kale Long was 2 for 3 with one double and Landon Stewart was 2 for 4 with one double.

St. Xavier 3, Versailles 2

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Versailles.

The Bombers built an early 2-0 lead but Versailles scored one run in each the fourth and fifth to tie it. St. Xavier added one run in the sixth to earn the win.

Landon Henry was charged with the loss. He pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Caleb Rush was 2 for 3 for Versailles (11-9), which managed three hits and committed two errors.

Other scores: Carlisle 9, Anna 5.

• Softball

St. Henry 4, Houston 1

The Wildcats lost the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in St. Henry.

Rylie Voisard was charged with the loss for Houston (5-15). She gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks in six innings and struck out five batters.

Megan Maier was 2 for 4 for the Wildcats, which accumulated eight hits and committed three errors.

St. Henry 8, Houston 6

The Wildcats lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in St. Henry.

Rylie Voisard was charged with the loss. She pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and four walks.

Leadoff hitter Katie Maier was 3 for 4 for Houston while Marah Sanders was 2 for 4 and Peyton New hit one double.

Russia sweeps Fort Recovery in doubleheader, Houston swept by St. Henry

