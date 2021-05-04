Softball: Russia 3rd, Fort Loramie 4th in Dayton D-IV sectional

Russia and Fort Loramie’s softball squads earned the highest seeds of any area teams in the Dayton Division IV sectional and could face off in a district final later this month.

The two squads and all teams across the state found out what seeds they were voted on Sunday when softball tournament draw meetings were held. Seed voting began online early last week and concluded on Saturday. Results were tallied in preparation for Sunday’s meetings, during which teams placed themselves on their sectionals’ brackets in seed order.

Russia (18-2) was voted the No. 3 seed in the Dayton Div. IV sectional. They’ll host either No. 13 Jackson Center (7-10) or No. 10 Triad in a sectional final on May 13 and if victorious will face the winner of No. 8 Riverside (9-11) and No. 19 Dayton Christian in a district semifinal on May 18 at a site to be determined.

If Russia wins in the second round, it will advance to a district final on May 21 at a site to be determined and could potentially face Fort Loramie in a rubber match. The squads split Shelby County Athletic League games in regular season and are tied atop league standings with 7-1 records.

Fort Loramie (16-5) was voted the No. 4 seed and will host the winner of No. 6 Ansonia and No. 12 Newton in a sectional final on May 13. If victorious, Fort Loramie will face the winner of No. 5 Covington and No. 11 Mississinawa Valley in a district semifinal on May 18 at a site to be determined.

Lehman Catholic (9-6) was voted the No. 9 seed and will open tournament play on May 11 by hosting No. 15 Franklin-Monroe. If victorious, the squad will travel to No. 7 Tri-County North in a sectional final on May 13.

Houston (5-16) was voted the No. 14 seed and will open tournament play by hosting No. 16 Tri-Village in a sectional final on May 13. If victorious, the squad will advance to a district semifinal on May 18 at a site to be determined and likely play No. 1 Bradford.

Botkins (2-13) was voted the No. 17 seed and will host No. 18 Yellow Springs in a first-round game on May 11. If victorious, the squad will travel to No. 1 Bradford for a sectional final on May 13.

Fairlawn (0-18) was voted the No. 20 seed and will open tournament play by likely traveling to No. 2 seed Mechanicsburg for a sectional final on May 13. The Indians are hosting Springfield Catholic Central in a first-round game on May 11.

Sidney voted No. 9 seed in Dayton D-I sectional

Sidney (10-10) was voted the No. 9 seed in the Dayton Div. I sectional and will travel to No. 8 Middletown for a first-round game on May 10. If victorious, the squad will host No. 11 Franklin or No. 13 Bellbrook in a sectional final on May 12.

Versailles 7th, Anna 8th in Dayton D-III sectional

Versailles (13-10) was voted the No. 7 seed in the Dayton D-III sectional while Anna (10-7) was voted No. 8.

Versailles will open tournament play on May 12 by likely traveling to No. 4 West Liberty-Salem, which is hosting No. 19 Springfield Greenon two days prior in a sectional semifinal. If victorious, Versailles will play in a district semifinal on May 17 at Miami East and would likely face No. 3 Milton-Union.

Anna will open tournament play by hosting No. 17 Twin Valley South on May 10 and if victorious will likely travel to No. 5 Miami East for a sectional final on May 12. If the Rockets win in their sectional final, they would advance to a district semifinal on May 17 at Newton, likely against No. 1 Carlisle.

Minster 1st, New Bremen 6th in Wapakoneta D-IV district

Minster (14-5) was voted the No. 1 seed in the Wapakoneta Div. IV district while New Bremen (11-11) was voted No. 6.

Minster will open tournament play on May 13 by hosting either No. 9 Upper Scioto Valley or No. 12 Spencerville in a sectional final. If victorious, the squad would advance to a district semifinal on May 18 at Wapakoneta.

The Cardinals will open tournament play by hosting No. 11 Waynesfield-Goshen on May 10 and if victorious will likely travel to No. 4 Parkway for a sectional final on May 13. The winner of the sectional final will advance to a district semifinal on May 18 at Wapakoneta, likely against Minster.

Russia’s Makena Hoying pitches during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna on April 15 in Russia. The Raiders were voted the No. 3 seed in the Dayton Division IV sectional. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_6693-copy-1.jpg Russia’s Makena Hoying pitches during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna on April 15 in Russia. The Raiders were voted the No. 3 seed in the Dayton Division IV sectional. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

